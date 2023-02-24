Domestic violence is a major problem in the United States, and it is unfortunately still far too common. In this blog post, we will discuss the recent case of Adam Lazore, 32, who is alleged to have beaten a woman with a television in Syracuse City Court. We will delve into the details of what happened and explore why domestic violence continues to be such an issue in our society.

Introduction to Syracuse Man Adam Lazore

Syracuse Man Adam Lazore was arrested on charges of assault after he hit a woman with a TV. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lazore is a Syracuse native and has been involved in several local businesses. He is the owner of the popular restaurant "Adam's Place" and has also worked as a real estate agent.

In 2016, Lazore was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his car into a tree. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to probation.

Syracuse Man Adam Lazore Arrested For Hitting Woman With TV Photo by mactrunk

Overview of Incident

Lazore is accused of hitting the woman with the TV during an argument at a home on Midland Avenue. He was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police Investigation & Criminal Complaint

Legal Implications for Lazore

Lazore has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony. If convicted, he could face up to 7 years in prison.

This is not the first time that Lazore has been in trouble with the law. In 2012, he was convicted of grand larceny and served 2 years in prison.

The victim in this most recent incident was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Community Response

The Syracuse community is shocked and saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this difficult time.

Conclusion

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and its devastating effects on the victims. It's important to remember that anyone experiencing abuse should seek help immediately, either from family members or local resources. We must stand together with those who have experienced such terrible acts, show them our support and ensure their voices are heard loud and clear. Nobody deserves to be treated in this manner, and it's up to us to protect each other from perpetrators like Adam Lazore.