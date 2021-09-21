The billionaire who lives in Bloomington, Indiana

Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 on the list. Of all of those, one billionaire lives in Bloomington. So let's take a look at the Bloomington billionaire.

The Bloomington Billionaire

The wealthiest person in Bloomington is Carl Cook, with a net worth of $9.9 billion which ranks him at 230 in the world. Last year was an excellent year for Cook as his net worth increased by $1.9 billion.

Cook can thank his father, Bill, for his vast fortune. Bill Cook founded the Cook Group- a privately held company based in Bloomington that manufactures medical devices. Together with his wife Gayle, they started the company in their small Bloomington apartment in 1963. When Bill passed away in 2011, Carl took over as CEO of Cook Group.

The Cooks started with making catheters, needles, and wire guides from the spare room in their Bloomington apartment. Bill Cook invested $1,500 into a soldering iron, a blowtorch, and plastic tubing and from that was able to make catheters. The business has since grown to over 16,000 products that are sold in 135 countries. It has revenue of over $2 billion and employs over 12,000 people.

"We try to keep the culture the same, but the problem is, we’re so big. No matter how hard you work at it, you’re never going to make it feel like when we had 100 employees or even 400 employees. I’m sensitive to that. I talked about it with my dad a lot in the later years, and he just shook his head and said, ‘We’re just too big to be the way we were,’ and he viewed that as being a very big downside of being successful. This can be a very, very good place to work, but I’m not sure we can ever make it feel like it used to.” Carl Cook in an interview

In addition to medical supplies, the Cook Group owns CFC Properties, a property development company. Properties they own in Bloomington include the Fountain Square Mall and Grant Street Inn.

The other billionaire in Indiana

While Carl Cook is the only billionaire in Bloomington, one other billionaire calls Indiana home. Herb Simon lives in Indianapolis and has a net worth of $3.6 billion to place him at number 981 globally.

Simon founded the Simon Property Group with his brother Melvin which is now one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts with 205 properties in the United States. Simon also owns Kirkus Reviews- an American book review magazine founded in 1933

Herb Simon may be a familiar name to many readers as he purchased the Indiana Pacers with his brother for $1.6 billion in 1983. He also purchased the WNBA team, the Indiana Fever.

The American city with the most billionaires is New York City which can boast 99 billionaires living there. So let's hope that Bloomington can add to its billionaire list in 2022!

Readers, have you met either of the Indiana billionaires? Let us know in the comments below.