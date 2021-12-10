Severn Shooting Investigation Continues - Public Plea For Assistance

MILLERSVILLE, MD - Anne Arundel County Police need your help regarding a homicide that took place in November of 2020. In a statement released by the Anne Arundel County Police, "Detectives know over time relationships and loyalties change. They also know that there are people who have yet to come forward with vital information about Mr. Newman's murder. Mr. Newman deserves justice and his loved ones deserve closure."

Newman Anne Arundel County Police

Below are the Press Releases sent to area media outlets.

On Thursday, November 26, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Western District officers responded to the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Injuries appear to be life-threatening and the victims were transported to area hospitals. Preliminary information indications this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Update (November 27, 2020)

On Thursday, November 26, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle, Severn, Maryland for multiple reports of shootings. Upon arrival officers located one adult male victim off a paved pathway next to a large field behind the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle Road. Officers immediately began rendering medical aid until relieved by responding fire department personnel. The victim, identified as Louis Guy Newman III, a twenty-year-old male from the 20th block of New Jersey Avenue SW, Glen Burnie, Maryland, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed from his injuries.

A second adult male victim was located in a courtyard in the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle. The thirty-year-old male was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. A third adult male shooting victim was located at a local hospital in Baltimore. The twenty-nine-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

A large police response converged on the area to include Aviation Units, K-9, Homicide detectives, and Evidence Collection Units. As officers were arriving attempting to speak with potential witnesses a foot chase was initiated in the 1100 block of Reece Road. Patrol Officers gave in pursuit as the fleeing person was grabbing his waistband/hooded sweatshirt indicative of concealing a firearm.

Officers were able to catch up to and detain the adult male, identified as Keith Irving Brown Eldridge, a nineteen-year-old male from the 1000 block of Fitzallen Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Officers and K-9 searched the area and located a loaded handgun along the path Keith Eldridge fled. Patrol officers charged the suspect, Keith Eldridge, with Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and Firearm-related charges. Detectives will follow up to determine if Mr. Keith Eldridge had any involvement in this incident.

Homicide detectives worked with the Evidence Collection Unit in the identification and collection of several pieces of evidence related to the shootings. Due to nightfall, the scene was secured overnight where a massive search was conducted on the morning of Friday, November 27, 2020, which lasted throughout the day. Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Recruit Class along with several members of Search and Rescue Teams combed through the area and located additional evidence related to the shootings. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Mr. Newman and determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide.

Preliminarily the investigation revealed a football game that took place in the open field behind the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle Road. A large crowd was present to witness the game between local neighborhoods. At the conclusion of the game is when some type of altercation occurred in which gunfire erupted and the two victims were shot and one was killed. The Anne Arundel County Police are aware there are several witnesses to this violent holiday tragedy and are asking for the community's assistance in solving this crime.