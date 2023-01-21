El Paso, TX

Can This Startup Change Your Life?

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYFO9_0kLMNdSk00
Photo byWalking Silhouette WikiCommons CC0 1.0

Erik Pavia wants to save your life.

To say that there are a lot of startups these days would be an understatement. But, from my perspective, having advised hundreds of startups over the years, it seems that far too many are working on something that doesn’t help regular people and that we can’t even understand.

Pantheon is different. Co-founded by Pavia and Sean Dunford, Pantheon is asserting itself in a meaningful startup vertical that we can all understand: one that helps us live healthier (and, hopefully, longer) lives.

Born and raised in El Paso, which he still calls home, Pavia is a Stanford Law grad. While living in Palo Alto a decade ago, he took his lifelong love of fitness to the next level. After graduating from law school, he stayed away from the practice of law, choosing to work on the operations side of scaling Silicon Valley startups.

That experience led him to an important realization back in El Paso at the beginning of the pandemic - that the fitness industry ignores the vast majority of people. Consumers are on the receiving end of things being sold to them that promise to help get them fit, but they aren’t getting fit because they aren’t getting the help they need on their journey to fitness and wellness.

“What do we do with people who fall through the fitness industry cracks,” Pavia asked me in an exclusive interview. “At Pantheon, we wanted to do something we were surprised hasn’t been successfully done yet at scale - create a fitness motivation platform designed to help a lot of people go from where they are today to at least the first step. Sure, we’d love for everyone who uses Pantheon to meet their ultimate fitness goals, but what drives us to keep going is helping people meet their first fitness milestone - often for the first time in their lives.”

This wellness disparity comes with an accompanying Income, health, and wellness disparity. A first-generation immigrant from Mexico, Pavia remarks that “Many people on the coasts don’t seem to understand how unhealthy we are as a nation. Here in El Paso, we see morbidly obese people - these numbers are out of control in most of the country.”

Part of what drove Pavia to enter the wellness space was his sister, who was diagnosed with diabetes when she was in the 5th grade:

“My Mexican immigrant family was low income, had low education levels, and as the demographics would predict, my sister was overweight. Watching her suffer through childhood diabetes instilled a question I’ve been thinking about since. Why do people make adverse decisions about one of the most important aspects of their life: their health? This question led me to study economics, law, and to work in the tech industry trying to create change.”

While Pavia’s sister was an outlier in their childhood, that is no longer the case. The CDC reports 21% of US children aged 6 to 11 are obese. 74% of US adults are overweight, and 42% are obese.

A key contributing factor to this problem is a sedentary lifestyle. Only 24% of US adults meet the minimum recommended exercise guidelines from the CDC, which amount to 150 minutes of walking per week and strength exercises twice per week. In other words, 76% of US adults don’t walk 23 minutes per day or do work to improve strength just twice per week.

For Pantheon, their initial goal is to get someone to the bare minimum in what could be a long journey to being healthier and fitter. While Pavia acknowledges that the bar is extremely low to hit this first milestone, “a LOT of people still don’t do it - this is what we’re focused on at Pantheon.”

Part of Pantheon’s strategy to get people to that first step where the fitness industry writ large has failed is product design. Pavia wants to flip the dark outcomes from social media on their head.

Most people would agree that the engagement techniques used by tech companies such as Facebook and TikTok are addictive, destructive, and dangerous. The average Instagram user spends about an hour a day on the app, significantly more than they do exercising. The obvious solution is to disconnect from these addicting products. Your iPhone comes with a Do Not Disturb and Screen Time setting to help you limit your exposure. There is even a movement among some teens today to return to flip phones to help them become more present.

One of Pavia’s beliefs is that “we have mastered psychological manipulation on social media - it’s why we’re dancing to TikToks. Since this genie is out of the bottle, why not try to reverse its effect to help people have better outcomes?”

That’s the intention behind Pavia’s platform. “We’re building a healthy product with some of the same addictive features, where the output is movement instead of selfies or food pictures. We’re building recommendations to help you get to the gym instead of getting you to click on an ad. And we’re building for the normal person who needs help walking 23 minutes instead of building for people who are already athletic.”

Since Pantheon’s initial launch in July, they have seen a powerful impact on their members. One member in Texas incorporated the app into her daily routine immediately after her morning prayer. She lost 11 pounds in 2 months from increasing activity levels. Another member in New Mexico started going into her office early to walk around her building and increase her step count. She visited the app over a thousand times in her first month on Pantheon.

The fitness tech industry is focused on serving athletes and the affluent, using the niches of professional athletes and high-income customers as wedges into a broader market. There’s a belief in trickle-down fitness - that if they can capture fitness enthusiasts, aspiring ordinary people will also buy into their platforms. The problem with this approach is that, unlike other aspirational luxury goods, you can’t buy fitness. Selling a $500 watch or a $3,000 bike might net excellent top-line revenue. Still, it doesn’t address the underlying issues that prevent people from getting out and moving, which is essentially one of psychology.

When Pavia was in law school at Stanford, he took a class taught by Peter Thiel, “a significant contributing factor in my decision to build for better fitness outcomes rather than trying to regulate for them. Thiel has a famous interview question: ‘What important truth do very few people agree with you on?’”

Pantheon’s truth should give investors a glimpse into the future of the startup vertical, though Pavia remains healthily skeptical:

“Investors on both coasts seem largely blind to the problems of inactivity and obesity. That’s likely because they’re outside of the relevant demographic: these problems disproportionately affect Black, Hispanic, low-income, people with less formal education, and people in the South and Midwest - in other words, the opposite of the tech industry, which has very few people from any of those demographics.”

The tech industry will need to catch up. While this huge population of people just beginning their fitness journey isn’t the low-hanging fruit that gets drawn into TikTok dances and Instagram memes, it represents a decent amount of revenue as they start to get fit. Later, it is potentially a massive number in upsell revenue, as people who are becoming fit now fall into the demographic for sport-lifestyle clothing and everything that comes with it. In other words, the Lulemons and Nikes of the world will be closely watching Pantheon’s journey.

About Aron Solomon

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, Aron Solomon, JD, is the chief legal analyst for Esquire Digital. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world. Aron has been featured in Forbes, CBS News, Crunchbase, Variety, CNBC, USA Today, ESPN, TechCrunch, The Hill, BuzzFeed, Fortune, Venture Beat, The Independent, Fortune China, Yahoo!, ABA Journal, Law.com, The Boston Globe, NewsBreak, and many other leading publications.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# startup# tech# fitness# VC

Comments / 0

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

389 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Investors Haven’t Learned A Thing From Theranos

Quick quiz: What do Elizabeth Holmes and Charlie Javice have in common?. They were both Forbes 30 Under 30, and both may be felons, leading some on social media to suggest that Forbes should change the program name to “30 Under 30 Years to Life.”

Read full story

Journalist Fired as West Virginia Public Broadcaster Threatened

Journalist Fired as Public Broadcaster Threatened - by Aron Solomon. The firing of West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely is a bad news story no one who supports public broadcasting wanted to hear to begin 2023.

Read full story
6 comments
Westfield, NJ

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon. According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.

Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DolphinsPhoto bycredit: Wikimedia commons. As we saw on Monday night, part of playing a gladiator sport is putting one’s life at risk. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in what looked to be a routine football play - until his heart stopped. His heartbeat was restored by paramedics on the field, and as of Tuesday morning, he is in critical condition at a Cincinnati university hospital.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Is SBF the Worst Possible Version of Elizabeth Holmes?

Mere days after the defendant, COO and investor Sunny Balwani, was sentenced in the second of two Theranos trials, Sam Bankman-Fried was taken into custody in the Bahamas, charged with defrauding close to $2 billion from investors - twice the amount as the Theranos fraud.

Read full story

Why Doesn't the United States Have More Political Parties?

The United States is a stand-out among advanced industrialized countries for having just two major political parties. The European Union, for instance, has 18 member states with at least three political parties each. Some of those countries have multiple large parties that compete against one another in elections and have different platforms and ideologies, while others have only one dominant party that usually wins every election by default. In the U.S., however, there are only two major parties whose candidates frequently win without opposition.

Read full story

Do Most People Care That Balenciaga Is Canceled?

Kim Kardashian is reevaluating her relationship with Balenciaga, claiming that in speaking with Balenciaga, she believes they understand the seriousness of "the issue." If they do, it’s because they’ve been canceled. By "the issue."

Read full story
3 comments
Stanford, CA

Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto Platform

Photo byCyrus Saatsaz Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. What a month for those who are wary that cryptocurrency might be one massive scam and legal black hole.

Read full story

Will Taylor Swift Avenge Pearl Jam’s Loss to Ticketmaster?

The legal issue here is very simple: Ticketmaster has become a monopoly. For the upcoming Taylor Swift concert tour, Ticketmaster is the only way to buy first-run, rather than resale tickets. To be clear, many sites, such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, and the like have become legal ticket resellers - basically digital scalpers, as we used to think of them. But to actually go online and buy a Taylor Swift concert ticket, it’s Ticketmaster or nothing.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey

With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.

Read full story
8 comments

Where Did AirBnB Go Wrong?

AirBnB started in 2008, and it's a website where you can rent out your home for a short period of time. AirBnB is not a hotel. It's a platform for renting out private properties, which makes it ideal for owners who want to make extra income by temporarily renting their homes to travelers or tourists.

Read full story

Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look

On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Magazine Stores Doomed?

It’s hard to walk by a magazine store today and not believe it’s doomed. Yet the reality is that it's more complicated than that. Magazines still play an important part in our culture, and they may not be going away anytime soon. However, there are some magazines out there that might want to rethink their business models if they want to stay relevant for the next decade or two.

Read full story

When Telehealth Becomes Medical Malpractice

Telemedicine is a rapidly-growing industry, and it's easy to see why. By connecting patients with doctors through video chat, webinars, and other forms of virtual communication, telemedicine companies are taking advantage of technology to improve access to healthcare for people all over the country. However, there are some serious dangers that come with this trend: Doctors who work for telehealth startups may not be fully aware of their legal liability when it comes to treating patients without ever seeing them in person.

Read full story
1 comments

The World AeroPress Coffee Championship

credit: Aron Solomon, World AeroPress Championship, Montreal. On Thursday late afternoon, the World AeroPress Championship took place in Montreal and I’m still caffeinated. For those unfamiliar with this revolutionary way of making coffee, the AeroPress is a simple device that allows you to brew coffee quickly and easily. It was created by Alan Adler, inventor of the Frisbee and other products, and has been used by baristas around the world for its ability to produce rich, smooth cups of coffee in 30 seconds or less. The AeroPress is easy to use: put ground coffee into the chamber at the top, add hot water then push down on the plunger until all of the liquid has passed through into your mug below. There are two ways to brew using an AeroPress: standard and inverted (see below).

Read full story

The Supreme Court Looks at Andy Warhol and Prince

On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in a case that could redefine the legal concept of transformative fair use. Back in 1994, the Court had a landmark ruling on transformative fair use that has stood until today.

Read full story

Is Kim Kardashian's SEC Fine Justified?

This morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for promoting EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid by the company to do this promotion.

Read full story

Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

Florida Legal Community Rallies to Help Hurricane Victims

David Dellinger (Port Meteorological Officer for the National Weather Service of Miami, Florida) After days of one of the most intense hurricanes in recent Florida history, the reality of the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt across the state. Some Florida communities were rendered unrecognizable, according to state officials.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy