Minimalism: Declutter By Selling Online

After falling victim to a marketing-driven shopping spree, one realizes the uselessness of many material goods. Mastering selling online is a powerful tool in a minimalist's life.

1. From the top, sides, insides (cabinets, baggage, shoes), and beneath (appliances, decor, and shoes), photograph the items to be sold.

2. Describe the colors and textures.

3. Describe the materials (stainless steel, wood, glass, cotton, etc.).

4. List the brands and extras (clothing tags, receipts, original boxes, etc.).

5. List the weights (if applicable).

6. Describe the condition (new, used, altered, expiration dates). Always undersell.

7. Measure the entire height, seat height (from seat to floor), depth, and width of furniture, decor and housewares. For clothing and accessories, measure the shirt (collar to bottom, measure the sleeve inseam, bust/chest, skirt length (mini, above the knee, below the knee, maxi), around the waist, around the hips, pants inseam, and inside shoe length (toe to heel).

8. In some cases, a personal story or a poetic description is in order. “Be a blushing bride in an antique wedding dress.”

9. List the vehicle’s make, model, odometer reading, usage (interior, tires, etc.), modifications/extras, damage (dents, scratches, etc), warranty, Blue Book value/ asking price, MPG/miles per gallon, VIN number, maintenance, and reason for selling.

10. Display the returns and liability policy.

11. List the shipping or local pickup instructions. If local, meet buyer in a safe public location.

12. Practice excellent customer service with timely answers to communications and by fulfilling orders as promised.

