There Are a Lot More Uninsured Drivers Than You Think

The percentage of uninsured drivers by state is much higher than most people think. This tweet from last weekend highlighted how serious this problem really is:

Dayle Lopez , an experienced Florida car accident lawyer, observed that:

“The risks of driving uninsured never fall just to the uninsured driver, but to everyone who shares the road. You need to do everything you can to protect yourself against uninsured drivers.”

Because of these numbers, you need to be sure that your policy has uninsured motorist coverage. I this type of coverage can help you if you’re hurt in an accident with an uninsured driver and have lost wages or other damages as a result.

If you get into a car accident with an uninsured driver, you should always file an accident report with the police. To do this, you’ll need to get the police to the scene of the accident - let the other driver know that you’re calling them and the police are on the way.

As part of this process, you need to share information with the uninsured driver. Make sure to get their address, phone numbers, and, ideally, their driver’s license number. They might be hesitant to share some of the information with you, which is another good reason for contacting the police.

Make sure to get as many good pictures of the accident scene as you can. Don’t just get pictures of both vehicles; try to get some shots of the surrounding scene, including traffic and road lights and what the road conditions look like. It’s smart to take a screenshot of your weather app at the time of the accident as well. Capture all of the specifics about where the accident happened and the exact conditions - anything you can remember to record in real time could be valuable later.

While no one enjoys paying for car insurance, the potential costs of driving without it are high.

In New Jersey, uninsured driver can lose their license and face over $1,000 in court costs and penalties.

In Mississippi, the state with the highest percentage of uninsured drivers, it’s a similar $1,000 fine and a one-year license suspension. You won’t get your license back unless you prove that you now have the required insurance.

And in Florida, you might pay a $500 fine and face up to a three-year suspension of your car registration, plates, and even your driver’s license.

Uninsured drivers will never be a thing of the past, so you always need to keep this in mind and protect yourself from the moment you buy your car insurance.

