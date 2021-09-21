Idaho Falls, ID

The billionaire who lives in Idaho Falls

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOeAd_0ZKABest00
Frank VanderSlootImage from WikiCommons images

According to Forbes, there are 2,755 billionaires living around the world. But only one of these people calls Idaho Falls home. Let's take a look at the sole member of the Idaho Falls billionaires club.

The Idaho Falls billionaire

With a net worth of 3.4 billion Frank Vandersloot, ranks number 891 in the world but number one in Idaho Falls. His fortune has come from the company he founded, Melaleuca, which makes over 400 products ranging from health supplements to household cleaners. Selling direct from his factory, Vandersloot has over one million customers order every month. It is a significant rise from his childhood, born into a poor farming family in Montana before moving to Idaho when he was just one year old.

Vandersloot went to school in Sandpoint, Idaho, before going to Brigham Young University in Utah. After graduating, he traveled and worked various jobs before earning an associate degree at Rick College in Rexburg, Idaho. He made the move that would earn his billion-dollar fortune in 1985 when he started Melaleuca, a multi-level marketing company selling supplements, cleaning supplies, and personal-care products. He has been the CEO of the company running it from its global head office in Idaho Falls ever since.

While Vandersloot has made billions from his business, it is without controversy with claims that less than 1% of his distributors make a profit.

His other businesses

Vandersloot owns a lot of property. He has over 1117,500 acres across Idaho, Utah, and Montana, and he runs a purebred Angus cattle operation. He also owns Riverbend Communications, a group of radio stations in Eastern Idaho. Additionally, he has previously owned a cheese factory and a paving and construction business, both of which he has since sold.

Supporting the Republicans

Outside of business, he has been an active political donor to the Republican Party. He was a finance co-chair for Mitt Romney's presidential campaigns and donated between $2 and $5 million to the campaign. In 2016 he contributed to the campaign of Marco Rubio.

Philanthropic efforts

Like many billionaires in the US, Vandersloot has set up a foundation. In 2003 he founded the Melaleuca Foundation, which has contributed to projects including an orphanage in Ecuador, delivered supplies, and assisted with a shelter to Baton Rouge families after Hurricane Katrina.

In 2012 VanderSloot Farms purchased a property from the Idaho Falls Schools District, renovated the school, and then donated it to the American Heritage Charter School.

Vandersloot has been recognized by several organizations in Idaho, having won the Idaho Business Leader of the Year award from Idaho State University in 1998, been inducted into the Idaho Hall of Fame in 2007, and received the Idaho Hometown Hero medal in 2011.

While Idaho Falls has just one billionaire, the American city is the most is New York city which can boast 99 billionaires amongst its residents. So let's hope that in 2022 Idaho Falls can add one more billionaire to its list.

Comments / 29

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
12007 followers

