Westfield, NJ

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Fzq7_0k8aqTDT00
Photo byDanielTahar, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon

According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.

As per the FOX report, a school nurse was actively treating him in front of students when the police arrived. A police officer then used Narcan on Thompson, who began to show signs of improvement. Police late said they found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in a closet in his classroom.

Thompson was charged on Thursday with drug charges and endangering the welfare of children charges. He is scheduled to be processed on February 1st.

Under New Jersey law, using, possessing, distributing, or manufacturing controlled substances such as fentanyl is generally illegal. If you are caught using drugs in front of children, you could face criminal charges and potential consequences, including fines, imprisonment, and a criminal record. Additionally, if the use of drugs in front of children is deemed to be neglectful or abusive, you could also face child abuse charges.

John B. Brennan, a Marlton criminal lawyer, points out that:

“The teacher will face serious charges as the legal system in New Jersey will not take kindly to the endangerment of the students in this middle school, who were forced to witness their teacher resuscitated from a drug overdose.”

This is yet another example of how widespread the fentanyl problem has become in New Jersey and nationwide. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is extremely potent and can be deadly even in small doses. It has become a major public health problem in the United States due to its high potential for abuse and overdose.

In recent years, the number of deaths involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids has increased significantly. In 2019, more than 31,000 overdose deaths in the United States involved synthetic opioids, and the vast majority of these deaths involved fentanyl. The opioid epidemic continues to be a major public health crisis in the United States, and fentanyl is a significant contributor to this crisis.

While it is difficult to quantify the extent of the fentanyl problem in schools, it is important to note that fentanyl and other opioids can be dangerous and potentially lethal for young people, even in small amounts. It is critically important for schools to be aware of the potential for students to be exposed to these substances, as the New Jersey classroom case highlights.

It is also essential for schools to have systems in place to address substance abuse and to provide support to students who may be struggling with addiction. Stories such as these should serve to heighten awareness that in all schools, even middle schools in affluent communities, students and parents concerned about the possibility of fentanyl or other drugs being present in school should immediately speak with school officials or a trusted adult for guidance and support.

About Aron Solomon

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital and the Editor-in-Chief for Today’s Esquire. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world. Aron has been featured in Forbes, CBS News, CNBC, USA Today, ESPN, TechCrunch, The Hill, BuzzFeed, Fortune, Venture Beat, The Independent, Fortune China, Yahoo!, ABA Journal, Law.com, The Boston Globe, YouTube, NewsBreak, and many other leading publications.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fentanyl# drugs# crime# schools# law

Comments / 5

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

385 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Journalist Fired as West Virginia Public Broadcaster Threatened

Journalist Fired as Public Broadcaster Threatened - by Aron Solomon. The firing of West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely is a bad news story no one who supports public broadcasting wanted to hear to begin 2023.

Read full story
6 comments
Miami, FL

Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DolphinsPhoto bycredit: Wikimedia commons. As we saw on Monday night, part of playing a gladiator sport is putting one’s life at risk. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in what looked to be a routine football play - until his heart stopped. His heartbeat was restored by paramedics on the field, and as of Tuesday morning, he is in critical condition at a Cincinnati university hospital.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Is SBF the Worst Possible Version of Elizabeth Holmes?

Mere days after the defendant, COO and investor Sunny Balwani, was sentenced in the second of two Theranos trials, Sam Bankman-Fried was taken into custody in the Bahamas, charged with defrauding close to $2 billion from investors - twice the amount as the Theranos fraud.

Read full story

Why Doesn't the United States Have More Political Parties?

The United States is a stand-out among advanced industrialized countries for having just two major political parties. The European Union, for instance, has 18 member states with at least three political parties each. Some of those countries have multiple large parties that compete against one another in elections and have different platforms and ideologies, while others have only one dominant party that usually wins every election by default. In the U.S., however, there are only two major parties whose candidates frequently win without opposition.

Read full story

Do Most People Care That Balenciaga Is Canceled?

Kim Kardashian is reevaluating her relationship with Balenciaga, claiming that in speaking with Balenciaga, she believes they understand the seriousness of "the issue." If they do, it’s because they’ve been canceled. By "the issue."

Read full story
3 comments
Stanford, CA

Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto Platform

Photo byCyrus Saatsaz Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. What a month for those who are wary that cryptocurrency might be one massive scam and legal black hole.

Read full story

Will Taylor Swift Avenge Pearl Jam’s Loss to Ticketmaster?

The legal issue here is very simple: Ticketmaster has become a monopoly. For the upcoming Taylor Swift concert tour, Ticketmaster is the only way to buy first-run, rather than resale tickets. To be clear, many sites, such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, and the like have become legal ticket resellers - basically digital scalpers, as we used to think of them. But to actually go online and buy a Taylor Swift concert ticket, it’s Ticketmaster or nothing.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey

With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.

Read full story
8 comments

Where Did AirBnB Go Wrong?

AirBnB started in 2008, and it's a website where you can rent out your home for a short period of time. AirBnB is not a hotel. It's a platform for renting out private properties, which makes it ideal for owners who want to make extra income by temporarily renting their homes to travelers or tourists.

Read full story

Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look

On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Magazine Stores Doomed?

It’s hard to walk by a magazine store today and not believe it’s doomed. Yet the reality is that it's more complicated than that. Magazines still play an important part in our culture, and they may not be going away anytime soon. However, there are some magazines out there that might want to rethink their business models if they want to stay relevant for the next decade or two.

Read full story

When Telehealth Becomes Medical Malpractice

Telemedicine is a rapidly-growing industry, and it's easy to see why. By connecting patients with doctors through video chat, webinars, and other forms of virtual communication, telemedicine companies are taking advantage of technology to improve access to healthcare for people all over the country. However, there are some serious dangers that come with this trend: Doctors who work for telehealth startups may not be fully aware of their legal liability when it comes to treating patients without ever seeing them in person.

Read full story
1 comments

The World AeroPress Coffee Championship

credit: Aron Solomon, World AeroPress Championship, Montreal. On Thursday late afternoon, the World AeroPress Championship took place in Montreal and I’m still caffeinated. For those unfamiliar with this revolutionary way of making coffee, the AeroPress is a simple device that allows you to brew coffee quickly and easily. It was created by Alan Adler, inventor of the Frisbee and other products, and has been used by baristas around the world for its ability to produce rich, smooth cups of coffee in 30 seconds or less. The AeroPress is easy to use: put ground coffee into the chamber at the top, add hot water then push down on the plunger until all of the liquid has passed through into your mug below. There are two ways to brew using an AeroPress: standard and inverted (see below).

Read full story

The Supreme Court Looks at Andy Warhol and Prince

On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in a case that could redefine the legal concept of transformative fair use. Back in 1994, the Court had a landmark ruling on transformative fair use that has stood until today.

Read full story

Is Kim Kardashian's SEC Fine Justified?

This morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for promoting EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid by the company to do this promotion.

Read full story

Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

Florida Legal Community Rallies to Help Hurricane Victims

David Dellinger (Port Meteorological Officer for the National Weather Service of Miami, Florida) After days of one of the most intense hurricanes in recent Florida history, the reality of the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt across the state. Some Florida communities were rendered unrecognizable, according to state officials.

Read full story
1 comments
Camp Lejeune, NC

Are The Camp Lejeune Lawsuit Ads Legitimate?

Over the past month or so, the most viral legal ads are about Camp Lejeune. You hear them on regular and satellite radio, see them on TV, and read them on more websites than you can imagine.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga

For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy