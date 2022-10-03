Florida Legal Community Rallies to Help Hurricane Victims

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BHlW_0iJ2dqrq00
David Dellinger (Port Meteorological Officer for the National Weather Service of Miami, Florida)

After days of one of the most intense hurricanes in recent Florida history, the reality of the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt across the state. Some Florida communities were rendered unrecognizable, according to state officials.

The Florida legal community is wasting no time in mobilizing efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Broward County Trial Lawyers Association (BCTLA) is working with the Broward County Bar and multiple other South Florida Voluntary Bar Associations in a Hurricane Relief Drive to help collect much needed items for the victims of Hurricane Ian in Lee County.

The devastation in Lee County is overwhelming. The BCTLA has organized a Hurricane Ian relief project and is calling for donations of the following items:

  • cleaning supplies of all sorts, including detergent, trash bags, paper towels, and much more
  • mosquito repellent and sunscreen
  • solar lanterns/lamps
  • non-perishable food items, such as crackers, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, powdered milk, pancake mix, granola bars, rice, sugar, juice boxes, and the like
  • portable and standing fans
  • diapers and baby wipes
  • feminine care items
  • batteries and flashlights
  • water
  • crank-up and battery-operated radios
  • canned goods (ideally with pop-tops)
  • air mattresses and air pumps
  • pillows and blankets
  • childrens' toys
  • first aid kits and items needed to restock them, such as aspirin, band-aids, ointments, and antibiotics

These items can be dropped off will at the Broward County Bar Association, located at 1051 SE 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

On Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., the BCTLA is asking for people to help to load the truck. The BCBA is coordinating with the Salvation Army in Lee County and will deliver the truck filled with the supplies to the Salvation Army.

Matthew Hughes, a Boca Raton-based Digital Marketing Strategist at Esquire Digital, observed that:

"BCTLA's leadership here is no surprise to anyone who knows the organization. BCTLA prides itself on helping lawyers and helping people - the Hurricane Ian charitable initiative is just one example of the actions they always put behind their words."

Anyone who is able to donate these items or any other form of help can show up in person or contact the BCTLA at bctla@icloud.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# HurricaneIan# Hurricane# Florida# Disaster# Relief

Comments / 1

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

246 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Is Kim Kardashian's SEC Fine Justified?

This morning, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Kim Kardashian $1.26 million for promoting EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram without disclosing she was being paid by the company to do this promotion.

Read full story

Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.

Read full story
24 comments
Camp Lejeune, NC

Are The Camp Lejeune Lawsuit Ads Legitimate?

Over the past month or so, the most viral legal ads are about Camp Lejeune. You hear them on regular and satellite radio, see them on TV, and read them on more websites than you can imagine.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga

For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.

Read full story
2 comments

Chipotle to Pay $7.75 Million to New Jersey for Child Labor Law Violations

Chipotle, one of the nation’s most beloved fast-food brands, is about to pay $7.75 million to the State of New Jersey for widespread violations of child labor laws. The terms of the settlement were released on Tuesday, Chiptole had been audited by the state for 30,000 alleged child labor law violations, the scope of which included having underaged workers not being given enough meal breaks and logging too many hours.

Read full story

What Are the Lessons From the FBI Raid on Former President Trump?

The FBI raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has remained in the news cycle in the six weeks since the raid for good reason. While having a private residence of a former president raided is a truly exceptional occurrence and one that will be noted by history, there are lessons here for all of us to consider.

Read full story

The WTA’s Inglorious Return to China

I was right, then I was super wrong. But I may have again been right. The problem when you give a business credit for doing the right thing is that they often find it to be an unsustainable decision. So they pivot and go back to doing the wrong thing as they watch their bank balances grow.

Read full story

Is the Apple Watch Ultra Too Ultra?

I love to write about watches, in part because I co-founded a watch company and because I started collecting watches on my 13th birthday, a very long time ago. As someone who is only a fairly recent Apple Watch user, I was really intrigued when Apple released the new Apple Watch Ultra last week - “a watch that pushes boundaries,” according to Apple.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions

Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.

Read full story

Will Trump's Victory Over the DOJ Be Short-Lived?

On Labor Day Monday - generally a fairly sleepy news day - Aileen Cannon, a United States District Court judge appointed by President Trump, agreed with the Trump legal team's argument and ordered that a special master be appointed to review records seized by the FBI in the raid.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for America

By Michael Tighe - Imported from 500px (archived version) by the Archive Team. (detail page), CC0, h. Back in May, Detroit’s City Council unanimously passed the “Right to Counsel” ordinance. This is a program that will have the city pay for legal counsel for low-income Detroiters who face eviction, foreclosure, and legal issues related to their housing.

Read full story
3 comments

Will Inflation Kill the Global Video Game Market?

When we think about inflation, as pretty much everyone does today, a question that probably doesn’t occupy our thoughts is “Will inflation kill the global video game market?” Yet as we reflect on how massive a market video games are, it’s definitely a question well worth considering.

Read full story
Florida State

Was Florida’s Insurance Overhaul a Bailout?

Two Florida Senate bills, SB-2D and SB-4D passed the Florida legislature and were signed into law by Governor DeSantis in May. What the far more controversial SB-2D is about is $2 billion of taxpayer money being used for reinsurance relief through the Reinsurance to Assist Policy (RAP), a program designed to benefit policyholders over the next two years.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Missed Opportunity for Nespresso

On Friday, I was being both a huge tennis fan and a writer, spending parts of the day at the ATP 1000 tournament in Montreal. It was a day before qualifying began, and I had a special pass to attend and watch some of the best players in the world train with each other, including Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini, and others.

Read full story

How Can Restaurants Survive Yet Another Crisis?

If some restaurants in crisis are lucky to break even on any given day, what happens when a restaurant that used to be open seven days a week has to reduce to six or five? This is the reality for many restaurants that are enduring yet another crisis, that of finding workers.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

A Look Inside a New Legal Super-Firm

When we think about legal innovation, the idea of experienced lawyers starting a new firm is admittedly pretty far down the list. We run through the usual list of legal technology, startups, and technology tools in areas such as document management and smart contracts long before we think of the innovation possible by actually forming a new law firm.

Read full story
Colorado State

Should Anyone Be Forced to Build a Website?

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case, in upcoming the 2022 October term, about whether someone who builds websites can be forced to do so for people whose beliefs they don’t share. The case is obviously far more complex than that but, at its core, this is the case’s practical implication.

Read full story

Why Is Kellogg Becoming Three Companies?

Why Is Kellogg Becoming Three Companies? - by Aron Solomon. Last week, we learned that Kellogg, the massive cereal company, is going to legally become three separate companies. One of those companies will be focused on cereal, one on snack foods, and one on plant-based foods.

Read full story

Where Does Dobbs Go From Here?

Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, at the Supreme CourtWikimedia Commons. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in a new landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, more commonly known as the Mississippi abortion case, many Americans are looking to their federal and state leaders to see what will happen next.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy