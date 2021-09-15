13 of Philadelphia's strangest laws

Photo by AJ Colores on Unsplash

I was recently asked to write a true-crime article, and researching the law around it was kind of depressing and, to be honest, kind of boring. So wanting to lighten the move, I began to look up what weird and wonderful laws exist in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. And I was surprised to find that Philadelphia has its share of truly wacky laws.

So if you are in need of a laugh as I was after writing my crime article, then please join me in looking at 13 truly bizarre Philadelphia laws you haven't heard before.

1. Based on an Act of 1760, you can't put pretzels in bags in Philadelphia. So I guess you need to either put them in a bowl or carry around a fist full of pretzels.

2. Philadelphia is known for its cold winters, so they had to enforce what is known as the Hills and Ridges Rule. This rule states that the landowner is not liable for falls resulting from generally slippery conditions, as requiring that a property always be free of ice and snow would impose an impossible burden because of the cold Philadelphia winter.

3. Fortune-telling is illegal in Philadelphia, and within the definition of fortune-telling, they include making love potions and drawing maps to buried treasure.

4. Better get out the tape measure in your house as, according to 55 Pa. Code 3800.6, it is illegal for a child's bedroom to be more than 200 feet from the bath, shower, or toilet.

5. It is illegal to hunt in a cemetery. Ok, who goes hunting in a cemetery? Isn't everything in a cemetery already dead?

6. It is illegal to sleep on top of a refrigerator outside. So if you are someone who enjoys taking a nap on a fridge, make sure you do it inside.

7. Thinking of running for Governor? Well, I hope you have never been in a duel as a person is not eligible to become Governor if they have ever participated in a duel.

8. Fireworks stores in Pennsylvania can not sell fireworks to any Pennsylvania residents. It would be a brave (and risky) move for someone to set up a business and then rely entirely on out-of-state customers.

9. It is illegal to buy a car in Philadelphia on a Sunday.

10. It is illegal for more than 16 women to live together in one house. This is because the law considers that number of women together to be a brothel.

11. Driving through PA and see some horses coming the other way. Don't be tempted to keep driving. The law states that you must pull over, well off the road, cover the car with a canvas or blanket that blends with the countryside, and let the horses pass. Best to keep some canvas or blankets in the trunk just in case.

12. It is illegal in Philadelphia to sing in a bathtub. Apparently, it is OK to still sing in the shower, so for all wannabe The Voice or Masked Singer contestants, keep your singing in the shower!

13. It is illegal to catch a fish with your hands. Personally, I have a hard enough time catching a fish on a fishing rod, so I think anyone who can catch a fish with their hands should be rewarded and not be given a fine.

And as a bonus, I thought I would add the silliest law in all of PA. In Morrisville, PA, it is illegal for a woman to wear any kind of makeup without acquiring a special permit. This is only in Morrisville, so women of Philadelphia, you can continue to wear makeup without a permit.

So, people of Philadelphia, how many of these laws have you broken without even knowing it?