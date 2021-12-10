Serious Crash In Hanover Sends One To Trauma

HANOVER, MD - A serious crash involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer kept rescuers busy overnight. Anne Arundel County Police say, around 12:45 A.M., December 9, 2021, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Dorsey Rd at Arundel Mills Blvd for a possible crash with entrapment. Radio reports, later confirmed by Fire Officials, advised one car was wedged under a semi, with a person inside.

Crash 120921 First Alert Nation

Units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and BWI Fire Rescue responded to the scene. It was confirmed via fire radio that one person was trapped, requiring extrication equipment to be utilized in order to be freed. According to fire department officials, It took crews around 20 minutes to safely extricate the victim.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, at least one victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police. At 5:00 AM, subscribers were reporting to Arundel News, a dangerous situation at the crash site due to glass and other debris.

Chief Russ Davies, AACoFD Public Information Officer says, "Calls like these are detrimental to everyone, including Fire and Police dispatchers. These individuals are on the phone with victims as they await care or rescue. Many do not survive and the dispatcher is the last voice they hear. The dispatcher will sometimes hear the victim's last breath."

Anne Arundel County Police say the driver of the semi was not hurt, and the intersection was later opened in time for the morning rush hour.