The 2 billionaires who live in Missoula, Montana

Ash Jurberg

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

According to Forbes's most recent report, there are 2,755 people on the planet with a net worth of over a billion dollars. Of these, four live in Montana. of which two live in Missoula. So I thought it would be worth taking a look at the two Missoula billionaires.

The richest person in Missoula

With a net worth of $6.8 billion, the wealthiest person in Missoula is Dennis Washington. His wealth gets him a spot at number 418 on the global billionaire's list.

Washington's business career got off to a late start. At age 30, in 1964, he borrowed $30,000 to start his company- Washington Industries. He had gained some experience working in his uncle's construction company and started with just one bulldozer. He primarily worked on highway contracts, and by 1969 Washington Industries was the largest contractor in Montana.

Washington soon moved on to mining and dam construction, and in 1986 he purchased a copper mine in Butte, Montana. The mine was a success allowing Washington to expand and diversify into railroads, shipping, and real estate. His son Kyle co-founded Seaspan Corp, and Washington invested in that business which now owns 110 container ships.

Washington and his wife Phyllis also undertake some philanthropy- together, they have given $840 million to their foundation.

"People always ask me for my secret. There isn't one. You've just got to keep a level head and stay away from greed. I just think in my life I relied on my instincts and had good intuition, and things just kind of fell into place." Dennis Washington

The Tibetan Buddhist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjdwD_0ZFgvwFI00
Linda Pritzker.Image from WikiCommons images

The other billionaire in Missoula leads a very different lifestyle to most others on the billionaire list. Linda Pritzker is part of the successful Pritzker family and has a net worth of $2 billion. Together with her brother Jay, her father, Robert, founded Marmon Holdings, which they sold to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2008. In addition, her family built the global Hyatt hotel business, and her cousin Tom is still the chairman of Hyatt hotels.

Linda hasn't worked in her family's businesses. Once she completed her master's degree in Counseling Psychology, she worked as a psychotherapist for several years. Soon after, Pritzker began a spiritual path to Tibetan Buddhism and was ordained a lama. She often goes by the name of Lama Tsomo and has written several books on her faith and practice.

"As long as you have the basics in life - basic food, shelter, clothing - after that, a lot of it is dependent on what's going on in the inside. Because where you experience happiness is in the inside." Linda Pritzker

The other Montana billionaires

Two other billionaires live in Montana. Both of them are heirs to Cargill- America's second-largest private company. Cargill has 155,000 employees and offers food, agricultural, financial and industrial products to its customers.

There are 12 heirs, all of whom are billionaires to the Cargill fortune. Austen Cargill II is worth $3.6 billion and resides in Livingston. Marianne Liebmann also has a net worth of $3.6 billion and lives in Bozeman.

Let's hope we see more than two billionaires from Missoula on the 2021 list!

