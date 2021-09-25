San Antonio, TX

The 10 billionaires who live in Austin

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGaC7_0ZE18qtb00
David Suarez/Unsplash

Every year Forbes releases its lists of billionaires across the globe. This year 2,755 billionaires lucky people made this list. Plenty of them live in Texas - 57 in total.

Dallas/Fort Worth boasts 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with 10, and San Antonio with 3.

Let's take a quick look at the ten billionaires who reside in Austin.

Elon Moves to Austin

Elon Musk grew up in South Africa before moving to Canada at age 17. In 2020, he moved his businesses to Austin and so is now considered an Austin resident. Musk was briefly the richest person in the world but currently sits 2nd behind Jeff Bezos. His net worth is $151 billion, up from 'just' $24 billion this time last year. His fortune comes from his electric car maker Tesla as well as his rocket producer business, SpaceX.

" I operate on the physics approach to analysis. You boil things down to the first principles or fundamental truths in a particular area and then you reason up from there." Elon Musk

The UT computer whiz

One man who has been in Austin a long time is Michael Dell. Long before many tech companies moved to Austin, Dell established his company Dell Computers in Austin back in 1984 while still studying at the University of Texas.

Dell is worth $45 billion, which places him at number 30 on the Global Billionaires list. He is known for his philanthropy - in 2017, he donated $1 billion to his foundation, which focuses on child poverty.

"I'm guilty of doing too much, and I'm guilty of not seeing mistakes coming. What I'm not guilty of is making the same mistake twice." Michael Dell

The vodka king

Coming in fourth is Bert "Tito" Beveridge, founder of the iconic Tito's craft vodka. Beveridge (who has the nest name for a drinks company) started Titos in 1997 with $90,000 borrowed using 19 credit cards. In the early days, he slept on floors and couches while he built the business. Now he has a net worth of $4.6 billion; his days of sleeping on floors are long behind him.

If someone tells me my brand isn't a craft-distilled spirit because it's too big, I just say, 'I make it the same way I've always made it. I just have a lot more stills.'" Bert Beverirdge

From Bangkok to Austin

Thai Lee is the CEO of IT provider SHI International, which has 20,000-plus customers, including Boeing and AT&T. She was born in Bangkok and moved to the US for high school. She bought SHI in 1989 for less than $1 million, an intelligent investment considering it nows has over $10.7 billion in sales. This has helped contribute to Thai's net worth of $3.2 billion.

"We have no executive parking. We don't have a special executive compensation plan. We try to make sure that everybody feels valued." Thai Lee

The youngest female unicorn

I wanted to quickly look at number 10 on the Austin Billionaire list- Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Whitney is the co-founder and CEO of Bumble Inc., which operates two online dating apps: Bumble and Badoo. Having worked at Tinder, Whitney left in controversial circumstances to form her own dating app- in which women make the first move. It has been an enormous success, and when Bumble Inc went public on February 11, 2021, she became the youngest self-made woman billionaire. She is now worth $1.3 billion.

It is a fantastic story of triumph over adversity and will hopefully inspire other female entrepreneurs.

"The power lunch is no longer just for men. We all deserve a seat at the table." Whitney Wolfe Herd

The other Austin billionaires

There are, of course, five other billionaires in Austin. They include:

  • Robert F. Smith, Founder of Vista Equity Partner, private equity company. Net Worth $6 billion.
  • Joseph Liemandt, Founder of ESW Capital, a software company. Net Worth $3 billion
  • John Paul DeJoria, founder of Patron Spirits and Hair Care Company John Paul Mitchell. Net Worth $2.7 billion
  • Jim Breyer, Founder, and CEO of Breyer Capital (and early investor in Facebook). Net Worth $2.5 billion
  • David Booth, Chairman and CEO of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Net Worth, $1.8 billion

In 2020 the rich got richer.

Despite 2020 being a terrible year for most people, the billionaires' wealth on the Forbes list increased from 8 trillion to 13.1 trillion. That’s a whopping 63%. So in total, 86% of the people on this list are richer than they were this time last year. In addition, there was a new billionaire added every 17 hours — a total of 493 who didn't make the 2020 billionaires list.

While Austin has ten billionaires, it is a city outside the US that boasts the title of most billionaires. Beijing has more billionaires than any other city in the world, having overtaken New York City.

Let's hope more people from Austin make the 2022 list!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
12357 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Michigan State

The 8 billionaires who live in Michigan

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, eight of them live in Michigan. So let's take a quick look at the lucky billionaires that call Michigan home.

Read full story
23 comments
Dallas, TX

Experts advise: 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?

Read full story
30 comments
Houston, TX

Experts advise:10 highest ranked Houston neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the crime rates in various neighborhoods around Houston. It received a large number of comments, and some readers asked which were the best neighborhoods to live in within Houston.

Read full story
17 comments
Scarborough, ME

The billionaire who lives in Scarborough, ME

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
15 comments
Phoenix, AZ

8 of the strangest laws in Phoenix

I was lucky enough to visit Arizona for the first time this year. We spent several days in Phoenix and Sedona, and before the end of the trip, we were already planning our next trip back. As we were on our flight to Phoenix, I researched Arizona and saw that someone had posted on a travel forum a crazy Arizona law. This sparked my interest, and soon I found a whole bunch of weird Phoenix laws.

Read full story
47 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 3 San Antonio residents who are billionaires

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them. There are, however, three people living in San Antonio who did make the list.

Read full story
29 comments
Wichita, KS

The billionaire who lives in Wichita, Kansas

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Texans would choose McConaughey over Greg Abbott if he ran for Texas Governor

The latest poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler shows Texan actor Matthew McConaughey is now nine percentage points of current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
343 comments
Jackson, WY

The 3 billionaires who live in Jackson, Wyoming

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, three of them live in Jackson, Wyoming. So today, let's take a look at the lucky people living in Jackson who can call themselves a billionaire.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

The 17 billionaires who live in Houston

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Read full story
21 comments
Atlanta, GA

The 13 billionaires who live in Atlanta, GA

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, thirteen of them live in Atlanta. So today, let's take a look at the lucky people living in Atlanta, Georgia, who can call themselves a billionaire.

Read full story
31 comments
Cleveland, OH

The 3 billionaires who live in Cleveland, Ohio

A report from Forbes found that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Of those, only three of them live in Cleveland. Ohio boasts eight billionaires, but the three residing in Cleveland all come from the same family- the Lerner family.

Read full story
69 comments
Massachusetts State

The billionaires who live in Massachusetts

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, twenty-five of them live in Massachusetts. But one of these lucky people stands out amongst this group. So let's take a quick look at the wealthiest person in Massachusetts.

Read full story
20 comments

The man who became New Mexico's first billionaire

According to a recent report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. These lucky people are spread out across the globe, but there had never been anyone from New Mexico to appear on the list until this year. In 2020 there were seven rates across the USA that had no billionaire residents.

Read full story
23 comments
Mclean, VA

The 2 Billionaires Who Live in McLean, VA

Recently a report was compiled by Forbes, which listed all the billionaires on the planet. There were 2,755 of them in total, of which two live in McLean. There were another four living in other cities in Virginia.

Read full story
25 comments
New Orleans, LA

The billionaire who lives in New Orleans, LA

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But only one of them lives in Lousiana, and that person lives in New Orleans. So let's take a look at the sole member of the New Orleans Billionaires club.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

The most shared Facebook post globally was to find two missing Florida girls

There are 2.8 billion active Facebook users, so you can imagine the number of posts that get published each year. But, despite all those posts, it was related to two girls from Chipley, Florida, that was the most shared post on Facebook in 2020. Almost 3.5 million Facebook users shared the post.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Experts advise: the 10 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy