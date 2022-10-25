Reasons Why Ukraine Hasn't Destroyed the Crimean Bridge

BIGGEST AIR STRIKES ON UKRAINE

On Monday, October 10th, 2022, Russia launched its biggest air strikes on Ukraine since the start of its invasion in February, as dozens of cruise missiles hit civilian targets all over the country. The strikes came in the wake of an explosion two days earlier on the Crimean Bridge.

Crimean bridge Pixabay License

WHY IS THIS BRIDGE SO IMPORTANT?

WHO ACTUALLY BLEW IT UP? THE UKRAINIANS? THE RUSSIANS?

OR SOMEONE ELSE?

if the bridge is so important, WHY WASN'T IT ATTACKED SOONER?

Let's find out...

CRUCIAL PIECE OF INFRASTRUCTURE

The bridge, built after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, connects the peninsula to the Russian mainland across the Sea of Azov. A road and rail bridge, the 19-kilometer (12-mile) connection is a crucial piece of infrastructure for the Russians, as it supplies Crimea, which houses Russia’s Black Sea Fleet at Sevastopol.

Sevastopol is also the location of one of Russia’s few warm-water ports – ports that do not freeze in winter. Russia’s quest for these ports has driven much of its foreign policy over the long span of years, ever since the days of Peter the Great in the 18th century.

As Crimea is the lynchpin of Russia’s ability to project its influence into the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, being able to supply it is of vital importance for Russia. In more recent times and of more immediate interest, the bridge is a major supply route for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RUSSIA'S CAMPAIGN

In the early days of the war, the southern offensive from Crimea was Russia’s most successful campaign. While attacks on the capital at Kyiv and the second largest city, Kharkiv in the northeast, faltered, Russia saw greater success in the south.

Russian forces based on the Crimean peninsula captured the important port city of Kherson and played a part in operations in the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Now, with Ukraine’s Kherson counter-offensive driving the Russians back with significant losses, Crimea and its infrastructure have become even more important to Vladimir Putin’s ambitions. To sustain his war, he needs to be able to reinforce and resupply his troops, especially now when they are under such heavy attack.

As October began, Ukrainian forces redoubled their efforts in Kherson Oblast, forcing the Russians back over dozens of kilometers of territory and liberating the settlements of Myrolyubivka and Arkhanhelske as Russian morale sank.

Further gains in Kherson Oblast, including the city itself, would increasingly put Crimea within range of Ukraine’s conventional weapons.

According to Glen Howard, the president of the defense think tank Jamestown Foundation, should the Ukrainians take Kherson itself and extend their lines in the south to the Dnieper River, they could then advance on Chongar and threaten to cut off the water supply to Crimea.

TERRORIST ATTACK

For historical reasons and reasons related to Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine, it is vital for them to keep supplies flowing from Crimea to the front lines, and to be able to resupply Crimea from the Russian mainland.

The more ground Russia loses in the south around Kherson, the more vulnerable Crimea itself becomes. Although Russia’s defense ministry insisted that the damage to the bridge would not threaten supply routes to the Russian army, Vladimir Putin nevertheless called the explosion a “terrorist attack,” and blamed the Ukrainian security services for the incident.

Although traffic was initially suspended, cars and buses were able to resume crossing the bridge by the evening of October 8th, with railway traffic resuming a little later. The part of the bridge where ships passed under was undamaged. However, some oil tankers did catch fire in the explosion.

INCIDENTS DUE TO EXPLOSION

Three people were killed in the blast, according to Russian officials. Ukraine denied any responsibility for the explosion at the bridge, but did celebrate it, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying: "Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state's territory." "Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm.”

As the bridge is currently out of range of Ukraine’s conventional weapons, the explosion was not caused by a direct military attack, which might also explain why Ukraine hadn’t attacked the bridge previously.

EXPLOSIVES BY UKRAINIAN MARITIME DRONE

Video footage circulating on social media appeared to indicate that a truck blew up on the bridge, but according to a former British Army explosives expert quoted by the BBC, the blast occurred beneath, rather than from the truck.

He suggested that the explosives could have been delivered by a Ukrainian maritime drone, which would have exploited the fact that bridges are designed primarily to resist downward pressure, rather than upward pressure.

Additionally, a small boat was seen under the bridge seconds before the explosion. This incident was not the first such mysterious maritime or Crimea-related episode since the Russian invasion in February.

In April, the Moskva, the Flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, sank mysteriously. In August, explosions rocked the Saky air base in Crimea, damaging at least eight aircraft. After initially denying responsibility, Ukraine later stated that it had struck the base with a rocket attack.

Such an attack would not be out of the question. Indeed, the Ukrainians have surprised everyone with their capability and audacious operations throughout the war, most of all the Russian aggressors, and they have proven capable of successful and daring special operations.

Early in the conflict, Western-trained Ukrainian special operators proved pivotal in the defense of Kyiv, repelling multiple attempts to take the city.

In the suburbs surrounding the Ukrainian capital and at Hostomel Airport, special operators exploited Russia’s poor logistics and lines of communication to slow their advance and ultimately force them to retreat.

CONCLUSION

Ukraine has only grown in confidence and daring since then. So then was it actually the Ukrainians who blew up the bridge? As yet we cannot be sure about the source of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

All we can say is that it is not outside of the realm of possibility that Ukraine could have pulled off such an operation and their immediate celebration of the explosion seems to point towards their endorsement, if not direct involvement.

As the war in Ukraine likely grinds on into a second year, and as Russia continues to lose ground in the south, Crimea and the routes to and from it, including the recently damaged bridge, will only become more important.

It will not be unusual to see more desperate Russian tactics and rhetoric as the war continues to slip away from Putin and Crimea itself becomes increasingly threatened.

However, that means it is time to increase, rather than decrease the pressure on Putin, especially with his popularity falling at home, even within his inner circle. Giving in to blackmail would only incentivize more dangerous rhetoric and tactics of terror.