Create Organic Recipes for Face Body and Hair

Organic ingredients create aromatic potions at home. Simple blends, soothe the senses while turning bathrooms into luxurious spas. Open a box of secret recipes discovered in shamanic retreats from around the globe.
Crystal Cleanser for Hair and Body
1/2 cup Castile soap
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup coconut water, coconut milk, herbal tea, aloe vera, etc.
1/2 teaspoon organic oil (sweet almond, argan, jojoba, grape seed, etc.) for dry hair.
Add essential oils (tea tree, mint, eucalyptus, rose, orange, lavender, jasmine, lemon, grapefruit, light chocolate, raspberry, strawberry, coconut, amber, peach, vanilla, cinnamon, coffee, musk, sandalwood, cedarwood, pineapple, watermelon, lime, frankincense and myrrh, etc.).
Shake ingredients before adding crystals.
1/8+ cup medium crystals: clear quartz, rose quartz, citrine, or amethyst
Store in a 16 oz. glass pump bottle
Aromatic Cream for Face and Body
1 tablespoon organic raw coconut oil
1 tablespoon organic oil: sweet almond, argan, jojoba, grape seed, etc.
1 tablespoon organic raw cacao butter
*Essential oils (food grade): tea tree, mint, rose, orange, lavender, jasmine, lemon, lime, vanilla, cinnamon, etc.
Heat on low to liquefy
Stir
Chill until solid
Once solid, warm to room temperature, stir, and use.
Wake-Up Scrub for Face, Scalp, and Body
4 tablespoons fine-grain organic sugar or sea salt
1-2 tablespoons organic coconut oil
*Essential oils (food grade) (vanilla, jasmine, cardamon, mint orange, lemon,
lime, rose, lavender, coffee, light chocolate, etc.)
Options: 1 tablespoon dried lavender, hibiscus powder, seaweed powder, fine zest citrus, ginger
powder, vanilla powder, bentonite clay, cacao powder, spirulina powder, or charcoal powder
Stir
Store in a glass jar
Gently rub for 2-5 minutes in circular motions.
Moisturize
Lip Scrub
1 teaspoon fine grain organic sugar or sea salt
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil
*1/8 teaspoon lemon to lighten
*Essential oils: mint, orange, lemon, lime, rose, lavender, vanilla, jasmine, honey,
cardamon, coffee, light chocolate, etc.
Stir
Store in a glass jar
Gently rub for 30 seconds in circular motions.
Moisturize
Magic Mask for Face Hair and Body
2 tablespoons organic kelp or seaweed powder
2 tablespoons organic bentonite clay
1 tablespoon organic oil: sweet almond, argan, jojoba, grape seed, etc.
3 tablespoon of water, aloe juice, or herbal tea
*Essential oils: mint, orange, lemon, lime, rose, lavender, vanilla, jasmine, etc.
Stir
Slowly add liquid to create a paste
Leave on 20-60 minutes
