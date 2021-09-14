9 Austin craft breweries worth visiting

Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

“Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.” – Benjamin Franklin.

There used to be a time when you wanted a Texan beer; you had to choose between a Lone Star and a Shiner. That time has long passed as the craft beer industry has taken off, especially in Austin. Having traveled a lot of the USA and the world, I have to say the craft beer scene in Austin is a good as anywhere I have been.

There is nothing better than after work or on the weekend heading out to enjoy a local beer. And having a lot of local beer, my beer aficionado mate Andrew and I have compiled what we think are the 9 Best Places for a Craft Beer in Austin.

1. Austin Beerworks

You can identify an Austin Beerworks beer by the colorful can. When they opened in 2011, many beer drinkers preferred glass bottles, but these guys have always stuck with cans.

My go-to beer: Peacemaker

Location 3001 Industrial Terrace

2. Zilker Brewing

My office was located next door to Zilker, which proved dangerous as often I would want to pop in for a lunchtime beer. Being a studious worker, I stuck to after-work beers only. They have a Spicy Chickens food truck out the front, which goes well with their beer.

My go-to beer: Marco IPA

Location: 1701 E. 6th Street

3. St Elmo Brewing Company

Named after the neighborhood it's located in, St Elmo is a relaxed and unpretentious brewery. They often host live music and community nights which add to the neighborhood feel.

My go-to beer: Chico Pale Ale

Location: 440 E. St. Elmo Rd

4. Celis Brewery

If you are into history, this is a great place to have a beer. Pierre Celis revived the Belgian style witbier in 1965 in Belgium, then moved to Austin in 1991 to start the Celis Brewery. They have an Old World-inspired tasting room that is unlike any other in Austin.

My go-to beer: Celis White- for the history, and of course, the taste.

Location 10001 Metric Boulevard

5. Pinthouse Pizza

The six guys behind Pinthouse Pizza state that their goal is to serve award-winning beer and hand-crafted pizza in a warm and casual setting. Well, guys, consider your goal achieved.

My go-to beer: Old Beluga Amber Ale

Location 3001 Industrial Terrace

6. Independence

They describe themselves as such " we liken ourselves to the venerable grackle — aka the Black Sheep of Birds — because like grackles, our beers are bold, loud, and travel in packs. CAW! " I think that sums up the mood at this Austin favorite.

My go-to beer: Has to be the Native Texan!

Location 3913 Todd Lane

7. Central Machine Works

This East Austin brewery opened in 2019 in an old 1940s-era industrial building where airplane parts were constructed during World War II. It now has the feel of a large open German beer hall, and they focus primarily on brewing German-style beer.

My go-to beer: CMW Kolsch

Location 4824 E Cesar Chavez St

8. Jester King

Jester King is a beautiful farmhouse brewery offering a relaxing Texas Hill Country vibe and worth the short drive to Austin's outskirts.

My go-to beer: Released in January, I love their Munich-style Helles Lagerbier

Location 13187 Fitzhugh RD

9. Meanwhile Brewing

I love the name of this 15 barrel brewery located in Austin, which features a soccer field and an outdoor stage. Perfect for watching live music or starting a pick-up soccer game!

My go-to beer: Tender Robot IPA

Location 3901 Promontory Point

As with any list, I could have kept going. If I have missed any of your favorites, do let me know! Now, it's time for a beer!