What Makes a Great Café?

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqtll_0kQio2vC00
Photo byAron Solomon

For those who follow the world of coffee, you’ll know that we are in what is known as the “third wave,” a term used to describe the current state of the specialty coffee industry. The first wave of coffee was focused on convenience and speed, with mass-produced instant coffee being a major player in this time period. The second wave saw higher-quality beans and brewing methods coming into play, but it was still primarily aimed at the mainstream consumer.

Third-wave coffee represents something more: it's about taking advantage of the best beans available, using them in new ways, and making sure that everyone who drinks it gets to enjoy the full potential of their brew.

But not all cafes identify as third-wave, nor should they. The experience of going to a cafe goes far beyond the quality of the coffee being served.

Having been to cafes all over the world in over three million miles of travel, I’ve often thought about what makes a great cafe.

From my perspective, a great cafe has eight essential qualities:

Good coffee:

A great cafe should serve high-quality coffee that is well-crafted and consistently delicious. But good coffee doesn’t necessarily translate to a good cafe experience. Many of us have had superb coffee served to us in a cafe that detracted from our enjoyment of the coffee.

The baseline for a great cafe has to be good coffee. Not every great cafe is going to have world-class coffee, but we can't consider a cafe to be great if the coffee is less than good.

Comfortable atmosphere:

A cafe should have a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere that makes customers want to stay and relax. If you’re not comfortable in a cafe, for whatever reason, you’re not going to have a good experience, and you’re not going to want to return. Of course, not everyone’s definition of comfort is the same - different people are looking for different things within a cafe.

Friendly and attentive service:

The staff should be friendly and attentive to the needs of their customers, making sure they have the kind of experience that will bring them back again and again.

As Vito Azzue, owner of Montreal’s Café Vito, points out, more people than ever want a community experience when they go to a cafe:

“Our cafe is deeply integrated into our community. We hold events here, like Halloween and Christmas parties. We put big screen TVs outside in the summer for professional tennis and Formula 1 racing. We treat our customers like family, which is why they come back.”

This notion of a cafe as an integral part of the community is a kind of renaissance, a throwback to earlier days. But people are asking for this, as many have grown tired of stale, corporate cafe culture. They want to drink coffee in a cafe that is nothing less than a community hub, where they can hear stories, see people in the neighborhood, and feel like they belong.

Cleanliness:

A great cafe should be kept clean and well-maintained at all times. I have been to many cafes that seem to feel that if they are cultivating an alternative or hipster vibe, being a little grungy is part of it. But it’s not. Very few people want to drink coffee or spend any time in a place that has inferior standards for cleanliness. If a place isn’t clean, why would the owners think that anyone would want to drink or eat anything from there?

Good food:

Many cafes also serve food, and a great cafe should serve food that is well-prepared, high-quality, and reasonably priced.

Food and coffee have gone together for generations, but what we’re not seeing are cafes taking their culinary art to the next level, just as they have with their coffee. It’s great that we now have a wide range of cafes, offering anything from a simple snack to almost a Michelin-starred food experience. People love choice, and while some people (me included) just enjoy their coffee with no food, others find food to be a central perk of a great cafe.

Offer strong Wi-Fi or NO Wi-Fi :

Having strong and reliable WiFi connection is a great plus point, but if a cafe doesn’t want people on their laptops, that’s totally fine too. Just don’t have lousy Wi-Fi if you’re going to offer it. It’s a deal-breaker for many guests.

Krenar Camili, a New Jersey lawyer, commented that:

“Sometimes going to a cafe is a really nice escape from the day you don’t want to be tempted to turn it into a work session by bringing your laptop and using Wi-Fi.”

A new trend that I’ve witnessed a lot is people not only using Wi-Fi to get some private work done on their laptop, but doing Zoom calls and the like, even in a small, intimate cafe. This should always be a common courtesy no-go, which should really go without saying.

Diversity of seating options:

A cafe should be designed to accommodate a range of preferences, whether customers want to work on a laptop, read a book, or chat with friends. By having multiple seating options, a cafe can create a great experience for multiple types of visitors - not everyone wants to spend time in a cafe in the exact same way.

A Unique and memorable experience:

This is precisely why I think that once a cafe hits the baseline of good (again - it doesn’t have to be amazing) coffee, everything else becomes far more important and the coffee itself fades into the background in a very good sense. A great cafe should offer something unique that sets it apart from the others and makes customers want to come back.

What should that unique aspect be? It doesn’t matter, as long as it’s authentic. And that’s the most important part of any cafe. A cafe should be both a creative expression of the people who run the cafe as well as its patrons. It really is a shared experience. So for it to be memorable, a cafe should not try to be everything to everybody, but should authentically serve the people who they want to attract - that target group of people who can help the cafe succeed.

About Aron Solomon:

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital and the Editor-in-Chief for Today’s Esquire. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world. Aron has been featured in Forbes, CBS News, CNBC, USA Today, ESPN, TechCrunch, The Hill, BuzzFeed, Fortune, Venture Beat, The Independent, Fortune China, Yahoo!, ABA Journal, Law.com, The Boston Globe, YouTube, NewsBreak, and many other leading publications.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# coffee# cafes# starbucks# latte# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

390 followers

More from Aron Solomon

El Paso, TX

Can This Startup Change Your Life?

Erik Pavia wants to save your life. To say that there are a lot of startups these days would be an understatement. But, from my perspective, having advised hundreds of startups over the years, it seems that far too many are working on something that doesn’t help regular people and that we can’t even understand.

Read full story

Investors Haven’t Learned A Thing From Theranos

Quick quiz: What do Elizabeth Holmes and Charlie Javice have in common?. They were both Forbes 30 Under 30, and both may be felons, leading some on social media to suggest that Forbes should change the program name to “30 Under 30 Years to Life.”

Read full story

Journalist Fired as West Virginia Public Broadcaster Threatened

Journalist Fired as Public Broadcaster Threatened - by Aron Solomon. The firing of West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely is a bad news story no one who supports public broadcasting wanted to hear to begin 2023.

Read full story
6 comments
Westfield, NJ

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon. According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.

Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DolphinsPhoto bycredit: Wikimedia commons. As we saw on Monday night, part of playing a gladiator sport is putting one’s life at risk. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in what looked to be a routine football play - until his heart stopped. His heartbeat was restored by paramedics on the field, and as of Tuesday morning, he is in critical condition at a Cincinnati university hospital.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Is SBF the Worst Possible Version of Elizabeth Holmes?

Mere days after the defendant, COO and investor Sunny Balwani, was sentenced in the second of two Theranos trials, Sam Bankman-Fried was taken into custody in the Bahamas, charged with defrauding close to $2 billion from investors - twice the amount as the Theranos fraud.

Read full story

Why Doesn't the United States Have More Political Parties?

The United States is a stand-out among advanced industrialized countries for having just two major political parties. The European Union, for instance, has 18 member states with at least three political parties each. Some of those countries have multiple large parties that compete against one another in elections and have different platforms and ideologies, while others have only one dominant party that usually wins every election by default. In the U.S., however, there are only two major parties whose candidates frequently win without opposition.

Read full story

Do Most People Care That Balenciaga Is Canceled?

Kim Kardashian is reevaluating her relationship with Balenciaga, claiming that in speaking with Balenciaga, she believes they understand the seriousness of "the issue." If they do, it’s because they’ve been canceled. By "the issue."

Read full story
3 comments
Stanford, CA

Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto Platform

Photo byCyrus Saatsaz Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. What a month for those who are wary that cryptocurrency might be one massive scam and legal black hole.

Read full story

Will Taylor Swift Avenge Pearl Jam’s Loss to Ticketmaster?

The legal issue here is very simple: Ticketmaster has become a monopoly. For the upcoming Taylor Swift concert tour, Ticketmaster is the only way to buy first-run, rather than resale tickets. To be clear, many sites, such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, and the like have become legal ticket resellers - basically digital scalpers, as we used to think of them. But to actually go online and buy a Taylor Swift concert ticket, it’s Ticketmaster or nothing.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey

With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.

Read full story
8 comments

Where Did AirBnB Go Wrong?

AirBnB started in 2008, and it's a website where you can rent out your home for a short period of time. AirBnB is not a hotel. It's a platform for renting out private properties, which makes it ideal for owners who want to make extra income by temporarily renting their homes to travelers or tourists.

Read full story

Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look

On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Magazine Stores Doomed?

It’s hard to walk by a magazine store today and not believe it’s doomed. Yet the reality is that it's more complicated than that. Magazines still play an important part in our culture, and they may not be going away anytime soon. However, there are some magazines out there that might want to rethink their business models if they want to stay relevant for the next decade or two.

Read full story

When Telehealth Becomes Medical Malpractice

Telemedicine is a rapidly-growing industry, and it's easy to see why. By connecting patients with doctors through video chat, webinars, and other forms of virtual communication, telemedicine companies are taking advantage of technology to improve access to healthcare for people all over the country. However, there are some serious dangers that come with this trend: Doctors who work for telehealth startups may not be fully aware of their legal liability when it comes to treating patients without ever seeing them in person.

Read full story
1 comments

The World AeroPress Coffee Championship

credit: Aron Solomon, World AeroPress Championship, Montreal. On Thursday late afternoon, the World AeroPress Championship took place in Montreal and I’m still caffeinated. For those unfamiliar with this revolutionary way of making coffee, the AeroPress is a simple device that allows you to brew coffee quickly and easily. It was created by Alan Adler, inventor of the Frisbee and other products, and has been used by baristas around the world for its ability to produce rich, smooth cups of coffee in 30 seconds or less. The AeroPress is easy to use: put ground coffee into the chamber at the top, add hot water then push down on the plunger until all of the liquid has passed through into your mug below. There are two ways to brew using an AeroPress: standard and inverted (see below).

Read full story

The Supreme Court Looks at Andy Warhol and Prince

On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in a case that could redefine the legal concept of transformative fair use. Back in 1994, the Court had a landmark ruling on transformative fair use that has stood until today.

Read full story

Is Kim Kardashian's SEC Fine Justified?

This morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for promoting EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid by the company to do this promotion.

Read full story

Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy