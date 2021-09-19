The 2 Billionaires Who Live in McLean

Photo by David Suarez on Unsplash

Recently a report was compiled by Forbes, which listed all the billionaires on the planet. There were 2,755 of them in total, of which two live in McLean. There were another four living in other cities in Virginia.

Let's take a quick look at the two people in the McLean Billionaires Club.

The wealthiest person in McLean

With a new worth of $3.4 billion (up from $2.7 billion in 2020), the title of the wealthiest person in McLean goes to William Conway Junior.

Conway is one of the three founders (all of whom are billionaires) of the private equity firm Carlyle Group. He is the only one of the three who lives in McLean. Carlyle went public in 2012 and has over $222 billion in assets that it manages. While Conway is no longer a CEO of the company, he remains as co-executive chairman with cofounder and billionaire David Rubenstein.

He has given back some of his wealth; in 2019, he donated $20 million to the Catholic University of America, creating the Conway School of Nursing.

"As you're trying to build your net worth, don't confuse it with your self-worth, which is much more important." William Conway Jr

The other McLean billionaire

The other member of the McLean billionaires club is Steve Case. His $1.5 billion net worth is enough to place him at number 2035 in the world.

Case has made his fortune through co-founding the investment firm Revolution. Revolution has invested in more than 50 companies, including the restaurant group Sweetgreen and the fantasy sports company Draft Kings. Most of its investments are in real estate and hospitality, usually between $25 and $50 million.

In addition, Case was a founder of Quantum Computer Services. You may know the company by the name AOL- Case made the name change when he became CEO in 1991. AOL, of course, merged with Time-Warner in 2001 in a $164 billion deal.

The richest person in Virginia

While McLean is the only city in Virginia with more than one billionaire, it doesn't boast Virginia's richest person. Instead, the title lies with The Plains, which has Jacqueline Mars as one of its residents.

Mars is worth $31.3 billion, thanks to her very famous surname. Her grandfather founded the global candy giant Mars, and Jacqueline owns one-third of the company.

Three more billionaires

Virginia is home to three other billionaires.

Living in Rosslyn and with a net worth of $4.1 billion is Matthew Calkins. He is the co-founder and CEO of Appian, which is a software development service.

"You are what you did at your last game. Don't tell us who you are. Just sit down and show it." Matthew Calkins

Vienna, Virginia, is home to Daniel D'Aniello, who, along with William Conway Jr, is a co-founder of Carlye Group. He has bragging rights over Conway as his net worth is slightly higher- $4 billion.

Another person who has inherited a fortune is Virginia Beach resident Winifred J. Marquart. Her great-great-grandfather founded SC Johnson, the privately-held cleaning products company whose products include Pledge and Windex. Her share of the business gives her a net wealth of $3.6 billion.

While McLean can call two of its residents billionaires, Beijing in China is the city with the most billionaires- they have 100. This is just ahead of New York City, which has 99.

Let's hope McLean can add to its billionaire residents in 2022!

Readers, have any of you met or had any dealings with any of the billionaires from Virginia on this list? What were they like? Please let us know by leaving your comments below!