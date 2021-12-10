Two Alarm High-Rise Apartment Building Fire Displaces Ten

ANNAPOLIS, MD - A Six story "High-Rise" structure fire was reported by the Annapolis City Fire Department around midnight on Friday, December 10, 2021. Multiple units from Annapolis City, Anne Arundel County, and the US Naval Academy were alerted to respond to the 100 block of Severn Ave for the fire. Radio communications (911) notified responding units that multiple phone calls were being received confirming fire on the second floor.

Fire units arrived reporting fire showing from the second-floor deck, as reported by radio communications. Firefighters were ordered inside, as one victim was reported trapped. Again, via radio communications. Several apartments were reporting heavy smoke conditions, which prompted crews to make several rescues.

Per the Annapolis City Fire Department Public Information Officer, At least eighteen (18) rescues were made at the onset of the fire.

As crews searched the structure, floor by floor, several occupants were assisted out. Ten minutes into the fire, a "Second Alarm" was requested. This was due to the number of civilians involved and the heavy amounts of smoke filling the common areas and confirmed by radio communications.

The Annapolis city police were requested for traffic control, as Firefighters laddered the building to assist with rescues. Fire crews continued to search the floors above the second floor (fire floor) for victims.

According to the Annapolis City Fire Department, as confirmed from a tweet, at least eighteen rescues were made with one person (civilian) transported to an area hospital for inhalation injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. At least ten occupants have been displaced due to the incident.