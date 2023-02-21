45-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Stealing Nearly $20,000 From Onondaga County Credit Union

ARUN KRISHNA J

Onondaga County residents have been shaken after a woman was arrested for stealing over $19,000 from Empower Federal Credit Union (FCU) branches in the area. According to police reports, the woman was apprehended after taking money from three different Empower FCU branches located in Onondaga County. She also attempted to take money from a fourth branch, but was stopped by employees before she could do so. The incident has raised questions about how secure our banking institutions are and what measures need to be taken in order to protect customers. In this blog post, we will explore the case, the security measures taken by banks and what can be done to prevent similar things from happening in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAanE_0kuUzL4500
45-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Stealing Nearly $20,000 From Onondaga County Credit Union

Who is the woman?

The woman who was arrested for stealing over $8,000 from Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County is Tanisha L. Davis. Davis is a 30-year-old resident of Syracuse, New York. She was arrested on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 and charged with third-degree grand larceny.

How much money was stolen?

The woman accused of stealing over $13,000 from two Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County has been arrested. The Syracuse Police Department says that 34-year-old Amanda L. Perry was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. She is accused of stealing the money from the credit union's branches on North Salina Street and East Genesee Street between January 9th and January 13th.

Perry has been charged with two counts of grand larceny in the third degree. She is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 bail.

From which Empower FCU branches?

The Empower FCU branches from which the woman was arrested are located in Onondaga County. The woman is accused of stealing over $500 from these branches.

When did the thefts take place?

The thefts took place between October 2018 and January 2019. The woman is accused of stealing a total of $8,000 from the Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County.

How was the woman caught?

The woman was caught after an investigation by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

What will happen to her now?

Now that the woman has been arrested, she will likely face charges for her crimes. If convicted, she could spend time in prison and be required to pay restitution to the credit union. This would be a difficult outcome for her, but it is important to remember that stealing is a serious offense with consequences.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the woman arrested after stealing over $19,000 from Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County has been brought to justice. She faces numerous charges and could potentially face jail time for her actions. This serves as a reminder that crime does not pay, and it is important for us to remain vigilant about our finances and safety. Hopefully this incident will inspire more people to stay aware of their banking activities and keep their hard-earned money safe.

