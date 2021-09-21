The billionaire who lives in Honolulu

Pierre Omidyar Image from WikiCommons images

Recently a report was released by Forbes that listed all the billionaires in the world. In all, there were 2,755. And of these 2,755, there is one who lives in Honolulu. Let's take a look at the only member of the Honolulu Billionaires Club.

The Honolulu Billionaire

Pierre Omidyar has a net worth of $21.4 billion, which places him at number 83 in the world.

Omidyar was born in France to Iranian parents and moved to the USA as a child. He attended Punahou School in Honolulu before his family moved to Virginia.

His break came in 1995 when he launched an online service called Auction Web, now known as the online auction site- eBay. As we all know, eBay became a hugely successful business, and in 2002 Omidyar added to the success by purchasing online payment company PayPal.

At present, Omidyar owns 5% of eBay and 6% of PayPal.

His Honolulu Ties

Omidyar is a resident of Honolulu and has invested in the local economy. In 2010, Omidyar launched Honolulu Civil Beat, which covers local and civic affairs in Hawaii. It was named Best News Website in Hawaii three years in a row and has since started a partnership with HuffPost to produce HuffPost Hawaii.

He serves on the Board of Trustees at his former school- Punahou, and has also launched the Omidyar Network, which tackles global problems and assists non-profits. To date, he has invested $1.5 billion in projects through this network. In addition, in 2018, Omidyar established the international philanthropic organization Luminate and has publicly vowed to give away most of his fortune.

Another Hawaii billionaire

While Omidyar is the only billionaire in Honolulu, there is another billionaire who lives in Hawaii.

Larry Ellison is the 7th richest person in the world with a net wealth of $93 billion. Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer, and co-founder of software giant Oracle. He still owns 35% of the business.

Until December 2020, Ellison lived in California, but when he moved his company to Austin, Texas, he made the move to Lanai. Ellison owns 98% of Lanai and also spends some time in Honolulu.

"When people start telling you that you're crazy, you just might be on to the most important innovation in your life." Larry Ellison

The billionaire born in Honolulu

While one ex-pat billionaire has moved to Hawaii, there is another who was born in Honolulu but left.

Steve Case was born and grew up in Honolulu and graduated from the Punahou School in 1976. He left to go to college and later cofounded investment firm Revolution, which has invested in over 50 companies. He has a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Of course, another famous person who attended Punahou in Honolulu was President Barack Obama. That connection may have helped Case as he served on Obama's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness.

The American city with the most billionaires is New York City which has 99. Let's hope there is another Honolulu billionaire to add to the list in 2022!