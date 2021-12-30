Glen Burnie, MD

Police Investigate Latest Homicide in Glen Burnie

Arundel News

GLEN BURNIE, MD - A report of shots fired and the discovery of a male victim had police busy, just days after the Christmas holiday. It happened on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Police say they received the call around 12:40 p.m., sending officers to the 400 block of Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie, Maryland, for a reported shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSGby_0dZ9ALnM00
Juvenile Suspect being detainedAAFA Staff

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Police later identified the victim as, 21-year-old Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira, of Glen Burnie. Fire and EMS units were on the scene standing by as police worked to clear the area. Authorities say lifesaving efforts could not revive the victim, and he was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this was a targeted incident, and there was no known ongoing threat to the community. A nearby resident, identified only as Cappy said, "It was never like this. It's really bad now. Shootings are now almost every day. Glen Burnie was a nice town."

Officials say, given the time of day (afternoon), on a holiday week, someone has the information they need to help them solve this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP.

