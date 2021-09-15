12 of New York City's strangest laws

Photo by Divya Agrawal on Unsplash



Start spreading the news- New York City is home to some of the countries weirdest and wackiest laws.

New York City residents may think only small American towns have strange laws, but New York City is also home to some laws that make you scratch your head.

Don't believe me? Well, check out these 12 truly bizarre New York City laws.

1. Looking for the perfect Instagram photo? Well, forget taking a selfie with a tiger. It's illegal in New York City. Sadly, this rule had to be introduced in 2014 by Manhattan Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal to prevent maulings — there as there had been two in the previous decade where people had posed for photos with big cats at traveling circuses.

2. Section 10-114 of the New York City Administrative Code makes it illegal to have a puppet show in a window. Would be puppeteers, beware! It also extends to dance routines, comedy skits, and other performances.

3. Section 161.19 of the New York City’s Health Code, states “no person shall keep a live rooster, duck, goose or turkey in a built-up portion of the City." However, if you are a lover of birds, then be aware you can keep hens.

4. It is illegal in New York City to throw a ball at someone's head for public entertainment. The exact term makes it illegal to stage an event in public where a person is "voluntarily submitting to indignities such as the throwing of balls … at his head or body.” Does it make it OK if they are involuntarily submitting? I guess not.

5. The whole state of New York has made it illegal to walk around on Sunday with an ice cream in your pocket. I'm not sure why you would put an ice cream in your pocket in the first place, but if you insist on pocketing your ice cream, ensure it is not the Sabbath.

6. Spittoons must be provided in every office, and they must be cleaned at least once a day. Surely this isn't COVID compliant?

7. Wonder why it is always so quiet in a New York City elevator? Because that's the law, "while riding in an elevator, one must talk to no one, and fold his hands while looking toward the door." So not only silence but folded hands are required.

8. It is illegal to jump off a building in New YorkCity more than fifty feet tall. Ironically the punishment is death. It seems this law was enacted to discourage people from jumping off skyscrapers and injuring people on a crowded Manhattan street below. But still, it is kind of ironic.

9. If you are wearing slippers, make sure you remove them by 10 pm. For some reason, it is illegal to wear slippers after 10 pm. As someone who doesn't like slippers, I would actually like to see them banned 24/7.



10. Ever been lucky enough to find a $20 bill on the ground. Well, if you didn't hand it in, you actually aren't lucky at all, but you are a criminal. Section 252 of New York’s Personal Property Law specifies that those who find $20 or more of lost money and don't “either return it to the owner or report such finding or acquisition of possession and deposit such property in a police station” can get up to twelve months in prison.

11. Bars are supposed to have a special license allowing groups of people to dance in their venue. This law harks back to Prohibition days.

12. Fortune-telling is illegal under (Section 165.35, New York Penal Law). It states that no one can hold themselves out as "being able, by claimed or pretended use of occult powers, to answer questions or give advice on personal matters.”

So, how many of these rules have you inadvertently broken?