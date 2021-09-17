Houston, TX

Is Houston Still A Safe City To Live In?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qhq1j_0Zct1DD000
Person breaking into carPhoto courtesy of Bastian Pudill on Unsplash

Do you consider Houston a safe city to live in?

A recent poll by YouGov found that only 11% of people found Houston 'Very Safe.' 45% of people described Houston as 'Fairly Safe,' 16% 'Fairly Unsafe,' and 8% 'VeryUnsafe.'

As a comparison, only 5% of people said Dallas was very unsafe. Interestingly more males felt unsafe in Houston than females. So is Houston a safe city?

The Crime Rates

Compared to the American average, Houston has a high rate of both assault and motor vehicle theft. Assaults occur at 520 per 100,000 people, and motor vehicle theft is 600 per 100,000 people.

Overall, crime in Houston occurs 81 percent more often than in the rest of Texas and 95 percent more often than in the rest of the United States. Sadly violent crime in Houston is 150 percent higher than in the rest of Texas.

The crime statistics make Houston more dangerous than 97% of other cities in the United States.

Smarter Travel gives the below advice to anyone visiting Houston:

Stay away from the bad parts of Houston, including crime-ridden areas like Sunnyside, “the Track,” and the dangerous neighborhood that centers around the intersection of Dowling and McGowen Streets.

The More Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston is home to 2 of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States.

The first is near the intersection of Dowling and McGowen Streets, in Houston’s historic Third Ward. Home to both the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, this area has such a high rate of violent crime that residents have a 1 in 13 chance of becoming a victim.

The other Houston area that makes the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States list is Sunnyside, south of downtown Houston. The chances of residents of this area being victims of crime are even higher- there is an annual 1 in 11 chance of being victimized.

The five safest neighborhoods in Houston, according to crime statistics, are; Midtown, West University, Downtown, Far North East, and Pasadena.

Will the new gun law impact crime?

On September 1, Texas introduced a new law allowing most people to carry handguns in public without a permit or training. How will this impact crime in Houston?

Bethany Young, the legislative director for Texas Gun Rights, says the new law was necessary.

"Best case scenario, the police are minutes away. But you need protection right then and there if you’re in danger. So, it’s going to make us safe.”

According to research by Sven Smith, an assistant sociology professor at Stetson University in Florida who studies gun violence, crime rates in states with open carry laws go up 10% to 15%.

The United States is following the traditional notion of fighting fire with fire. The best defense is a good offense, that type of mentality. But the overwhelming preponderance of the statistics, though they’re not for certain and they’re not conclusive ... they only point one way.” Sven Smith

The Overall Rating

The Travel Safe Abroad website provides information on cities and countries to would-be travelers. It offers a safety rating system. It has designated Houston as a medium-risk city for visitors. It does note that the more dangerous areas of Houston are ones that tourists wouldn't usually visit.

People of Houston, how safe do you feel in your city? Do you agree with these assessments, and how do you feel in Houston compared to other cities in Texas and the United States? Will crime continue to increase now that people are moving about more to compared to 2020? How do you think the new gun law will impact crime? Are you for or against it?

Let us know your thoughts on the safety of Houston in the comments.

