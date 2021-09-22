Lexington, KY

The 2 billionaires who live in Lexington, Kentucky

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWQOr_0ZFYpuPO00
Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash

According to a report released by Forbes, there are 2,755 billionaires across the globe. Of those two, call Lexington home. Let's take a look at the two lucky Lexington residents who are part of the billionaire club.

The Public Storage fortune

The wealthiest person in Lexington, and in fact the entire state of Kentucky, is Tamara Hughes Gustavson. With a net worth of $5.6 billion, she is placed at number 496 on the world's billionaire list.

Her fortune comes thanks to her father, B. Wayne Hughes, who co-founded the Public Storage in 1972. His current net worth is $3.3 billion, placing him at 925 globally. He had a good year, increasing his net worth from $2.6 billion. While Tamara still owns 11% of the company, Hughes has given most of his shares to his daughter and son B. Wayne Hughes junior. He currently owns just 1% of the company.

Tamara joined the company in 1983 and was Vice President before leaving to raise her children from 2003 to 2007. She returned as a board member after the four-year absence.

In 2011 Hughes Senior formed American Homes 4 Rent, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and rents out approximately 53,000 single-family homes across 22 states. Tamara sits on the board of American Homes 4 Rent as well.

The Hughes family has grown Public Storage to a company that has $2.2 billion in sales across its 2,000 self-storage locations worldwide. In addition, it has a European division called Shurgard that went public in 2018.

The family does give back some of their wealth. Tamara is a regular donor to the HollyRod Foundation, which researches autism, Parkinson's, and other diseases. Hughes Senior founded the Parker Hughes Cancer Center in Minnesota, which conducts research to develop drugs and treatment for leukemia and cancer children. He also made an anonymous donation to the University of Southern California of $400 million. Well, it was anonymous until the LA Times found out and reported it.

In addition to the wealth he made across 2020, Hughes' horse Authentic won the 2020 Kentucky Derby and Breeders Classic.

There could have been a third billionaire in Lexington, but B. Wayne Hughes Jr lives in Malibu, California, so he doesn't count as a Lexington billionaire despite having a net worth of $1.6 billion.

While Lexington can boast just two billionaires, there are billionaires living in other states helping Kentucky through donations. Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $15 million last year to West Kentucky Community College in Paducah. While Bezos is currently the wealthiest person in the world, Scott is placed at number 22.

Let's hope the Hughes family or other of the world's billionaires invest more in Lexington and across Kentucky.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 28

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
11190 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Phoenix, AZ

The top 10 ranked public schools in Phoenix

Recently the website Niche released its rankings on the best public schools across the United States, and today we look at the rankings of the best public schools in the Phoenix area.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

City of San Antonio will give out $1 million in H-E-B cards from October 1

In a bid to get more people in San Antonio vaccinated, the San Antonio city council voted on a new H-E-B voucher scheme. The scheme will offer $100 H-E-B gift cards to residents of San Antonio who receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at any one of the city's vaccines events.

Read full story
120 comments
San Antonio, TX

Experts advise: the 10 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

Read full story
15 comments
Dallas, TX

Experts advise: the 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?

Read full story
22 comments
Austin, TX

Why Franklins in Austin is the Best BBQ In The World

Often the hype doesn't live up to expectations. I had heard so much about Franklin BBQ in Austin that I was sure to be disappointed. Austin has no shortage of great BBQ places, but none have lines as long as Franklin. And no other BBQ place in Austin or perhaps even the USA gets as much hype.

Read full story
8 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 billionaires who live in Austin

Every year Forbes releases its lists of billionaires across the globe. This year 2,755 billionaires lucky people made this list. Plenty of them live in Texas - 57 in total. Dallas/Fort Worth boasts 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with 10, and San Antonio with 3.

Read full story
2 comments

Did you know that Pepsi was once the world’s 6th largest military Force?

Richard Nixon inadvertently launched Pepsi in Russia. He's known for many things, but I bet you never associated him with being the man to bring the sugary soda into the U.S.S.R.

Read full story
Texas State

Latest poll says McConaughey would beat Greg Abbott if he ran for Texas Governor

The latest poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler shows Texan actor Matthew McConaughey is now nine percentage points of current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
245 comments
Adel, IA

The billionaire who lives in Adel, Iowa

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But of those 2,755, only one of them lives in Iowa, and that person lives in Adel. So let's take a look at the sole member of the Adel Billionaires club.

Read full story
16 comments
Houston, TX

The 10 highest ranked public schools in Houston

I recently wrote about the ten best neighborhoods in Houston, and today it's time to look at the ten best public schools in Houston. This is based on a report just released by Niche. This is how they determine the ranking of a school.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

The 9 highest ranked schools in Dallas

I recently wrote about the nine best neighborhoods in Dallas, and today it's time to look at the nine highest-ranked public schools in Dallas. This is based on a report just released by Niche. This is how they determine the ranking of a school.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

The top 10 highest ranked public schools in San Antonio

I recently wrote about the ten best neighborhoods in San Antonio, and today it's time to look at the ten best public schools in San Antonio. This is based on a report just released by Niche. This is how they determine the ranking of a school.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas cheerleader suffers terrible injuries in tumbling accident

In sad news this week, Makayla Noble, a teen from Prosper, Texas, suffered a severe spinal cord injury after a tumbling accident. Noble is a cheerleader for Prosper High School and also with Cheer Athletics. The terrible accident has seen the local community rally around to support her and her family.

Read full story
19 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The 5 highest ranked restaurants in Phoenix

The culinary scene in Phoenix continues to improve in recent years and is fast becoming a 'foodie' city. While the hospitality industry has been hard hit by COVID-19 and lockdowns, it is bouncing back strongly.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

9 of Atlanta's strangest laws

Recently I have been researching the strange laws passed in each major city in the USA. As I came to my turn to write about Atlanta, I was pleased to see that Atlantia is no exception. Atlanta and, in fact, many towns in Georgia have a lot of obscure and strange laws. Although many were passed a long time ago and are rarely enforced, they are still laws.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Experts warn: the disease that's the number one killer of Texans

While the focus of the last eighteen months has been on the pandemic and the measures to protect against catching the virus, it is essential not to forget the disease that kills more Texans than any other.

Read full story
843 comments
San Diego, TX

The 5 billionaires who live in San Diego

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Police warn: the 3 most dangerous neighborhoods in Phoenix

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous cities to live in within Arizona. This was based on population, and Phoenix ranked the eighth most dangerous city in Arizona. Many people wanted to delve deeper into Phoenix's crime and look at which areas within Phoenix had the higher crime rates.

Read full story
200 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy