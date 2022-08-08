Opinion: A Missed Opportunity for Nespresso

Aron Solomon

On Friday, I was being both a huge tennis fan and a writer, spending parts of the day at the ATP 1000 tournament in Montreal. It was a day before qualifying began, and I had a special pass to attend and watch some of the best players in the world train with each other, including Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini, and others.

Early afternoon comes and my caffeine levels are running perilously low. So I see that Nespresso has this beautiful setup right in the middle of the hospitality area. I sprint over like a maniac, absolutely ready for a free and not entirely horrible Nespresso pod. Yeah, it’s not stellar coffee but, well, it’s coffee.

What I see next is a massive Nespresso misstep; a truly wasted opportunity to get new fans and some great photos and buzz on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y23Rz_0h888esT00
Nespresso at ATP Montreal, image shot on an iPhone by Aron Solomon

As you can see in this picture I took, Nespresso chose to charge approximately five dollars for a small shot of their coffee. As I laughed to myself and walked away, all I could do, as someone who has taught entrepreneurship at the university level and mentioned Nespresso themselves as a study, was sit down in the outdoor media lounge and start writing this piece.

Nespresso‘s business model is probably not what you think it is. They make relatively little profit when they sell their machines for your home use. Yes, you need to have one of their machines to be able to “brew” the Nespresso coffee pods (or anybody else’s pods, but I’ll get to that in a second) but the profit margins on the machines really aren’t fantastic. Nespresso‘s goal is to get one of those machines in your hand for the express (or espresso) purpose of you buying their pods.

When Nespresso began its business they actually had intellectual property protection of all the pods. In other words, the only coffee pods you could possibly use in their Nespresso machines was their pod. That changed a decade ago in a major misstep for the company, a fabulous business model case study that both Alex Osterwalder and I have taught throughout the world to business and entrepreneurship students.

Even though Nespresso no longer owns the patent over the pod, how they really make money is getting you hooked on their brand of pods. The packaging sleeves that contain 10 pods are far more expensive than a new Nespresso user expects them to be. Nespresso gets you to join “a club” and as a club member, you can order the pods directly through their site or buy them in many different spots, including Nespresso boutiques around the world.

Nespresso has to bear two significant costs in setting up their presence at the Montreal tennis tournament or any other sporting event they decide to attend: the staffing cost and whatever they need to pay to the organizers, through sponsorship or otherwise, to be there.

What costs Nespresso virtually nothing is the coffee costs for each coffee given to the end user. At these events, I would estimate the cost of drawing one Nespresso coffee drink (“pulling one shot,” in real barista terms) is probably around one-tenth of one cent. For all practical purposes, as measured against their other costs, the cost of giving you a Nespresso to drink is pretty much zero.

Yet here in Montreal for all of this coming week - for this massive important ATP 1000 tournament that is a warm-up for the U.S. Open - Nespresso has decided to charge us five bucks for the privilege of consuming one coffee pod.

Sure, Nespresso can do whatever they want. It’s their business and it’s their coffee. But this is a far more significant missed opportunity than they understand and that many observers might appreciate.

Think about the psychology of being at a sports event like this. Somebody (raises hand) really wanted a coffee. There were honestly no other coffee options that I saw on site, and while I am certainly not a massive Nespresso fan in any way, the idea of getting a free Nespresso sounded great. While I personally wasn’t going to convert that positive Nespresso experience into buying a machine, even though I had a machine many years ago, other people would have, and the importance of this can’t be overstated.

Rather than focus on what Nespresso did wrong, I’ll do what I do when I teach entrepreneurship to university students and focus on exactly what they should have done:

Nespresso should have the exact same beautiful setup that they have. They should have information pamphlets or cards with a QR code that you can scan from your smartphone, which everybody had since their tickets were on it, to learn more about their coffees, the different flavors and origins, and how Nespresso works as a concept.

That’s actually really easy. Near where they’re selling their coffee they can have a nice laptop or iPad set up where they can talk to you about what tastes you're enjoying in coffee. They can then, in real-time, get you on their website, enroll you in the Nespresso club for their pods (they can suggest which varieties to try for your first order), and you can get a machine with a 20% discount with the code for having attended the event. They can also give you a free sleeve of 10 pods to take home as a thank-you.

This is a huge win-win for everybody. By simply giving away a fraction of a penny’s worth of coffee, Nespresso is going to get people to make an impulse decision and buy a home coffee machine and probably $75-$100 worth of coffee pods right on the spot. If they did this 10 times at the tennis event it would be a huge success, but I predict they would do it hundreds of times over the course of the 10 days of the event. Not only would they get net new users, but this experience would also lead many people who already have a Nespresso machine but probably haven’t bought pods in a while to splurge on $50-$100 worth of pods.

This is really a perfect example of how far too many brands fail to make the small yet critical strategic decisions to get people interested in their products during a live event and miss that critically important conversion step to get people to buy something.

The way Nespresso is doing things this week, the only thing they are selling, truly, is a coffee that again cost them a fraction of a second to make. Sure, they’ll make some money selling $5 coffees, but when you look at the LTV, or “lifetime value” of a Nespresso consumer, making that a finite transaction as opposed to engendering the loyalty that comes with a happy new customer is a massive mistake.

Sometimes, the best business and entrepreneurship lessons arise from the smallest events. For Nespresso, selling their coffees at the tennis tournament in Montreal this week won’t make or break their business. Yet any missed opportunity is emblematic and indicative of other missed opportunities for a brand. Brands such as Nespresso never miss opportunities in isolation, at least in my study, observation, and experience. It reminds me of something John Lawlor, a Florida lawyer, told me that I used in my university teaching: “When brands lose the trust of consumers, it’s usually as a result of a pattern of ongoing bad behavior, not just one thing.”

As a final note, I found it interesting that Nespresso invested sponsorship money in having a daily newswire, the Nespresso Morning Cup, as part of the official tournament site. The cost of doing this is undoubtedly more than making free Nespresso for people all week.

About Aron Solomon

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital and the Editor of Today’s Esquire. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world. Aron has been featured in Forbes, CBS News, CNBC, USA Today, ESPN, TechCrunch, The Hill, BuzzFeed, Fortune, Venture Beat, The Independent, Fortune China, Yahoo!, ABA Journal, Law.com, The Boston Globe, NewsBreak, and many other leading publications.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tennis# coffee# marketing# branding# sales

Comments / 0

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

176 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Pennsylvania State

A Look Inside a New Legal Super-Firm

When we think about legal innovation, the idea of experienced lawyers starting a new firm is admittedly pretty far down the list. We run through the usual list of legal technology, startups, and technology tools in areas such as document management and smart contracts long before we think of the innovation possible by actually forming a new law firm.

Read full story
Colorado State

Should Anyone Be Forced to Build a Website?

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case, in upcoming the 2022 October term, about whether someone who builds websites can be forced to do so for people whose beliefs they don’t share. The case is obviously far more complex than that but, at its core, this is the case’s practical implication.

Read full story

Why Is Kellogg Becoming Three Companies?

Why Is Kellogg Becoming Three Companies? - by Aron Solomon. Last week, we learned that Kellogg, the massive cereal company, is going to legally become three separate companies. One of those companies will be focused on cereal, one on snack foods, and one on plant-based foods.

Read full story

Where Does Dobbs Go From Here?

Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, at the Supreme CourtWikimedia Commons. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in a new landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, more commonly known as the Mississippi abortion case, many Americans are looking to their federal and state leaders to see what will happen next.

Read full story

The French Open NFT Is a $1 Million Big Deal

The “RG Game, Seat & Match NFT” caught the attention of many tennis fans around the world this week. With qualifying rounds for the French Open (more commonly referred to as Roland-Garros, the name of the stadium in which it’s held) wrapping up today, the second Grand Slam of 2022 begins in earnest this weekend.

Read full story

Fast Food Giants Face Forever Chemicals Litigation

“Forever chemicals” just doesn’t sound good. Pretty much any context one could imagine the term to be used in doesn’t end well. That’s the case with PFAS, an acronym for “per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances” - the forever chemicals in issue here.

Read full story
5 comments
Bergen County, NJ

A Bright Future for Community Colleges in Bergen County and New Jersey

Bergen Community College is the largest community college in New Jersey. With close to 20,000 students in total, as BCC is close to turning sixty years old, the school finds itself at the epicenter of a national movement.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Is the Dobbs Leak Evidence that the Supreme Court Has Lost Its Way?

On Monday night, Politico reported that the Supreme Court has reached a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and is set to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.

Read full story

Was the Omega Swatch Collaboration Authentic?

Watches are my groove. I’ve collected watches for over 40 years, have written extensively about them, and built an actual watch company. One of our watches was on GQ’s list last year of the best watches in the world under $500 and we’ve beaten the odds as a startup and survived now for close to five years.

Read full story
1 comments

New Dua Lipa Saga Shows Complexity of Song Copyright Law

It’s a pretty exceptional week for any musician when they are sued not once but twice in for multiple copyright violations in the same song. But this is Dua Lipa’s current reality, as she was sued by a reggae band and faces a second lawsuit regarding the same song, Levitating.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Price Fixing Retrial Again Fails to Fry Chicken Executives

Last week, a Colorado jury was unable, for a second time, to reach a verdict in the trial of ten chicken industry executives charged with price fixing. This second mistrial was preceded, in December, by the first mistrial of executives from several of the nation’s largest chicken manufacturers. The Department of Justice had sought convictions against executives of these massive chicken producers, alleging that they together conspired to fix the prices of chicken, a $95 billion annual business in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

What Are the Next Steps for the Tesla Lawsuit?

In February, California’s civil rights agency, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), sued Tesla in California Superior Court for violating the state’s Equal Pay Act and the Employment and Housing Act.

Read full story

Can a Health Startup Save Women’s Tennis?

It was a very, very bad night in Tennis Paradise. At the tournament simply known as Indian Wells, the grounds known as Tennis Paradise were abuzz with confusion and disappointment on Saturday as women’s tennis was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Read full story

Theranos Trial Round Two Set to Begin

The Elizabeth Holmes trial was always really known as the Theranos Trial. While Holmes was the protagonist, it was a made-for-Hollywood drama full of intrigue and deeply flawed characters. Now, almost three months after the founder/CEO was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy, we are about to go at it all again with the person who may have been making the lion’s share of the daily operational decisions at Theranos.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Is the SWIFT System So Important to Russia?

A SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) code is almost always required when you are party to an international money transfer. The SWIFT is what allows a specific bank account to be identified in an international banking transaction. Without the use of a SWIFT, generally, it is impractical or impossible to make an international transfer.

Read full story

What is the Supreme Court Shadow Docket?

Monday really wasn’t a gold star day in Supreme Court history. In a 5-4 decision, the Court took a big chunk out of the Voting Rights act by allowing Alabama to create an absurd gerrymander that will ensure future GOP election victories if it stands.

Read full story

The Rooney Rule and Race-Based Litigation for the NFL

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, did what should have been done every year since 2003 - sue the NFL for racism in their hiring practices. Four head coaching positions have been filled since the end of the NFL’s regular season. Those teams - the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears - all hired white head coaches.

Read full story
1 comments

The Realities of Celebrity Privacy Law in 2022

Part of the legacy of 2021 was both celebrity well-being and celebrity privacy being thrust into the spotlight. As we followed the successful evolution of the #FreeBritney movement, and watched the Britney documentaries built on the foundation of violating confidential communications, we couldn’t avoid thinking about these critical privacy issues.

Read full story
5 comments

Already in Court, Cardi B Faces Another Trial

While Cardi B won her defamation trial on Monday against YouTuber Tasha K, she faces another trial as early as next month, this time as a defendant. The plaintiff, Kevin Brophy Jr., has an elaborate and unique tattoo covering the entire expanse of his back. He alleges that Cardi B stole this image of the tattoo for the cover of her album, “Gangsta B* Music Vol. 1,” the debut 2016 mixtape that helped rocket her to stardom.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy