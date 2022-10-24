Are “Dark Patterns” Illegally Influencing What You Buy?

credit: toptal

An important recent dark pattern study by Rouge argued that fast fashion behemoth, Shein, and other retailers are using "dark patterns" to manipulate their customers.

Dark patterns are a term coined by Harry Brignull, a user experience professional who "studies and catalogs the (sometimes) sneaky tricks used in interfaces that could be ethically improved. His website, DarkPatterns.org , provides a library of dark patterns found across the web and their psychological motivations.

These deceptive patterns include anything that manipulates or misleads consumers into doing something in the retailer's favor, such as coaxing customers into buying products they don't need or clicking on ads without realizing it.

In his research on dark patterns, Brignull says he's seen examples of retailers using psychological manipulation to get people to buy more. For example, some sites will show you items that you've browsed for before but didn't purchase. The goal is to prime you for another purchase. This can lead to an increase in purchases that is beyond what would have otherwise happened if it hadn't been used.

In short, dark pattern designers set out to make people do things they don’t want to do in order to get them into a situation where they have no choice but to buy something or sign up for something without realizing it—and this can include signing up for recurring subscriptions without knowing about them!

The technique continues to be used by multiple brands and retailers. While Shein has been subject to scrutiny in the Rouge study and in other media, retail giants such as Tommy Hilfiger have also been accused of using dark patterns in their design, and many other similar tactics are being employed across the industry.

In 2019, BuzzFeed News' investigative unit reported on how Amazon Prime and Whole Foods shoppers may not be getting the money-saving benefits they think they're getting. The investigation also included Shein, where BuzzFeed News alleged that customers were being misled into thinking they were buying clothing from Australian brands when in fact the products were being sourced from factories in China.

In their investigation, the researchers found that items marked with green "Prime" emblems and "Whole Foods Market" labels are often more expensive than similar non-organic items in the same store. The researchers' findings suggest that these labels may be used to make products seem more expensive than they actually are. Consumers have a right to accurate pricing information because this can help them make better purchasing decisions and avoid overpaying for goods.

Attorney Michael Epstein observes:

“There is a remarkably fine line between a retailer designing their website in a way that encourages certain behaviors and illegal activities, as some dark patterns border on. Disguised ads and hiding costs in transactions, for example, are dark patterns that may be illegal in a given jurisdiction.”

Hare are some techniques to help you avoid falling into at least some of the dark patterns traps:

Use your common sense. Is it a deal or a trick? If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Know what you're clicking on. Before clicking any links, make sure the website is legitimate and that the link isn't trying to trick you into doing something that might cost money or cause trouble for your computer (such as downloading viruses).

Don't buy anything unless you're 100% sure about what you want and how much it costs. You can always call customer support if there's anything else unclear about buying something from an online retailer or service provider before finalizing payment—and even after if necessary.

So, what does this really mean for most of us? It means that we need to be careful online but as long as the dark pattern isn't blatantly illegal, such as tricking us into sending off credit card information, then we’re probably fine.

But now that we know what these dark patterns look like and how they work, we can avoid them by looking out for certain design elements when browsing eCommerce sites and apps. As is far too often the case, the burden is on the buyer to beware.

About Aron Solomon