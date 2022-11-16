What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey

DUI by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0

With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.

The legal limit for alcohol in New Jersey is anything above .08% BAC. Under New Jersey's Zero Tolerance Law, drivers under 21 cannot have a BAC of .01% or higher. Refusing to take a breathalyzer test results in license suspension and fines. DUI is a motor vehicle violation, not a criminal offense. New Jersey has an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) law that requires IIDs to be installed on the vehicles of certain offenders. An IID allows you to continue driving while your license is suspended or revoked, as long as the device is in place. You have 10 days to request a hearing after being arrested for DUI with a BAC of .08% or more.

Drinking alcohol slows down your reflexes and reaction time, which could lead to an accident on the road. In 2017, more than 1 million crashes in the United States involved an impaired drivers. That's why lawyers always recommend that if you're not sure whether or not you're over or even close to the legal limit for alcohol in New Jersey (or any other state), don't drive!

"One of the main problems with drinking and driving is that our impaired judgment affects not only our ability to safely drive but to safely determine whether we should even get behind the wheel. A rule that never fails anyone is if you drink any alcohol, don't drive," explains New Jersey DUI lawyer, Lauren Scardella.

In fact, if you are under 21, you are not allowed to drive with a BAC of .01% or higher - this is a very small amount of alcohol n your system. Under New Jersey law, this is known as the Zero Tolerance Law. A driver over 21 but under age 25 may be charged with a DUI and lose their license for one year if they have any alcohol in their system while driving.

If you get arrested for DUI, you will be given two options: (1) take an Intoxilyzer test at the police station; or (2) refuse to take any tests. If you choose not to take any tests, your driver's license will be suspended immediately and cannot be restored until after 60 days elapse from the date of arrest unless there is an emergency medical reason why someone needs access to transportation during that time frame; however, even then this does not mean that one can drive without penalty - only that their license won't be revoked until after 60 days have passed since their arrest date (or 30 days after graduation from high school).

DUI is a motor vehicle violation, not a criminal offense. However, DUI can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the circumstances of the arrest and other factors.

If you're arrested for DUI and have prior convictions for DUI, you could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of a second-degree misdemeanor or up to 5 years in prison if convicted of a fourth-degree felony.

New Jersey has an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) law that requires IIDs to be installed on the vehicles of certain offenders. An IID is a breathalyzer, which is installed in the vehicle and requires you to blow into it for it to start. If your blood alcohol content level is above 0.025%, the vehicle will not start. The device must remain in your vehicle for at least 12 months or up to two years, depending on how many times you have been convicted of DUI, but it can be removed once your license has been reinstated by DMV.

An IID allows you to continue driving while your license is suspended or revoked, as long as the device is in place. The IID is a breathalyzer that prevents you from starting the car if you have been drinking, and it records your BAC before each use. The manufacturer or installer must provide proof of installation within 30 days of placement of an ignition interlock device on their website.

There are really no circumstances where DUI is worth it. If you're convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), there are consequences beyond losing your license for a few months or longer—like having it suspended for an indefinite amount of time; paying high fines; serving jail time; having to attend classes or get substance abuse treatment; being required to perform community service hours; losing auto insurance coverage until the proof has been provided that they've completed rehabilitation programs related directly or indirectly through their employer within twelve months prior/after receiving treatment services which include attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings several times per week during this twelve month period (state laws vary so contact us directly if unsure about these requirements).

