Seattle, WA

7 of Seattle's strangest laws

Ash Jurberg

Photo by AJ Colores on Unsplash

I recently wrote about my first trip to Seattle and how I need to apologize to Starbucks. The coffee at the Seattle Starbucks Reserve was far better than the usual coffee that Starbucks served up.

But before I made the trip to Seattle, I did what I do before any trip- I researched. Of course, I looked at all the things for tourists to do in Seattle- Pike Place. Chihuly Garden and Glass and the Museum of Flight, amongst others. But I look like to further to find out the local rules of a city which may be a little unusual. And Seattle, like every other US city, has its fair share of strange laws. Some of which you may have broken.

So, in the interest of helping the people of Seattle, here are seven super weird Seattle laws you need to know about.

1. In Seattle, a vending machine can be attached to a public utility pole, but it must be mounted at least twelve feet off the ground. This does make it very hard to purchase anything!

2. It is illegal to damage or destroy another person's beer bottle without written consent. So do make sure you get permission before smashing someone's bottle, although if you do forget, the penalty per violation is fifty cents.

3. When trying out new shoes, keep in mind that it is illegal to use an x-ray to see if a pair of shoes fit correctly in Seattle. Law: RCW 70.98.170 states, "The operation or maintenance of any X-ray, fluoroscopic, or other equipment or apparatus employing roentgen rays, in the fitting of shoes or other footwear or in the viewing of bones in the feet is prohibited." I would have thought trying on the shoes would be a far better method of assessing if a shoe fits.

4. In Seattle - It is illegal to carry a fishbowl or aquarium onto a bus. I wonder how many people were doing this? Guess you need to Uber with your fish.

5. Another one for people who ride the bus to be aware of. Women who sit on men's laps on buses or trains without placing a pillow between them face an automatic six-month jail term. So the lesson for bus riders is to leave the fish at home but bring a pillow.

6. If you are sick and go out in public, you are breaking the law. RCW 70.54.050 states, "Every person who shall willfully expose himself or herself to another, or any animal affected with any contagious or infectious disease, in any public place or thoroughfare, except upon his or her or its necessary removal in a manner not dangerous to the public health; and every person so affected who shall expose any other person thereto without his or her knowledge, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor." So stay home if you're sick!

7. It is illegal to claim that you have wealthy parents. So don't try and say your the child of Jeff Bezos!

Seattle isn't home to the craziest laws in Washington State. For example, in Skamania County, they passed a law in 1969 regarding Bigfoot/ Sasquatch declaring that "any willful, wanton slaying of such creatures shall be deemed a felony" subject to a substantial fine and/or imprisonment. Thus, anyone caught harassing Bigfoot could face a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to 10 years in prison.

In Spokane, people may not wear a life jacket near the Spokane River. While in Everett - It is illegal to display a hypnotized person in a store window.

So, how many of these Seattle laws have you broken before? Hopefully, you haven't taken your pet fish onto a bus before!

