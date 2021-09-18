6 of Minneapolis' strangest laws

Photo by Jakayla Toney on Unsplash

I haven't been allowed to travel in the last year, so I am forced to travel by learning about cities online. Today I was reading about all the great things to do in Minneapolis so that I can plan a trip there later this year. And in my research, I found that Minneapolis has some bizarre laws. To be honest, most cities in the US have some wacky rules, and I'm pleased to say that Minneapolis is right up there with some puzzling statutes.

Some of these laws you may have broken without even realizing it. So in the interest of educating the good people of Minneapolis, here are six super weird Minneapolis laws you don't know.

1. It is illegal to cruise in a red car along Lake Street in Minneapolis. Only red vehicles are banned for some weird reason, so if you want to cruise Lake Street, make sure your car isn't red!

2. It is illegal to stand in a roadway if you are looking for a ride. Minnesota statute 169.22, titled “Hitchhiking; Solicitation of Business,” states that" “No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of any private vehicle.” I wonder how that applies to Uber?

3. Any public area where a large number of mosquitoes gather is declared a "public nuisance."

4. This next one is very surprising. Minnesota Statute 340A.902 titled “Drunkenness Not A Crime” states that “No person may be charged with or convicted of the offense of drunkenness or public drunkenness.” So people of Minneapolis - drink up!

5. In Minnetonka, it is illegal to drive a vehicle whose wheels or tires deposit mud, dirt, sticky substances, litter, or other material on any street or highway. Breaking this law is considered a public nuisance, so make sure those tires are nice and clean.

6. It is illegal to stand around a building or vehicle without the consent of the owner. So if you want to loiter out the front of a Starbucks, for example, you better get permission first.

Sometimes Minneapolis repeals a silly law. For example, until 2015, it was illegal for Nursing Homes and Senior Centers to play bingo more than two days a week. In addition, any visitor was forbidden from joining in the bingo game. Thankfully for bingo lovers, this law was finally repealed.

There are weird laws across all of Minnesota.

Did you know that it is illegal to eat a hamburger in St Cloud on a Sunday? Clearly, this isn't enforced judging by the number of people who eat at McDonald's or Burger King. I guess the law was imposed by someone who wanted to help out Subway. In Duluth, it is illegal to let animals sleep in a bakery - I suppose you don't want to miss your cats with your croissants.

In my research, I also found plenty of fake weird laws. Someone makes up a bizarre law and posts it on the internet, and it then spreads. The most popular one states that it is illegal to cross the Minnesota-Wisconsin border with a duck on your head. It sounds ridiculous because it isn't true. But, it did make me ask why someone would ever cross a border with a duck on your head. Surely you would just make it walk with you? Or fly? Plenty of ways to get a duck across a border!

Anyway, there you have some super weird laws in Minneapolis and across Minnesota. There are fewer than in most major cities across the US, so Minneapolis lawmakers arent the only ones for making up crazy laws.

How many of these Minneapolis rules have you accidentally broken?