Bloomington, IN

The billionaire who lives in Bloomington, Indiana

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWQOr_0ZL6gNQD00
Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 on the list. Of all of those, one billionaire lives in Bloomington. So let's take a look at the Bloomington billionaire.

The Bloomington Billionaire

The wealthiest person in Bloomington is Carl Cook, with a net worth of $9.9 billion which ranks him at 230 in the world. Last year was an excellent year for Cook as his net worth increased by $1.9 billion.

Cook can thank his father, Bill, for his vast fortune. Bill Cook founded the Cook Group- a privately held company based in Bloomington that manufactures medical devices. Together with his wife Gayle, they started the company in their small Bloomington apartment in 1963. When Bill passed away in 2011, Carl took over as CEO of Cook Group.

The Cooks started with making catheters, needles, and wire guides from the spare room in their Bloomington apartment. Bill Cook invested $1,500 into a soldering iron, a blowtorch, and plastic tubing and from that was able to make catheters. The business has since grown to over 16,000 products that are sold in 135 countries. It has revenue of over $2 billion and employs over 12,000 people.

"We try to keep the culture the same, but the problem is, we’re so big. No matter how hard you work at it, you’re never going to make it feel like when we had 100 employees or even 400 employees. I’m sensitive to that. I talked about it with my dad a lot in the later years, and he just shook his head and said, ‘We’re just too big to be the way we were,’ and he viewed that as being a very big downside of being successful. This can be a very, very good place to work, but I’m not sure we can ever make it feel like it used to.” Carl Cook in an interview

In addition to medical supplies, the Cook Group owns CFC Properties, a property development company. Properties they own in Bloomington include the Fountain Square Mall and Grant Street Inn.

The other billionaire in Indiana

While Carl Cook is the only billionaire in Bloomington, one other billionaire calls Indiana home. Herb Simon lives in Indianapolis and has a net worth of $3.6 billion to place him at number 981 globally.

Simon founded the Simon Property Group with his brother Melvin which is now one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts with 205 properties in the United States. Simon also owns Kirkus Reviews- an American book review magazine founded in 1933

Herb Simon may be a familiar name to many readers as he purchased the Indiana Pacers with his brother for $1.6 billion in 1983. He also purchased the WNBA team, the Indiana Fever.

The American city with the most billionaires is New York City which can boast 99 billionaires living there. So let's hope that Bloomington can add to its billionaire list in 2022!

Readers, have you met either of the Indiana billionaires? Let us know in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 35

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
11622 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

The 4 billionaires who live in Denver

According to a recent report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them. There are, however, four people living in Denver who did make the list.

Read full story
36 comments
Cleveland, OH

The 3 billionaires who live in Cleveland, Ohio

A report from Forbes found that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Of those, only three of them live in Cleveland. Ohio boasts eight billionaires, but the three residing in Cleveland all come from the same family- the Lerner family.

Read full story
39 comments
Massachusetts State

The billionaires who live in Massachusetts

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, twenty-five of them live in Massachusetts. But one of these lucky people stands out amongst this group. So let's take a quick look at the wealthiest person in Massachusetts.

Read full story
1 comments

The man who became New Mexico's first billionaire

According to a recent report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. These lucky people are spread out across the globe, but there had never been anyone from New Mexico to appear on the list until this year. In 2020 there were seven rates across the USA that had no billionaire residents.

Read full story
23 comments
New Orleans, LA

The billionaire who lives in New Orleans, LA

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But only one of them lives in Lousiana, and that person lives in New Orleans. So let's take a look at the sole member of the New Orleans Billionaires club.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Polls show McConaughey would beat Greg Abbott if he ran for Texas Governor

The latest poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler shows Texan actor Matthew McConaughey is now nine percentage points of current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
330 comments
Florida State

The most shared Facebook post globally was to find two missing Florida girls

There are 2.8 billion active Facebook users, so you can imagine the number of posts that get published each year. But, despite all those posts, it was related to two girls from Chipley, Florida, that was the most shared post on Facebook in 2020. Almost 3.5 million Facebook users shared the post.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Experts advise: the 10 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

Read full story
19 comments
Beloit, WI

The working teen mom from Beloit who became a billionaire

Recently Forbes released its list of billionaires. In all, there were 2,755 of them around the world. Many of them have inherited their wealth through family businesses. However, very few are as inspiring as Beloit billionaire Diane Hendricks. She has created her vast fortune through hard work, persistence, and all the time while raising a family.

Read full story
29 comments

This street was voted the "coolest" in America

Recently Time Out surveyed almost 30,000 people from around the world to ask them what the coolest street in the world was. The Time Out Index food and fun, culture and community. These all come together to make a great neighborhood and a fabulous city.

Read full story
Mankato, MN

The billionaire who lives in Mankato, Minnesota

Recently Forbes released its annual report on the world's billionaires. In all, there are 2,755 across the globe. And of those, one of them lives in Mankato. Most Minnesotans will be familiar with the only billionaire in Mankato- Glen Taylor.

Read full story
38 comments
Charleston, SC

The billionaire who lives in Charleston, South Carolina

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, only one of them lives in South Carolina. So today, let's take a look at the lucky person living in Charleston, South Carolina, who can call themselves a billionaire.

Read full story
38 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The top 10 ranked public schools in Phoenix

Recently the website Niche released its rankings on the best public schools across the United States, and today we look at the rankings of the best public schools in the Phoenix area.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

Experts advise: the 10 highest ranked Houston neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the crime rates in various neighborhoods around Houston. It received a large number of comments, and some readers asked which were the best neighborhoods to live in within Houston.

Read full story
14 comments
Dallas, TX

Experts advise: the 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?

Read full story
29 comments
Austin, TX

Why Franklins in Austin is the Best BBQ In The World

Often the hype doesn't live up to expectations. I had heard so much about Franklin BBQ in Austin that I was sure to be disappointed. Austin has no shortage of great BBQ places, but none have lines as long as Franklin. And no other BBQ place in Austin or perhaps even the USA gets as much hype.

Read full story
13 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 billionaires who live in Austin

Every year Forbes releases its lists of billionaires across the globe. This year 2,755 billionaires lucky people made this list. Plenty of them live in Texas - 57 in total. Dallas/Fort Worth boasts 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with 10, and San Antonio with 3.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy