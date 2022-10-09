Minimalist Dining and Drinks: Intermittent Fasting for Life

Globally, foods from the wilds, farmlands, and sea are gathered and placed on display. A walk through the world’s markets arouses the senses with aromas, colors, and textures. After raw materials bloom into heavenly feasts, the body is infused with euphoric energy. Artistry and love are woven into a cook’s recipes to create lifelong memories. Day-to-day dining is transformed into a ceremonious event by using decorative tableware, eating slowly, and giving thanks.

Food, food, food, it’s all been said before. The truth is, humans were never given an optimal eating plan. The ideal number of calories and the perfect balance of carbohydrates, protein, fats, fiber, and water are still a mystery. Images from the 1800s to the mid-1900s show physically fit citizens bustling through big cities and small towns. Historic photographs stand in stark contrast to the scenes of today. The minimalist method of eating within a window of time mirrors the patterns of ancient humans. The benefits are less hunger, weight loss, and mental clarity. Drawing on wisdom from the past, sink into a “Minimalist Morning Drink” or two, from 6:00 AM-12:00 PM. From 12:00 PM-8:00 PM, indulge in a “Minimalist Dining” experience with one great plate.

Preparation and Cooking

Read recipes carefully. Clean and cut vegetables before cooking. Aid digestion by cutting vegetables into small pieces. The quality of cookware and cutlery influences outcomes. Keep the kitchen clean and organized, even while cooking. Cook vegetables with high water content separately. Excess moisture and overloaded cookware washes out the flavor and stops caramelization. Ovens, cookware sets, quality of dried herbs/spices, and food yields are different (e.g., 1 cauliflower can yield 4-6 cups). Choose organic vegetables, fruits, nuts, and low or no salt/sugar spices and condiments. Select small-sized individual spices (1-2 oz) or spice blends. Begin with small amounts when creating spice blends and recipes. Fresh chopped herbs add an explosion of flavor. Sautéed seeds add an aromatic depth. Ground powered herbs smoothy coat vegetables and blend into batters and sauces.

Luxurious Intermittent Fasting Drinks

Organic Hot Chocolate

1 tab organic raw cacao butter

1-1/4 tab organic raw cacao powder

1/8+ teas monk fruit (luo han guo) extract powder

*Essential oils: mint, rose, vanilla etc.

Add 12 oz. boiling water

Allow ingredients to melt

Add 4 oz. plant milk

Stir

Organic Coffee

1-2 teas organic coffee

1/8+ teas monk fruit (luo han guo) extract powder

Add 12 oz. boiling water

Essential oils: hazelnut, cinnamon etc.

*Add 4 oz. plant milk

Stir

Organic Chai

2+ scoops Blue Lotus chai powder

1/8+ teas monk fruit (luo han guo) extract powder

Add 12 oz. boiling water

*Add 4 oz. plant milk

Stir

Organic Tea

1 tea bag or 1 tab of loose tea in a tea egg

1/8+ teas monk fruit (luo han guo) extract powder

Add 12 oz. boiling water

Steep

*Add 4 oz. plant milk

Stir

Organic Sipping Broth in Tea Bags

1 sipping broth tea bag

Add 8 oz. boiling water

Steep

Stir

Infused Water

16 oz. pure water

1/8+ teas monk fruit (luo han guo) extract powder

1/4 cup lemon juice or steam distilled food grade essential oils

Ratios: primary=6 drops, secondary=1 drop, and tertiary=1 drop

Stir

Use 16 oz. still water or 12 oz. still water with 4 oz. of plant milk. Sweeten with 1/8 teas + or

less single ingredient powders (monk fruit (luo han guo) extract or stevia extract).

One Great Plate: Salad/Vegetables and Protein

Salad

Organic lettuces, halved grape tomatoes, sliced black olives, diced onions, avocado, cucumbers, and plant-based Parmesan cheese.

Dressing

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 or 1-1/2 teaspoons vinegar

(balsamic, red wine, apple cider, etc.)

grated garlic to taste

black pepper and sea salt to taste

Shake to emulsify.

Vegetables

On medium, in olive oil, sauté and season vegetables with seasoning blends. Cook until caramelized.

Protein

8oz of plant-based, grass-fed, free-range, farm-raised fish.

Food Artwork and Words

Food 2 Artwork and Words

Artwork and Words Consultations

Consult with a physician before changing eating plans.

Sources

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/intermittent-fasting/faq-20441303