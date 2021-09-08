Would Matthew McConaughey Beat Greg Abbot For Governor of Texas?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgRcr_0anV6guI00
Image from WikiCommons images

Recent polls show a growing number of Texans are disgruntled with Texas Gov Greg Abbott. With a few controversial new Texan laws coming into effect this month does this mean Abbott could lose the race for Texas Governor next year?

One man who hasn't declared he is running for Governor or even allegiance to either major party could be the most considerable opposition to Governor Abbott winning a third term as Texas governor. Austin resident and movie star Matthew McConaughey still has significant support should he decide to enter the race.

In one recent poll released by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler showed that while Abbott is the preferred choice of Governor by 39% of Texans, McConaughey sits at 38%. This is quite a significant number, given he hasn't entered the race.

When he was on the Ellen show back in May and asked about his intention, McConaughey expressed some interest.

(It's) “something I’m trying to look in the eye and give honest consideration. Where am I most useful to the most amount of people and to myself and my family?” Matthew McConaughey

Another poll that was conducted by Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Texas had similar results. In that poll, 41 percent of voters say they would like to see McConaughey run.

At this stage, no prominent Democrat has announced they will run against Abbott. Still, former El Paso congressman and presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke hasn’t ruled out another bid for statewide office.

Of the major prospective candidates, the favorability ratings do show Abbott and McConaughey out in front.

  • Greg Abbott: 49 percent favorable rating
  • Matthew McConaughey: 42 percent favorable rating
  • Beto O'Rourke: 34 percent favorable rating
  • Ken Paxton: 29 percent favorable rating
  • George P. Bush: 26 percent favorable rating
  • Allen West: 25 percent favorable rating
"The camera loves them, but do they have the star power and the political chops to corral the big job in Austin? McConaughey and O'Rourke may still be on the fence, but their numbers suggest they have the attention of voters," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

While this poll shows Abbott to have the highest current favorable rating, only 48% of Texan voters polled approve of his current job. So while he is the current favorite, he is by no means sure of winning the election. He suffered sharp criticism over the handling of the severe winter storm that hit Texas earlier this year.

"A Trump favorite in a state that is turning less red in recent election cycles, Abbott has a decent but in no way overwhelming grasp on reelection," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

One man who calls himself a "friend" of McConaughy but hopes he doesn't run is Ted Cruz. Last month in a chat with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt he said McConaughey would pose a “formidable” challenge to unseat incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.

Karl Rove feels it is doubtful McConaughy will run.

“I find it improbable, but it’s not out of the question. “The question is: would he run as a Republican? A Democrat? Independent? And where is he on the political scale?”

What do you think, readers? Should McConaughey run for Governor? Would he make a better Governor of Texas than Greg Abbott? Is there a chance we hear his famous phrase "alright, alright, alright" on Election Night 2022?

