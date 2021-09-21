Chicago, IL

The 14 Chicago residents who are billionaires

Ash Jurberg

Photo by David Suarez on Unsplash

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them. There are, however, 14 people living in Chicago who did make the list.

In all, 20 billionaires reside in Illinois, but I thought it would be great to take a quick look at some of Chicago's Billionaires Club members.

The wealthiest person in Chicago

With a net wealth of $16 billion (up from $12.1 billion in 2020), it should come as no surprise that Ken Griffin is the wealthiest Chicago resident. Griffin ranks 119th globally, having founded Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund firm that manages approximately $34 billion in assets.

When writing these articles, I often see comments from readers criticizing the wealthy for not giving back enough to their community. It is fair to say that Griffin is big on philanthropy, having donated over $1 billion, of which more than $300 million has been given to nonprofits in Chicago.

The real estate mogul

Neil Bluhm is second, worth $5.7 billion (up from $3.7 billion last year). Bluhm had made his fortune in real estate, co-founding JMB Realty in 1970. He owns several prestigious Chicago properties, including 900 North Michigan and the Ritz Carlton.

Additionally, Bluhm is the managing director for Walton Street Capital and is a trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago and Whitney Museum of American Art.

He also has minority ownership in both the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago White Sox.

"Everybody in America came from some immigrant place, or else they're Native American. That's what made America great."- Neil Bluhm

The college student entrepreneur

When Sam Zell was in college, he managed a small student apartment building so he could enjoy free accommodation. This business grew, and by the time he graduated, it was making $150,000 a year.

In 1968 he started Equity Group Investments, which was one of the first real estate investment trusts in the United States. In 1987 when he sold the Real Estate Investment Trust Equity Office to Blackstone for $39 billion, it was one of history's biggest real estate deals.

All of this sees Zell worth $5.3 billion and number 520 on the World's Richest List.

"Never take yourself too seriously. Nobody laughs at me quicker than I do."Sam Zell

The sports team owners

Number four and five on the Chicago Billionaires List both have shares in major sports teams.

Joe Mansueto founded his investment research firm Morningstar with just $80,000. Thirty years later, that business manages or advises on over $200 billion in assets. Mansueto has a big footprint in Chicago. He owns 49% of the Chicago Fire Soccer team and bought the Wrigley building for $255 million in 2018.

Mansueto had a profitable 2020, increasing his fortune from $2.8 billion to $5.2 billion.

Next is Mark Walter, who is currently the CEO of investment firm Guggenheim Partners. He has had his share of controversy, being investigated by the SEC over dubious real estate deals but escaped without penalty. He owns the LA Dodgers Major League Baseball side and is worth $4.7 billion, placing him 608th globally.

The Pritzker Clan

As far as successful families go, it is hard to beat the Pritzker family. Heirs to the Hyatt Hotel chain, there are 11 billionaires in the family. Top of the pops for the Pritzkers is Tom, who is currently executive chairman of the hotel company Hyatt. Tom is worth $4.5 billion.

Tom has also invested in charity and research, having founded the Pritzker Neuropsychiatric Disorders Research Consortium, which researches the genetic basis of psychiatric disorders.

Penny Pritzker also lives in Chicago and is probably best known for serving as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce from 2013 to 2017.

And of course, there is JB Pritzker, the current Governor of Illinois. He is a billionaire but doesn't qualify as a Chicago resident as he lives in Springfield.

Seven more Chicago billionaires

Seven other lucky people live in Chicago that can call themselves billionaires. They include:

  • Justin Ishbia
  • Joseph Grendys
  • Jerry Reinsdorf
  • Michael Polsky
  • Matthew Roszak
  • Carl Thoma
  • Hartley Rogers

The other billionaires in Illinois.

Illinois is home to six other billionaires. These include:

  • Eric Lefkofsky living Glencoe, who started Groupon
  • Ty Warner- Oakbrook, who started Beanie Babies
  • Patrick Ryan- Winnetka
  • Governor JB Pritzker- living in Springfiled
  • Stephen Sarowitz- Highland Park
  • Jack Schuler- Lake Bluff

While Chicago has 14 billionaires, it is a city outside the US that boasts the title of most billionaires. Beijing has more billionaires than any other city in the world, having overtaken New York City.

Let's hope that more people in Chicago make this list next year. Maybe even you?

