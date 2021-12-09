Two Dead In Pasadena House Fire

PASADENA, MD - Anne Arundel County Firefighters rescued two victims from an early morning house fire in the Whites Cove community of Pasadena. It happened around 12:30 A.M., Thursday, December 9, 2021. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Thomas Rd near Water Oak Point Rd. When they arrived crews reported, via their radio, fire showing from the front side windows.

Working House Fire 1300 block of Thomas Rd, Pasadena, MD - Two victims rescued from the fire First Alert Nation

Due to extended hose lays, additional equipment was requested to assist. This brings thousands of gallons of water closer to the fire. Crews entered the house and reported hoarding conditions throughout the structure - via radio. There were two victims missing, prompting multiple searches.

As fire crews prepared to attack the fire, one victim was found and removed from the structure. A few minutes later a second victim was found in cardiac arrest and was also removed. That victim had to be rescued from a bedroom window. Due to the number of victims and resources needed, three additional medic units (ambulances) were requested to assist. The latter was confirmed by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

According to a press release from the AACoFD, tragically, both victims died as a result of the fire. The deceased have been identified as, Patsie L. Griffin, 79, and James Griffin, 74.

It took firefighters over an hour to bring the blaze under control. The fire remains under investigation. However, officials point to a problem with the stove, in the kitchen. Chief Russ Davies, of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, told Arundel News, "The two lives lost in today's fire are the only two fire-related deaths in Anne Arundel County (this year) for 2021."

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors and make proper battery changes when needed.