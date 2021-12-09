Pasadena, MD

Two Dead In Pasadena House Fire

Arundel News

PASADENA, MD - Anne Arundel County Firefighters rescued two victims from an early morning house fire in the Whites Cove community of Pasadena. It happened around 12:30 A.M., Thursday, December 9, 2021. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Thomas Rd near Water Oak Point Rd. When they arrived crews reported, via their radio, fire showing from the front side windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5T4x_0dI2DwqE00
Working House Fire 1300 block of Thomas Rd, Pasadena, MD - Two victims rescued from the fireFirst Alert Nation

Due to extended hose lays, additional equipment was requested to assist. This brings thousands of gallons of water closer to the fire. Crews entered the house and reported hoarding conditions throughout the structure - via radio. There were two victims missing, prompting multiple searches.

As fire crews prepared to attack the fire, one victim was found and removed from the structure. A few minutes later a second victim was found in cardiac arrest and was also removed. That victim had to be rescued from a bedroom window. Due to the number of victims and resources needed, three additional medic units (ambulances) were requested to assist. The latter was confirmed by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

According to a press release from the AACoFD, tragically, both victims died as a result of the fire. The deceased have been identified as, Patsie L. Griffin, 79, and James Griffin, 74.

It took firefighters over an hour to bring the blaze under control. The fire remains under investigation. However, officials point to a problem with the stove, in the kitchen. Chief Russ Davies, of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, told Arundel News, "The two lives lost in today's fire are the only two fire-related deaths in Anne Arundel County (this year) for 2021."

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors and make proper battery changes when needed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
fireEMSAnne Arundel County Fire DeparWorking FireFatality

Comments / 0

Published by

Arundel News is a trusted and reliable news source that supports over 200K subscribers via our social media platform Anne Arundel First Alert. Anne Arundel First Alert is a division of First Alert Nation (FAN) which covers Anne Arundel County, Maryland to include Annapolis, Baltimore, and Fort Meade. Arundel.News is the HUB for Video/Audio/PDF Magazine and other Digital Articles.

Anne Arundel County, MD
110 followers

More from Arundel News

Anne Arundel County, MD

Firefighter Recruit Class Remains Family Affair

MILLERSVILLE, MD - The Anne Arundel County Fire Department proudly graduated it's 61st (career) Firefighter Recruit Class on Friday, December 10, 2021. This is a celebration of determination, bravery and skill, as the firefighters will be ready to face any challenge once they arrive at their first duty assignment.

Read full story
1 comments
Linthicum Heights, MD

Serious Crash Injures Pedestrian

LINTHICUM, MD - A person remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, after being struck by a pick-up truck near the Anne Arundel/Baltimore County line. Police block the roadArundel News - First Alert Nation.

Read full story
1 comments
Millersville, MD

Severn Shooting Investigation Continues - Public Plea For Assistance

MILLERSVILLE, MD - Anne Arundel County Police need your help regarding a homicide that took place in November of 2020. In a statement released by the Anne Arundel County Police, "Detectives know over time relationships and loyalties change. They also know that there are people who have yet to come forward with vital information about Mr. Newman's murder. Mr. Newman deserves justice and his loved ones deserve closure."

Read full story
3 comments
Annapolis, MD

Two Alarm High-Rise Apartment Building Fire Displaces Ten

ANNAPOLIS, MD - A Six story "High-Rise" structure fire was reported by the Annapolis City Fire Department around midnight on Friday, December 10, 2021. Multiple units from Annapolis City, Anne Arundel County, and the US Naval Academy were alerted to respond to the 100 block of Severn Ave for the fire. Radio communications (911) notified responding units that multiple phone calls were being received confirming fire on the second floor.

Read full story
Anne Arundel County, MD

Serious Crash In Hanover Sends One To Trauma

HANOVER, MD - A serious crash involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer kept rescuers busy overnight. Anne Arundel County Police say, around 12:45 A.M., December 9, 2021, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Dorsey Rd at Arundel Mills Blvd for a possible crash with entrapment. Radio reports, later confirmed by Fire Officials, advised one car was wedged under a semi, with a person inside.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Wes Moore announces Aruna Miller as running mate in Maryland Governor’s race

BALTIMORE (Dec. 9, 2021) – Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced today that former Maryland State Delegate Aruna Miller will be joining his ticket as his Lieutenant Governor.

Read full story
4 comments
Anne Arundel County, MD

Meade High School Coach Suspended After Student Attack

SEVERN, MD - Anne Arundel County Public School officials are investigating an incident involving a student that allegedly attacked a Meade High School Athletics Coach on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Read full story
17 comments
Anne Arundel County, MD

Commercial Garage Fire in Lake Shore

Pasadena, MD - Firefighters from Anne Arundel County responded to a possible garage fire, reported in the 100 block of Woods Way, in Chelsea Beach, MD. Garage Fire - 100 block of Woods Way - 12/7/21James Goetz.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy