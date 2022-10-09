Minimalism: The Limitations of Wealth

Home

While touring an elegant estate, the eyes gaze toward the vaulted ceilings, beautifully antiqued walls, and creamy marble floors. The living room sofa is where the wealthy lounge, pondering whether to watch television, play video games, or listen to music. In the kitchen, the private chef unpacks bags of groceries and prepares dinner. Beyond the bedroom door, a regal canopied sleep space is where the lord and lady privately entertain, read books, and dream. The walk-in closets open onto racks of seldom-used designer clothing and shoes. Glamorous parties are rare, as are occasions to dress up. Craftsmanship and artistry are woven into legendary brands. Unfortunately for couturiers, there are “inspired” versions of high-end clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, etc. Since anyone can wear clothing with “the look,” fashion is no longer a status symbol. The bathroom is where the lord and lady bathe, groom, and sit on the 24k gold twin thrones. On to the gym, where personal trainers, nutritionists, and motivational coaches are interviewed. In the end, the only tool needed is the discipline to exercise and eat healthily. As the garage door slowly opens, a prized collection of classics sits gathering dust. The sculpted steel beauties are overshadowed by the electric automobile quietly charging in the corner. Gone are the days of cruising in exotic convertible roasters and sexy muscle cars. Traffic, pollution, road rage, and unattractive designs ended “Car Culture.”

Travel

The wealthy effortlessly reserve airline tickets and chauffeured automobiles. On private flights, luxury seating, gourmet food, and superior service await. On commercial first/business-class flights, legroom and reclining seats are standard. Apart from the added comfort in first/business class, the amenities (service, entertainment, food, restrooms, and flight times) are similar. With private or commercial airlines, there are lines for security screenings, customs, and boarding. VIP services (“meet and greet,” baggage assistance, chauffeured automobiles, escorts, and tour guides) are inexpensive. Whether it’s from a 5-star hotel or a hostel, tourists experience beautiful beaches, mountains, and sunsets.

Entertainment

During an event, the wealthy are entertained from the private VIP section. The seats are a breath away from the gaze of a performer, the spray of a boxer’s sweat, or a recklessly hit foul ball. While the views from the nosebleed seats are further away, the recollection of the event is relatively the same.

Relationships

For the wealthy, an overflowing bank account attracts predatory individuals (lovers, family, friends, and business partners). Romantic storybook weddings offer no immunity against separation or divorce. For the famous, international scandals involving failed relationships are predictable.

Education

From private preschools to Ivy League colleges, the wealthy indulge in education. Some tirelessly study and use tutors, while others are guaranteed passing grades by unethical means. Fortunately, every family with an internet connection can access free education to supplement public school failings. College is within reach for the not-so-wealthy in the first world.

Legal

After committing a crime, the wealthy often elude incarceration unless public opinion demands justice. The not-so-wealthy have poor legal representation, often facing long sentences for minor infractions.

Health

Physicians take the Hippocratic oath, pledging to treat every patient equally. All patients are subject to illnesses, misdiagnoses, and skepticism from physicians. Once a treatment plan is in place, patients improve, live with the symptoms, or die. The wealthy have access to world-class hospitals, private rooms, and after-care. In the event of an accident, every patient uses the same ambulances, fire departments, and emergency rooms. Unfortunately, the wealthy have unethical physicians known for over-prescribing with deadly consequences.

Death

On the deathbed, material goods are useless as thoughts roll like a movie reel replaying memories of a lifetime. In the end, the wealthy are memorialized during funerals, wakes, inurnment ceremonies, burials, entombments, and cryonic suspensions. The heirs to the fortune argue over inheritances, while the not-so-wealthy argue over funeral expenses.

