After days of one of the most intense hurricanes in recent Florida history, the reality of the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt across the state. Some Florida communities were rendered unrecognizable, according to state officials.

The Florida legal community is wasting no time in mobilizing efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Broward County Trial Lawyers Association (BCTLA) is working with the Broward County Bar and multiple other South Florida Voluntary Bar Associations in a Hurricane Relief Drive to help collect much needed items for the victims of Hurricane Ian in Lee County.

The devastation in Lee County is overwhelming. The BCTLA has organized a Hurricane Ian relief project and is calling for donations of the following items:

cleaning supplies of all sorts, including detergent, trash bags, paper towels, and much more

mosquito repellent and sunscreen

solar lanterns/lamps

non-perishable food items, such as crackers, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, powdered milk, pancake mix, granola bars, rice, sugar, juice boxes, and the like

portable and standing fans

diapers and baby wipes

feminine care items

batteries and flashlights

water

crank-up and battery-operated radios

canned goods (ideally with pop-tops)

air mattresses and air pumps

pillows and blankets

childrens' toys

first aid kits and items needed to restock them, such as aspirin, band-aids, ointments, and antibiotics

These items can be dropped off will at the Broward County Bar Association, located at 1051 SE 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

On Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., the BCTLA is asking for people to help to load the truck. The BCBA is coordinating with the Salvation Army in Lee County and will deliver the truck filled with the supplies to the Salvation Army.

Matthew Hughes, a Boca Raton-based Digital Marketing Strategist at Esquire Digital, observed that:

"BCTLA's leadership here is no surprise to anyone who knows the organization. BCTLA prides itself on helping lawyers and helping people - the Hurricane Ian charitable initiative is just one example of the actions they always put behind their words."

Anyone who is able to donate these items or any other form of help can show up in person or contact the BCTLA at bctla@icloud.com.