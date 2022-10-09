Create Organic Recipes for Face Body and Hair

Minimalism: The Limitations of Wealth

While touring an elegant estate, the eyes gaze toward the vaulted ceilings, beautifully antiqued walls, and creamy marble floors. The living room sofa is where the wealthy lounge, pondering whether to watch television, play video games, or listen to music. In the kitchen, the private chef unpacks bags of groceries and prepares dinner. Beyond the bedroom door, a regal canopied sleep space is where the lord and lady privately entertain, read books, and dream. The walk-in closets open onto racks of seldom-used designer clothing and shoes. Glamorous parties are rare, as are occasions to dress up. Craftsmanship and artistry are woven into legendary brands. Unfortunately for couturiers, there are “inspired” versions of high-end clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, etc. Since anyone can wear clothing with “the look,” fashion is no longer a status symbol. The bathroom is where the lord and lady bathe, groom, and sit on the 24k gold twin thrones. On to the gym, where personal trainers, nutritionists, and motivational coaches are interviewed. In the end, the only tool needed is the discipline to exercise and eat healthily. As the garage door slowly opens, a prized collection of classics sits gathering dust. The sculpted steel beauties are overshadowed by the electric automobile quietly charging in the corner. Gone are the days of cruising in exotic convertible roasters and sexy muscle cars. Traffic, pollution, road rage, and unattractive designs ended “Car Culture.”