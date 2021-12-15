First Chinese woman in WWE Enters the Smackdown Ring

AsAmNews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvpLJ_0dMUjXIo00
WWE Photo

By Erin Chew, AsAmNews Staff Writer

Her stage name is Xia Li – The Protector, and she made her debut in the WWE Smackdown ring Friday night in Los Angeles with her imposing and badass presence. Originally from Chongqing, China, Zhao Xia (aka Xia Li ) came onto the stage dressed in green with her costume reminiscent of the character Chun – Li from the Street Fighter arcade game.

Her entrance interrupted an ongoing WWE feud between characters Sonya Deville and Naomi. After acknowledging Naomi, she started to rumble with Deville and other female characters in defense of Naomi. The fight ended with Li and Naomi bowing towards each other as a mark of respect. In all honesty, it was absolutely riveting, and Li showed off her skills, living up to all expectations of a WWE badass female character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1Lr7_0dMUjXIo00
Photo by Erin Chew, AsAmNews

Li’s journey to becoming a WWE entertainer (they don’t call themselves wrestlers, but prefer entertainers) happened in 2016 when she was working a WWE tryout in Shanghai. In 2017, WWE signed her on and she made her debut in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, becoming the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring. In a recent interview with AsAmNews conducted in Mandarin, Li spoke about the pressure that comes with having the label of the first.

"Actually, there is a lot of pressure being known as the first Chinese woman to represent WWE. It is like all of China and WWE fans have their eyes on me. I hope that I have and will in the future represent my country well and live up to everyone’s expectations," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBJ8j_0dMUjXIo00
Photo by Erin Chew, AsAmNews

Her character name Xia Li- The Protector was not a random choice but something she meant to be a tribute to her father. Li expressed that she chose her character to be The Protector because that is what she aspires to be for her family, friends, and everyone who supports her.

"I am a “protector” because that is what I have always wanted to do, and I hope people can see me this way. My father protected me and my family growing up and I plan to return this protection not just for my family, but also for myself, my friends, and those who support me unconditionally," said Li.

Despite being entertainers, to keep up with the WWE requirements and the fans means that keeping up fitness and stamina is a must. Li spoke about the strict and rigorous training she goes through to maintain the expectations of her character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iRg3_0dMUjXIo00
WWE Photo

"I have to do a lot of training to keep up, and if I want to be even better, that means I need to keep up my training. In the past, before I became a WWE entertainer, my training wasn’t as strict.

"Now I have a training plan which includes martial arts, kickboxing, CrossFit, etc. It is important that I maintain how I look, keep up my fitness and health levels, and have enough stamina to do well in WWE," she said.

Being part of WWE wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision, but it was one that was cultivated when Li was young. She talks about her journey from being a Wushu expert, a bodybuilder, and finally a WWE entertainer and how it was Dwayne Johnson – The Rock, who inspired her to achieve her passion for a WWE career. Li remembers growing up and seeing The Rock perform in the ring. It allowed her to fully understand her calling and was what helped develop her future goals and dreams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNdl0_0dMUjXIo00
By Erin Chew, AsAmNews

"I really want to leave my mark for young Chinese boys, girls, men and women. I want them to believe in themselves in the hope that one day, like me they will achieve their goals and dreams," said Li.

Li will be participating in more WWE events next year and beyond, so keep an eye out for her.

AsAmNews has Asian America in its heart. We’re an all-volunteer effort of dedicated staff and interns. Check out our new Instagram account. Go to our Twitter feed and Facebook page for more content. Please consider interning, joining our staff, or submitting a story, or making a contribution.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

AsAmNews is a community of users interested in reading, learning and commenting on news, events, people & issues in the Asian Americans and Pacific Islander communities. Here you will find a full roundup of headlines and blogs with original reporting along with aggregated headlines from both mainstream and ethnic media.

San Francisco, CA
34 followers

More from AsAmNews

Hawaii State

Krystal Ka’ai brings a Native Hawaiian voice to the White House

In a year that has heightened the visibility of the Asian American and NHPI community, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders continue to be overlooked. Despite only making up 0.5 percent of the US population, NHPIs also hold the record for the highest COVID-19 infection rates of any other racial group.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Op-Ed: A ghastly crisis in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown

Homeless in their tents are camped out in front of the Portland Chinatown MuseumRaymond Chong. Portland, Oregon, an American liberal utopia, is now known worldwide as a city in chaos, with its pervasive squalor and incessant turmoil.

Read full story
38 comments
Boston, MA

Michelle Wu sworn in as mayor of Boston

Michelle Wu is officially the Mayor of Boston. “The first time I set foot in city hall I felt invisible. But today I see what is possible in this building and I see all the public servants raising us up. Frontline workers, first responders, teachers, bus riders, building inspectors, … I am deeply honored to work alongside you… I ask everyone to join us in the service of our communities,” the 36 year old said in her inauguration speech.

Read full story

Group seeks to make sure Boston mayor Michelle Wu is not the last Asian American mayor of major city

Asian American Women's Political Initiative cohortsAAWPI photo. The Boston-based Asian American Women’s Political Initiative wants to ensure that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu isn’t a one-off.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Sheng Thao vies to be the 1st Hmong Am woman to lead a big city

Oakland City Councilwoman Sheng Thao announced her candidacy for mayor of Oakland Wednesday afternoon. The first Hmong American ever to be elected to the city council in Oakland hopes to become the first Hmong woman to lead a large U.S. city.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Chinatown ceremony honors Chinese American WWII veterans

Congressional Gold Medals were displayed during the Philadelphia Ceremony in Chinatown.By Shirley L Ng. Philadelphia’s Chinatown hosted their Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for the Chinese American WWII veterans in the area to finally receive their Congressional Gold Medal, just in time for Veterans Day.

Read full story
1 comments

Cosplayers offer tips for Halloween

Cosplayer Reggie AtanganGraphic by Rhiannon Koh. Photo by Ray Gorbea Visual Productions. Interview by Barbara Yau with graphics by Rhiannon Koh, AsAmNews. Comic-Con 2021 may be over in New York City, but cosplay season across the country has just begun. With Halloween events and numerous comic conventions returning to their pre-pandemic glory days, cosplayers get to make up for lost time as they transform into their favorite characters!

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Winners don't always get to decide in The Great Khan

Brian Rivera as The Great Khan with Leon Jones as Jayden.SF Playhouse Photo by Donny Gilliland. The world premiere of The Great Khan by Michael Jean Sullivan at the San Francisco Playhouse is an ambitious stab at tackling race, insecurities, and growing up.

Read full story
Farmington, UT

Feds find racial harassment of Black & Asian American students

Students from the Davis School District visit the 9/11 Memorial in New YorkDavis School District photo. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice found a pattern of racial harassment against black and Asian American students in the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah - 20 minutes north of Salt Lake City.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Blasians march for trans rights in NY & CT

Supporters of trans rights march in New York (2020 photo)Photo by @sameasy_shots. Courtesy Blasian March. Rohan Zhou-Lee, 30, identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they and them.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Long time Chinatown principal in NY dies at 93

Samuel Cooper with friend Jean Lau.Photo by Shirley Ng. Dubbed “best principal” by his students, Samuel Cooper sadly passed away Sunday morning at the age of 93. He died of heart failure.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy