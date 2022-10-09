Journaling: Writing and Revocations for Freedom

There are several well-documented cases of animals adopting lost or abandoned children. The unlikely mothers were canines, primates, felines, birds, and unbelievably, river creatures. Humans discovered living with animals from early childhood displayed heightened senses. There were physical adaptations (e.g., speed, climbing, swimming, walking on all fours, howling, calling, etc.) and the aggression needed to survive in the wild. The small window of time to learn human behavior (speech, mobility, concepts, etc.) closes rapidly. Though not as extreme as being raised by animals, the impact of an unfavorable childhood shapes adult life. When crossroads appear, the familiar road leads toward an endless spiral of pain. The mysterious road leads toward an observational look at the past, and beyond lies a path to peace. To sculpt a new life, chisel a little every day.

In a secret journal, chronicle every year of life with photographs and words. Write about family, friends, neighbors, hometowns, schools, employment, homes, births, deaths, marriages, milestones, vacations, graduations, favorite toys, awards, and dreams. Once every year is recorded, begin writing from the present day. The fusion of thoughts, words, and paper is freeing.

Revocation

While altruistic institutions benefit society, corruption lies buried within the systems. The mere act of being born into a culture signs free will away. Perform a metaphysical exercise to break hidden contracts with civilization. Speak the following words out loud. To all monarchies, world leaders, governments, militaries, authorities, politicians, countries, states, cities, villages, flags, crests, citizenships, monuments, memorials, cultures, caste systems, religious structures, religious leaders, indoctrinators, sacred geometers, word etymologist, subliminal programmers, sigilist, symbolist, polluters of food, air, and water, medical apartheidist, media programmers, entertainers, awarders, statisticians, opinion pollsters, scientists, educators, writers, technologists, financial institutions, businesses, organizations, philanthropists, and marketers. I instantly and permanently block, banish, back out of, take back, call off, dissolve, destroy, detach, disempower, declare null and void, erase, expunge, exorcise, invalidate, recant, renounce, rescind, retract, repeal, remove, revoke, reverse, set aside, stop, withdraw, and cancel all agreements, arrangements, alliances, allegiances, contracts, copies, terms and conditions, transfers, deals, fine print, forced beliefs, reinstatements, vows, oaths, pacts, pledges, promises, perceptions, and understandings, in every known language. Contracts entered into under duress, spoken or unspoken, seen or unseen, infringe on my sovereignty. My consent is void in every reality, past, present, and future. I am now unbound, without limitations.

Signature…………………………………Date………

journaling artwork and words

Artwork and Words Consultations

Sources

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/supersurvivors/202009/the-power-journaling