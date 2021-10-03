Phoenix, AZ

8 of the strangest laws in Phoenix

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IChNh_0YpZK8iG00
Photo by Jakayla Toney on Unsplash

I was lucky enough to visit Arizona for the first time this year. We spent several days in Phoenix and Sedona, and before the end of the trip, we were already planning our next trip back. As we were on our flight to Phoenix, I researched Arizona and saw that someone had posted on a travel forum a crazy Arizona law. This sparked my interest, and soon I found a whole bunch of weird Phoenix laws.

As a tourist, I found this interesting but wondered how many people who actually live in Phoenix are aware of some of these strange laws. And so, in the interest of educating the kind people of Phoenix, please find 8 truly bizarre Arizona laws.

1. I was surprised to see that Arizona has a “Stupid Motorist Law.” This statute, corresponding to section 28-910 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, was passed in 1995. It states that any driver who bypasses police-enforced barricades and becomes trapped is liable for emergency rescue costs. Funnily enough, when I picked up my rental car at Phoenix Airport, they didn't mention this law to me. Maybe I don't look like a Stupid Motorist?

2. Obviously, selling cocaine is illegal across all the USA, but in Arizona, state law 13-3453. states that creating imitation cocaine is a class 6 felony. Even if you are passing off sugar or flour as cocaine, you can be charged.

3. On my drive from Phoenix to Sedona, I passed many of the cacti that Arizona is famous for. I was unaware that cutting down any cacti can result in up to 25 years in prison. Even to remove a saguaro cactus that is on private property, the landowner will need to obtain a permit from the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

4. While drag racing is illegal in most places, you can actually challenge someone to a street race in Phoenix. If you get the approval of jurisdiction officials, you can stage a street race. I wonder if this conflicts with the Stupid Motorist Law?

5. If any misdemeanor crime is committed while the perpetrator is wearing a red mask, it will be considered a felony—no word on whether other color masks are allowed. Probably best to avoid all colored masks.

6. Phoenix lawmakers must like clean criminals. If a person is caught stealing soap, they must wash themselves with it until it is fully gone. I wonder if the police wait and watch?

7. For all the people who enjoy fishing- it is illegal to leave a fishing pole unattended.

8. One from the Phoenix City code. “No person shall operate a vehicle on or across any portion of a vacant lot other than on an established dust-proof driveway.” Not sure how a driver can check whether the driveway is dustproof or not.

9. Donkeys can not sleep in bathtubs. This one really intrigued me, so I dug a bit deeper in the donkey backstory. Apparently, in 1924, a merchant used to allow his donkey to sleep in an old bathtub. A local dam broke and flooded the town, and the poor donkey, stuck in the tub, was washed a mile down the valley before he finally landed in a basin. The town spent a lot of money and human resources to rescue the donkey and soon after passing the law.

10. It is illegal to refuse someone a glass of water. This one makes sense given the extreme heat of a Phoenix summer. This means you can walk into any establishment and requests a glass of tap water. I did see Starbucks get around this law by offering free water but charging patrons for the cup. Perhaps I should have gone into a Starbucks in Phoenix with my own bottle and asked them to fill it up.

So readers of Arizona- how many of these laws have you broken? And are there any other weird laws that can be added to this list?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 50

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
13654 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

The richest person in Dallas

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Read full story
18 comments
Palm Beach, FL

The richest person in Palm Beach, FL

Recently Forbes released their list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. I admit I love reading through the list to find any motivational stories that stand out. Many of the billionaires on this list inherit their wealth, so I like to look for the stories of people who had to work hard to make their wealth. One story that is inspiring is that of Palm Beach resident Thomas Peterffy.

Read full story
25 comments
Portland, OR

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
39 comments
Kauai County, HI

The Kauai resident who made 1 billion dollars from a tweet

Forbes recently released a report listing the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. Many of these people inherited their wealth. Some had great ideas. But one story that stood out to me was that of a man who lives in Kauai. A person who took a chance and because of that is worth over $1 billion.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

The Boston billionaire who is giving away his fortune

Recently I have written a series of articles on billionaires. These have been researched based on the recent report by Forbes, which lists the 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

Read full story
33 comments
Texas State

Is Texas on the brink of a severe food shortage?

Texans will remember the severe winter weather we had in February. As a result, many homes lost power, and there were food shortages. Thankfully it was short-lived, but there are fears another significant food shortage could be on the horizon.

Read full story
5 comments
Haverford, PA

The Haverford professional gambler who became a multi billionaire

This week Forbes released their annual list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Every year I read the list to see who has made the list and who has increased their fortunes and which newcomers have made the list.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

The Fort Worth resident who is the richest female in the United States

This week Forbes released their annual list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Every year I read the list to see who has made the list and who has increased their fortunes. And I also dream of making it onto the list one day- it's a long shot, but you have to dream.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

The billionaire who lives in El Paso, TX

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Read full story
19 comments
Providence, RI

The billionaire who lives in Providence, Rhode Island

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
23 comments
Nashville, TN

The 2 billionaires who live in Nashville

Recently a report from Forbes found that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Of this list, nine of them live in Tennessee, and two of them live in Nashville. Let's take a quick look at the world of billionaires and the ones who live in Nashville.

Read full story
79 comments
Michigan State

The 8 billionaires who live in Michigan

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, eight of them live in Michigan. So let's take a quick look at the lucky billionaires that call Michigan home.

Read full story
50 comments
Dallas, TX

Experts advise: 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?

Read full story
30 comments
Houston, TX

Experts advise:10 highest ranked Houston neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the crime rates in various neighborhoods around Houston. It received a large number of comments, and some readers asked which were the best neighborhoods to live in within Houston.

Read full story
19 comments
Scarborough, ME

The billionaire who lives in Scarborough, ME

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
21 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 3 San Antonio residents who are billionaires

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them. There are, however, three people living in San Antonio who did make the list.

Read full story
32 comments
Wichita, KS

The billionaire who lives in Wichita, Kansas

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
15 comments
Jackson, WY

The 3 billionaires who live in Jackson, Wyoming

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, three of them live in Jackson, Wyoming. So today, let's take a look at the lucky people living in Jackson who can call themselves a billionaire.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy