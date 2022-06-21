ARC Exhibit’s plan to reignite Hoptown

The ARC Exhibit located in downtown Hopkinsville LaToya “Ivy” Acevedo

HOPKINSVILLE, KY - - The ARC Exhibit is an exclusive Digital Content Development Facility that houses a state of the art music recording studio, photography and content development studio, art gallery, and a ever-changing storefront. The facility is located on Main Street in the historic downtown area of the City of Hopkinsville.

ARC also powers and is the home of the independent record label, Hiphoptown, USA. Hiphoptown, USA Founder, Richie Acevedo designed the ARC Exhibit while keeping in mind all things Artists would need to create and profit from their work.

Hiphoptown, USA adopted the blueprint of two great and historic independent record labels. Motown also known as, Hitsville, USA, and Sun Records. Founder of Hiphoptown, USA Richie Acevedo states, “We didn’t need to reinvent the wheel, Barry Gordy designed the blueprint. Hiphoptown, USA added its spin to Gordy’s blueprint and tweaked it slightly adding the elements of music genre blending that Sun Records experimented with and mixed it with Hiphoptown’s unique digital sound.

The city of Hopkinsville has the nickname of Hop-Town, which has a significant history of being a stop on the “Chiltlin- Circut” for legendary musicians in the 1930s through the ‘60s. Richie Acevedo believes the city is in need of revitalizing its culture in music and entertainment to foster growth and inspiration to the city, local businesses and the city’s underrepresented communities.

ARC hosted a private grand opening on Friday, June 17, 2022. The ARC Exhibit will open its doors to the public on Monday, June 20, 2022.