Minimalism: End the Chaos

The Metaphysics of Materialism

A hidden energetic bond infuses a unique character into animate and inanimate objects. Once connected, identical brands and breeds are unable to compare. Life is breathed into a comforting teddy bear, a crying child’s guardian after dark. A classic roadster restored by hand eclipses a fleet of cookie-cutter automobiles. During a romantic wedding, a small sparkling diamond seems to outshine the brightest stars. When a beloved animal dies, its successor lives in the shadows for a time. Unfortunately, material goods are sometimes damaged or lost. Troubles arise when illogical ties are formed with useless possessions. When projecting energy into objects of desire, be selective.

Inventory

Create home and digital inventories (bills, kitchen appliances, bathroom, closets, bedroom, living room, office, car accessories, garage, attic, basement, software, mobile applications, contacts, and online accounts/logins). Streamline online ordering with shopping lists (groceries, paper goods, housewares, cosmetics, and office supplies). Donate or sell unused clothing, furniture, and electronics with eye-catching photographs and descriptions.

Media

Digitize memorabilia (photographs, concert tickets, articles, souvenirs, greeting cards, wills, government records, and valuable collections). Backup digital files on an external drive. Delete unused software, mobile apps, contacts, and online accounts. Automate bill paying, and use paperless options. Store the originals in a safe deposit box. Use online books, audio, video, newspapers, and magazines.

Mail

Sort and discard junk mail at the mailbox. Stamp unwanted mail “moved," “refused," ”return to sender,” or return service requested.

Email

Unsubscribe, filter, and report unwanted emails as spam. Use a secondary email account to sign up for questionable sites. Physical junk mail and spam often lead to phishing scams.

Telephone

Block telemarketers. For unlisted numbers, create a new contact with the exact wording of the caller (“No Caller ID,” etc.) and block the number. Never share personal information.

Marketing

Block all advertisements and television commercials. Marketing is designed with psychologists to subliminally influence the viewer.

Marketing Opt-Out Script

Please do not sell, trade, or share my information. I have not requested marketing in any format (surveys, promotions, promotional messages, announcements, rewards, newsletters). Contact by phone, robocalls, texts, faxes, email, regular mail, internet calls, home visits, or smoke signals is not permitted. Please acknowledge my request. If the company refuses, contact donotcall.gov, the state attorney general, trustpilot.com, yelp.com, BBB.org, consumer.complaint@occ.treas.gov, and ftc.gov.

Credit Cards

Monitor credit reports, opt-out of screening, and freeze applications to protect from unauthorized use. With inactivity, credit scores stagnate or fall. Credit scores rise with positive activity (low credit card balances, timely payments, and stability).

Subscriptions

Cancel subscriptions and memberships (gyms, cable television, landline telephones, newspapers, magazines, etc.). Instead of upgrading electronics yearly, replace computers, telephones, etc., when broken or outdated.

Homes: Renting Versus Buying

The homeowner pays for a home loan, insurance, utilities (electricity, gas, water, waste, etc.), taxes, HOA costs, ongoing maintenance (roof, siding, fences, lawn care, weatherizing, appliances, heating/cooling, plumbing, electrical, exterminating, community meetings, etc.), and mobility is lost. Over time, homes appreciate and are useful for securing loans. An apartment resident pays for rent and utilities. Rent instead of owning tools and equipment (farming, automotive, construction, electronics, boating, fishing, camping, and sports).

Automobiles

The automobile owner pays for a lease, fuel, registration, insurance, tickets, parking, detailing, and depreciation. The threat of theft, damage, lawsuits, traffic, and loss of use due to maintenance are sources of stress. The ride sharer occasionally pays for an automobile and driver.

Free!!!

Search for free activities online. Entertainment online (newspapers, magazines, social media, books, audios, games, and videos). Recreation (beaches, parks, walking tours, bird watching, celestial spotting (sunsets, eclipses, etc.), gardening, exercise (home gym and outdoor), farmers markets, volunteer travel, museums, aquariums, zoos, libraries, classes (crafts, languages, writing, etc.), book clubs, hobbies, genealogy, and window shopping (clothing, jewelry, classic cars, etc.). There are endless internet articles and videos on grooming (hairstyling, hair removal, eyebrows, eyelashes, makeup, hair cuts, sideburns, beards, mustaches, manicures/pedicures, oral care, hygiene, healthy, and exercising), and home care (repairs, cooking, dusting, mopping, vacuuming, dishwashing, laundry, and clothes folding).

A flower may be admired without it being plucked from the ground, window shop.

Monthly expenses:

1. Housing (rent and mortgage)

2. Utilities (electricity, gas, water, waste, etc.)

3. Supplies (food, paper/office goods, cosmetics, and housewares)

4. Transportation (ride-share or automobile)

5. Insurance (health, life, automobile, etc.)

6. Mobile telephone (plan and applications)

7. Internet (software, anti-virus, VPN, etc.)

Special purchases (clothing, furniture, electronics, tools, and travel)

Ideally, a minimalist lives in a walkable city near grocery stores, banks, shipping/mailing services, pharmacies, medical facilities, etc.

