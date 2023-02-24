Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Man Adam Lazore Arrested For Hitting Woman With TV

ARUN KRISHNA J

Domestic violence is a major problem in the United States, and it is unfortunately still far too common. In this blog post, we will discuss the recent case of Adam Lazore, 32, who is alleged to have beaten a woman with a television in Syracuse City Court. We will delve into the details of what happened and explore why domestic violence continues to be such an issue in our society.

Introduction to Syracuse Man Adam Lazore

Syracuse Man Adam Lazore was arrested on charges of assault after he hit a woman with a TV. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lazore is a Syracuse native and has been involved in several local businesses. He is the owner of the popular restaurant "Adam's Place" and has also worked as a real estate agent.

In 2016, Lazore was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his car into a tree. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to probation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQCjA_0kylZc0r00
Syracuse Man Adam Lazore Arrested For Hitting Woman With TVPhoto bymactrunk

Overview of Incident

Adam Lazore, of Syracuse, was arrested on suspicion of hitting a woman with a TV. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lazore is accused of hitting the woman with the TV during an argument at a home on Midland Avenue. He was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police Investigation & Criminal Complaint

If you're the victim of a crime, you have the right to file a police report and a criminal complaint. You can do this by going to your local police station or by calling the police.

When you file a police report, you'll need to give them your name, address, and phone number. You'll also need to give them a detailed account of what happened. The police will use this information to start an investigation.

If the police believe that a crime has been committed, they will file a criminal complaint. This is a formal document that charges the person who committed the crime with a specific offense. The criminal complaint will be used in court proceedings.

Legal Implications for Lazore

Adam Lazore, of Syracuse, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a woman with a television. The incident occurred on November 4th at around 11:30pm in the 600 block of North Salina Street.

Lazore has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony. If convicted, he could face up to 7 years in prison.

This is not the first time that Lazore has been in trouble with the law. In 2012, he was convicted of grand larceny and served 2 years in prison.

The victim in this most recent incident was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Community Response

Syracuse Man Adam Lazore Arrested For Hitting Woman With TV

The Syracuse Police Department arrested a man after he hit a woman with a television.

Adam Lazore, age 33, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lazore is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The Syracuse community is shocked and saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this difficult time.

Conclusion

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and its devastating effects on the victims. It's important to remember that anyone experiencing abuse should seek help immediately, either from family members or local resources. We must stand together with those who have experienced such terrible acts, show them our support and ensure their voices are heard loud and clear. Nobody deserves to be treated in this manner, and it's up to us to protect each other from perpetrators like Adam Lazore.

