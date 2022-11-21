Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto Platform

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkykL_0jIvq0yg00
Photo byCyrus Saatsaz Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

What a month for those who are wary that cryptocurrency might be one massive scam and legal black hole.

Unless you’re into the crypto scene, you’ve probably only heard of FTX because of its celebrity endorsers. It was a pretty A-level list of people, from Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, to Steph Curry, Naomi Osaka and the like.

San Bankman-Fried, son of a Stanford law professor and a law professor who is also a highly-regarded political fundraiser, saw his net worth plummet this month to zero from a peak of $26,5 billion, as per Forbes.

Known by many as simply SBF, Bankman-Fried put FTX into bankruptcy, driven by up to $2 billion of missing client funds, in what appeared to some to be the work of company insiders. Bankman-Fried also secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to his trading company Alameda Research. CNN also noted that FTX legal and finance teams also learned that Bankman-Fried implemented what the two people described as a “backdoor” in FTX’s book-keeping system, which was built using bespoke software.

Yes, a blockbuster book will come out on all of this, And there will be a huge movie, probably starring Jonah Hill who bears more than a passing resemblance to SBF. What remains to be seen is what assets will remain to be seized and, ultimately, whether the legal process will determine that Sam Bankman-Fried was indeed Sam Bankman-Fraud and put him behind bars.

John Lawlor, a Florida lawyer, remarked that:

“Whenever we see these massive breaches of trust by people and institutions that handle our assets, it’s destructive to the financial system. It’s left to the legal system to clean up the pieces created by these bad actors.”

So why is this important to you?

Because it’s yet another massive violation of trust in the financial industry, this one is capable of rocking the entire foundation of cryptocurrency.

How and when the legal process really kicks in may also determine the future of cryptocurrency. An excellent piece in the Atlantic argued that Bankman-Fried may have permanently altered the crypto horizon by showing how few real safeguards exist to bring long-term stability to the industry. It makes sense that how quickly and well authorities ultimately deal with SBF and the FTX collapse will shape the future of crypto.

On Monday, things got even more interesting with a lawsuit filed against the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, who made FTX their “official” crypto platform before the FTX implosion. As Reuters reported, The suit, which is simply a proposed class action at this point, was filed by a Canadian citizen residing in Hong Kong. Elliott Lam, who names Bankman-Fried and head of Alameda Research (SBF’s trading firm and FTX’s sister company), Caroline Ellison as defendants, along with the Warriors and others.

Lam’s claim is simple - that people such as him detrimentally relied upon the Warriors’ seal of approval of FTX when the team made the company their official crypto trading platform. It’s a class action because Lam rightfully argues that potentially millions of other people are similarly situated.

This won’t be the last FTX lawsuit, not the only one against Sam Bankman-Fried, who has become meme-worthy in so many ways this month, not the least of which was Monday’s viral video of SBF, well, trying to run

About Aron Solomon

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital and 24-7 Abogados. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world. Aron has been featured in Forbes, CBS News, CNBC, USA Today, ESPN, TechCrunch, The Hill, BuzzFeed, Fortune, Venture Beat, The Independent, Fortune China, Yahoo!, ABA Journal, Law.com, The Boston Globe, NewsBreak, and many other leading publications. .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FTX# Crypto# Warriors# NBA# SBF

Comments / 0

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

330 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Will Taylor Swift Avenge Pearl Jam’s Loss to Ticketmaster?

The legal issue here is very simple: Ticketmaster has become a monopoly. For the upcoming Taylor Swift concert tour, Ticketmaster is the only way to buy first-run, rather than resale tickets. To be clear, many sites, such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, and the like have become legal ticket resellers - basically digital scalpers, as we used to think of them. But to actually go online and buy a Taylor Swift concert ticket, it’s Ticketmaster or nothing.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey

With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.

Read full story
7 comments

Where Did AirBnB Go Wrong?

AirBnB started in 2008, and it's a website where you can rent out your home for a short period of time. AirBnB is not a hotel. It's a platform for renting out private properties, which makes it ideal for owners who want to make extra income by temporarily renting their homes to travelers or tourists.

Read full story

Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look

On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Magazine Stores Doomed?

It’s hard to walk by a magazine store today and not believe it’s doomed. Yet the reality is that it's more complicated than that. Magazines still play an important part in our culture, and they may not be going away anytime soon. However, there are some magazines out there that might want to rethink their business models if they want to stay relevant for the next decade or two.

Read full story

When Telehealth Becomes Medical Malpractice

Telemedicine is a rapidly-growing industry, and it's easy to see why. By connecting patients with doctors through video chat, webinars, and other forms of virtual communication, telemedicine companies are taking advantage of technology to improve access to healthcare for people all over the country. However, there are some serious dangers that come with this trend: Doctors who work for telehealth startups may not be fully aware of their legal liability when it comes to treating patients without ever seeing them in person.

Read full story
1 comments

The World AeroPress Coffee Championship

credit: Aron Solomon, World AeroPress Championship, Montreal. On Thursday late afternoon, the World AeroPress Championship took place in Montreal and I’m still caffeinated. For those unfamiliar with this revolutionary way of making coffee, the AeroPress is a simple device that allows you to brew coffee quickly and easily. It was created by Alan Adler, inventor of the Frisbee and other products, and has been used by baristas around the world for its ability to produce rich, smooth cups of coffee in 30 seconds or less. The AeroPress is easy to use: put ground coffee into the chamber at the top, add hot water then push down on the plunger until all of the liquid has passed through into your mug below. There are two ways to brew using an AeroPress: standard and inverted (see below).

Read full story

The Supreme Court Looks at Andy Warhol and Prince

On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in a case that could redefine the legal concept of transformative fair use. Back in 1994, the Court had a landmark ruling on transformative fair use that has stood until today.

Read full story

Is Kim Kardashian's SEC Fine Justified?

This morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for promoting EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid by the company to do this promotion.

Read full story

Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Florida Legal Community Rallies to Help Hurricane Victims

David Dellinger (Port Meteorological Officer for the National Weather Service of Miami, Florida) After days of one of the most intense hurricanes in recent Florida history, the reality of the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt across the state. Some Florida communities were rendered unrecognizable, according to state officials.

Read full story
1 comments
Camp Lejeune, NC

Are The Camp Lejeune Lawsuit Ads Legitimate?

Over the past month or so, the most viral legal ads are about Camp Lejeune. You hear them on regular and satellite radio, see them on TV, and read them on more websites than you can imagine.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga

For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.

Read full story
2 comments

Chipotle to Pay $7.75 Million to New Jersey for Child Labor Law Violations

Chipotle, one of the nation’s most beloved fast-food brands, is about to pay $7.75 million to the State of New Jersey for widespread violations of child labor laws. The terms of the settlement were released on Tuesday, Chiptole had been audited by the state for 30,000 alleged child labor law violations, the scope of which included having underaged workers not being given enough meal breaks and logging too many hours.

Read full story

What Are the Lessons From the FBI Raid on Former President Trump?

The FBI raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has remained in the news cycle in the six weeks since the raid for good reason. While having a private residence of a former president raided is a truly exceptional occurrence and one that will be noted by history, there are lessons here for all of us to consider.

Read full story

The WTA’s Inglorious Return to China

I was right, then I was super wrong. But I may have again been right. The problem when you give a business credit for doing the right thing is that they often find it to be an unsustainable decision. So they pivot and go back to doing the wrong thing as they watch their bank balances grow.

Read full story

Is the Apple Watch Ultra Too Ultra?

I love to write about watches, in part because I co-founded a watch company and because I started collecting watches on my 13th birthday, a very long time ago. As someone who is only a fairly recent Apple Watch user, I was really intrigued when Apple released the new Apple Watch Ultra last week - “a watch that pushes boundaries,” according to Apple.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions

Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.

Read full story

Will Trump's Victory Over the DOJ Be Short-Lived?

On Labor Day Monday - generally a fairly sleepy news day - Aileen Cannon, a United States District Court judge appointed by President Trump, agreed with the Trump legal team's argument and ordered that a special master be appointed to review records seized by the FBI in the raid.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy