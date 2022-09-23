Boston, MA

Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga

Aron Solomon

Ime Udoka, via WikiCommons

For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.

Sometimes the drama surrounds free agent signings and trades, and sometimes it involves issues that intertwine with the law, which are often the most interesting. This is exactly what we’ve seen this week with the email with the Ime Udoka saga involving the Boston Celtics.

What’s really remarkable about this case is how little we actually know. Let’s take a very brief review of what we know today (Friday the 23rd of September) to be incontrovertible fact:

1/ Ime Udoka is a very good NBA coach.

2/ Udoka led the Boston Celtics to the NBA finals in his first year as a head coach this most recent season.

3/ Udoka has been in a decade-long relationship with celebrity Nia Long, with whom he has a child.

4/ Early this week, there was an information leak communicated on Twitter by NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, that Udoka was allegedly in a relationship that was allegedly consensual with a female Celtics staffer and that, as a result, Udoka might be suspended for one NBA season.

5/ That this penalty was in fact imposed on Thursday evening.

That’s really not a lot of facts, given the tsunami of conjecture we’ve all seen over the past 72 hours.

As, Michael Epstein, a New Jersey lawyer who closely follows the intersection of sports and law, observed in an interview with me on Friday:

“I don’t like to jump to conclusions without all of the evidence and here we do not have the Celtics policy or the actual facts of what Ime Udoka did. However, what is clear is that the Celtics conducted a thorough investigation where it was found that Udoka violated Celtics policy and engaged in an improper relationship with a staff member and may have also made inappropriate comments to a staff member.”

There must be a lot behind the scenes that we simply don’t know. From the perspective of the Celtics, a season-long suspension of a coach who took them to the NBA final in his rookie year is a nuclear option.

As Epstein notes:

“There is no doubt that Udoka is an excellent coach who the Celtics wanted, and to impose a penalty of this severity, the Celtics organization must have felt strongly about the misconduct. Finally, his apology on Thursday night also demonstrates his acknowledgment of wrongdoing.”

The Celtics’ 28-minute news conference on Friday morning shed little new light on the situation, aside from noting that there will be no other discipline ("no penalty or reprimand") aimed at any other Celtics employee. We also learned that while Udoka is suspended with pay, “there will net out to be a significant penalty.”

If we’re going to deal in conjecture, it’s my belief that all of this will end up in court. There’s no way that Ime Udoka will ever coach another game for the Boston Celtics. Udoka, in my opinion, will be terminated by the Celtics “for cause,” which would mean that, if upheld, the team would owe Udoka no further money on any contractual obligation.

Udoka would, of course, challenge the termination and, depending upon the facts (again, that we admittedly don’t know at this point but would be revealed through the discovery process of a legal claim) may or may not be successful.

This is all going to remain cloudy for a while until it's not. While that sounds like it says nothing, it's actually pretty precise, given that the key pieces of missing information are more than likely game-changers. Whether these pieces are slowly leaked over the next days and weeks or whether we wait until this all gets to court remains to be seen.

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital and 24-7 Abogados. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

