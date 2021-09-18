Portland, TX

10 of Portland's strangest laws

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhHLV_0YrLSWHr00
Photo by Janne Simoes on Unsplash

Keep Portland Weird.

We've all seen the bumper stickers and signs throughout Portland with the message to 'keep Portland weird.' It seems that the lawmakers of Portland are happy to help out in this regard as there are many bizarre laws enacted in Portland.

Some of you may be breaking laws without even knowing about it. So to help the residents of Portland, here are ten super weird Portland laws you don't know- but should!

1. Not only do we want to keep Portland weird, but we also want to make sure it smells nice. Portland City Code (8.36.050) states that the smell of any animal or vegetable matter in your yard can’t “become putrid or cause or create any noisome or offensive odor.” I'll admit this is the first time I have ever seen the word noisome- which means "an extremely offensive smell."

2. In Portland, you can actually issue a ticket to a police officer! According to ORS 153.058, a private citizen can issue a ticket, known as a “citizen citation.” One brave Portland citizen decided to use this right when he issued a parking ticket to a police officer who had parked illegally on NW 21st and Hoyt on March 7, 2015. That's a brave move!

3. You can't hold a meeting in a Portland restroom- or do anything else with another person. Chapter 14A.50.110 of the Portland city prohibits more than one person at a time from entering a restroom. You are also prohibited from laying, standing, sitting, or climbing on any restroom fixtures. Just in case you wanted to try some restroom gymnastics.

4. If you are disposing of your fridge, you must remove the door. This does make some sense as they don't want children to climb inside discarded fridges and get stuck.

5. It’s illegal in Portland for anyone on roller skates, a sled, a skateboard, or other items with wheels to hold onto a vehicle for the purpose of being towed. So if you see a hitchhiking rollerskater make sure you invite them into the car and don't make them hold onto the back of your vehicle.

6. Thinking of having a rest on a bridge? Think again. You aren’t allowed to sit, stand on, or lean over a bridge railing across the Willamette River unless you have permission from a government agency.

7. Oregon law prevents speed racing on highways if it is a 'test of endurance.' Does that mean a super short race would be OK?

8. The number of "sexually intact" dogs over the age of two you can own is capped at 50. That's a lot of passionate dogs!

9. A Portland city code requires any person playing a social game in a private business, private club, or place of public accommodation first to obtain a permit. So even playing cards with your friends in a private business would be against the code.

10. It is a Class D traffic violation to leave a vehicle door open for longer than is deemed necessary to load or unload passengers. So get in and out of your car quickly!

Portland isn't the only city in Oregon with weird laws. For example, in Klamath Falls, it’s against city rules to use any “abusive language or gesture(s)” in a public place- so you aren't allowed to swear. And Eugene City Code forbids selling or giving away any baby chicks, rabbits, or goslings that have been artificially coloring baby chicks, rabbits, or goslings for the purposes of selling them. Best let them go au natural.

But the most random bizarre law goes to the town of Hood River, which makes juggling illegal without a permit. They really want to crack down on amateur clowns.

So, how many of these Portland laws have you inadvertently broken?

