Groom at Home: Nails, Hands, Feet, and Oral Care

The core foundation of self-love is expressed in one’s grooming. From a distance, the eyes glance across evenly shaped nails and smooth feet, adorned in sandals. The stranger draws closer, bewitched by the coiffed hairstyle, moistened lips, and pearly white teeth. As the encounter ends, a fresh scent lingers in the air.

Manicure/Pedicure

1. Remove nail polish

2. Clean under nails

3. Cut nails into a round or square shape

4. File nails in one direction until each nail is uniform

5. Soak hands/feet in warm water for 10 minutes

6. Use hand scrub or foot pumice on feet

7. Rinse and dry

8. Massage oil into cuticles

9. Push cuticles back

10. Remove hangnails with clippers or scissors

11. Buff nails to create a polished finish

12. Apply base coat, two coats of color, and topcoat

13. Allow polish to dry between coats

14. Wear gloves and socks overnight after massaging with oil

Tools (cuticle scissors, cuticle pusher, clippers, crystal nail files/buffers, hand scrub, foot pumice, microfiber towels, oil, gloves, socks, etc.)

Oral Care

Teeth, the foundation of the face, are an exposed part of the skeleton. Pearly white teeth are a reflection of health, grooming, and beauty.

Brush and Floss

Visit the Dentist twice a year. After eating, floss and brush for 2 to 3 minutes.

Toothpaste Recipe

2 tablespoons organic bentonite clay, 2 tablespoons organic coconut oil (adjust to create a paste texture), 1/16+ teaspoon sea salt, 1+ tablespoon water, *Sweeten with stevia, *Flavor with essential oils (food grade): tea tree, mint, rose, orange, lavender, lime, jasmine, lemon, vanilla, cinnamon, etc. Stir until smooth. Store in a glass jar.

Oil Pulling

Oil pulling prevents bad breath, bacteria, worn

enamel, inflamed gums, cavities, etc.

Oil Pulling Recipe

Place 1 tablespoon of coconut oil on the tongue. Swish around for 15-20 minutes without swallowing.

Gum Health

Gargle with salt water to heal inflamed gums and after deep cleanings.

Teeth Unsplash

Artwork and Words Consulting

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/basics/nail-care/hlv-20049421

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/basics/dental-care/hlv-20049421

Disclaimer