Wes Moore announces Aruna Miller as running mate in Maryland Governor’s race

BALTIMORE (Dec. 9, 2021) – Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced today that former Maryland State Delegate Aruna Miller will be joining his ticket as his Lieutenant Governor.

“Aruna Miller will make an extraordinary lieutenant governor for the state of Maryland,” Moore said. “She is a principled and experienced legislator, a civil engineer and infrastructure expert, and a leader in her community. After a thorough search, I am so proud to make her my partner in this campaign to create generational change to address the generational challenges families in Maryland are facing.” 

Miller represented District 15 in the Maryland State House from 2010 to 2018; where she worked to invest in STEM education, streamline the regulatory process for small businesses and was a champion for working families, survivors of domestic abuse, and the environment. 

She worked for over 30 years as a civil and transportation engineer in Montgomery County helping improve the safety of the public and alleviate traffic, and creating equitable transportation access to connect people to opportunities. 

In her 2018 bid for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, Miller came in second out of eight candidates and earned endorsements from EMILY’s List, the National Education Association, Sierra Club, CASA of Maryland, 314 Action, End Citizens United, and others. 

Miller, whose family immigrated to the United States from India when she was 7, would be the first woman of color and the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland. 

“I thank Wes Moore for trusting me with the extraordinary honor of serving alongside him as Lieutenant Governor,” Miller said. “Wes Moore is the transformative leader who deeply understands the urgency of economic and transportation inequities, access to healthcare, education opportunities, climate change, racial and social justice and more, and has the vision and background to address them. I am proud to stand with him on this campaign to bring increased economic opportunities to families across this state. It is time for Wes Moore for Governor.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a string of high profile endorsements for Wes Moore this week, including Sen. Obie Patterson (District 27), the Deputy Majority Whip from the Maryland State Senate and a key voice in Prince George’s County; a key labor endorsement from the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964; And Sen. Dolores Kelley (District 10), one of the most senior and respected leaders in the Maryland State Senate and the chair of the Senate Finance Committee. 

“I endorsed Wes Moore early in this campaign because I was inspired by his leadership and because I know he can win and transform the fates of families across Maryland,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “His selection as Aruna Miller, a dynamic and inspiring leader, further cements that.”

Moore’s rapidly growing coalition includes endorsements from Kelley, Patterson, the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964; in addition to former chairs of the Maryland Democratic Party Michael Cryor and Susie Turnbull; VoteVetsPAC, one of the top veterans advocacy organizations in the country; Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman; Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (At Large); Sen. Cheryl Kagan (District 17); Baltimore City Councilmembers Zeke Cohen (District 1);  Mark Conway (District 4); James Torrence (District 7); John Bullock (District 9); Phylicia Porter (District 10); Eric Costello (District 11); Odette Ramos (District 14); Sen. Antonio Hayes (District 40); and Delegates Marlon Amprey (District 40), Frank Conaway, Jr. (District 40), Melissa Wells (District 40); and Stephanie Smith (District 45), who is Chair of the Baltimore City Delegation.

