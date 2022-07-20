Should Anyone Be Forced to Build a Website?

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZyst_0glEKAJu00
Lorie SmithAlliance Defending Freedon

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case, in upcoming the 2022 October term, about whether someone who builds websites can be forced to do so for people whose beliefs they don’t share. The case is obviously far more complex than that but, at its core, this is the case’s practical implication.

In 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, Lorie Smith, a Christian web designer, wanted to add wedding websites to her work. No problem at all there, but she refused to build sites for same-sex weddings. She wanted to post this policy on her site, but state law in Colorado prevents businesses such as hers that are open to the public from discriminating against LGBTQ+ people or even posting a message such as this on their website.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled that while the websites that Smith builds are a form of speech, Colorado’s anti-discrimination law does not violate the Constitution here. As abhorrent as the idea of a designer refusing their creative services to people who don't share their values is, there is something about the creative process and being forced to do something that definitely doesn’t sit well here.

The Supreme Court granted certiorari to address the following question presented:

Whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the free speech or free exercise clauses of the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court may find that the appellate court missed the foundation of this issue. The 10th Circuit held that Colorado has an interest in ensuring that LGBTQ+ people have access to the quality of wedding websites that Smith builds. While they conceded that people denied service by Smith could have their wedding websites built elsewhere, they could be of “lower quality and nature” than the websites built by Smith.

Reducing the argument to the absurd, what if Smith were to comply with a court order and design deeply abhorrent websites for same-sex couples, including incendiary messages? And what if Smith chose to publish screenshots of the sites they built on her company’s website - very much as wedding photographers highlight images of their clients’ weddings on their website.

In practical terms, this could quickly be a mess, which is what happens when the creative process is coerced. While it would be great to live in a world where talented designers were happy to do their best honest work for people whose beliefs and life choices don’t resonate with their own, this isn’t always the world in which we live.

Michael F. Lombardi, a New Jersey lawyer, observes that:

“This is going to be an important decision because the Supreme Court will be providing practical guidance for businesses that provide creative services. The Court's decision will determine when the business can justifiably claim a religious rights exemption to providing their services to clients.”

It took four consecutive case conferences for the Court to grant certiorari only on a First Amendment freedom of speech argument in this case and not the other issues the web designer asked to be considered, which may be indicative of the complexity of cases involving the Court seeking to strike a balance between sincerely-held religious beliefs and LGBTQ+ rights.

About Aron Solomon

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer, Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital and the Editor of Today’s Esquire. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world. Aron has been featured in Forbes, CBS News, CNBC, USA Today, ESPN, TechCrunch, The Hill, BuzzFeed, Fortune, Venture Beat, The Independent, Fortune China, Yahoo!, ABA Journal, Law.com, The Boston Globe, NewsBreak, and many other leading publications.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# SupremeCourt# Law# SCOTUS# Freedom# legal

Comments / 0

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

167 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Why Is Kellogg Becoming Three Companies?

Why Is Kellogg Becoming Three Companies? - by Aron Solomon. Last week, we learned that Kellogg, the massive cereal company, is going to legally become three separate companies. One of those companies will be focused on cereal, one on snack foods, and one on plant-based foods.

Read full story

Where Does Dobbs Go From Here?

Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, at the Supreme CourtWikimedia Commons. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in a new landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, more commonly known as the Mississippi abortion case, many Americans are looking to their federal and state leaders to see what will happen next.

Read full story

The French Open NFT Is a $1 Million Big Deal

The “RG Game, Seat & Match NFT” caught the attention of many tennis fans around the world this week. With qualifying rounds for the French Open (more commonly referred to as Roland-Garros, the name of the stadium in which it’s held) wrapping up today, the second Grand Slam of 2022 begins in earnest this weekend.

Read full story

Fast Food Giants Face Forever Chemicals Litigation

“Forever chemicals” just doesn’t sound good. Pretty much any context one could imagine the term to be used in doesn’t end well. That’s the case with PFAS, an acronym for “per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances” - the forever chemicals in issue here.

Read full story
5 comments
Bergen County, NJ

A Bright Future for Community Colleges in Bergen County and New Jersey

Bergen Community College is the largest community college in New Jersey. With close to 20,000 students in total, as BCC is close to turning sixty years old, the school finds itself at the epicenter of a national movement.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Is the Dobbs Leak Evidence that the Supreme Court Has Lost Its Way?

On Monday night, Politico reported that the Supreme Court has reached a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and is set to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.

Read full story

Was the Omega Swatch Collaboration Authentic?

Watches are my groove. I’ve collected watches for over 40 years, have written extensively about them, and built an actual watch company. One of our watches was on GQ’s list last year of the best watches in the world under $500 and we’ve beaten the odds as a startup and survived now for close to five years.

Read full story
1 comments

New Dua Lipa Saga Shows Complexity of Song Copyright Law

It’s a pretty exceptional week for any musician when they are sued not once but twice in for multiple copyright violations in the same song. But this is Dua Lipa’s current reality, as she was sued by a reggae band and faces a second lawsuit regarding the same song, Levitating.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Price Fixing Retrial Again Fails to Fry Chicken Executives

Last week, a Colorado jury was unable, for a second time, to reach a verdict in the trial of ten chicken industry executives charged with price fixing. This second mistrial was preceded, in December, by the first mistrial of executives from several of the nation’s largest chicken manufacturers. The Department of Justice had sought convictions against executives of these massive chicken producers, alleging that they together conspired to fix the prices of chicken, a $95 billion annual business in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

What Are the Next Steps for the Tesla Lawsuit?

In February, California’s civil rights agency, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), sued Tesla in California Superior Court for violating the state’s Equal Pay Act and the Employment and Housing Act.

Read full story

Can a Health Startup Save Women’s Tennis?

It was a very, very bad night in Tennis Paradise. At the tournament simply known as Indian Wells, the grounds known as Tennis Paradise were abuzz with confusion and disappointment on Saturday as women’s tennis was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Read full story

Theranos Trial Round Two Set to Begin

The Elizabeth Holmes trial was always really known as the Theranos Trial. While Holmes was the protagonist, it was a made-for-Hollywood drama full of intrigue and deeply flawed characters. Now, almost three months after the founder/CEO was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy, we are about to go at it all again with the person who may have been making the lion’s share of the daily operational decisions at Theranos.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Is the SWIFT System So Important to Russia?

A SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) code is almost always required when you are party to an international money transfer. The SWIFT is what allows a specific bank account to be identified in an international banking transaction. Without the use of a SWIFT, generally, it is impractical or impossible to make an international transfer.

Read full story

What is the Supreme Court Shadow Docket?

Monday really wasn’t a gold star day in Supreme Court history. In a 5-4 decision, the Court took a big chunk out of the Voting Rights act by allowing Alabama to create an absurd gerrymander that will ensure future GOP election victories if it stands.

Read full story

The Rooney Rule and Race-Based Litigation for the NFL

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, did what should have been done every year since 2003 - sue the NFL for racism in their hiring practices. Four head coaching positions have been filled since the end of the NFL’s regular season. Those teams - the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears - all hired white head coaches.

Read full story
1 comments

The Realities of Celebrity Privacy Law in 2022

Part of the legacy of 2021 was both celebrity well-being and celebrity privacy being thrust into the spotlight. As we followed the successful evolution of the #FreeBritney movement, and watched the Britney documentaries built on the foundation of violating confidential communications, we couldn’t avoid thinking about these critical privacy issues.

Read full story
5 comments

Already in Court, Cardi B Faces Another Trial

While Cardi B won her defamation trial on Monday against YouTuber Tasha K, she faces another trial as early as next month, this time as a defendant. The plaintiff, Kevin Brophy Jr., has an elaborate and unique tattoo covering the entire expanse of his back. He alleges that Cardi B stole this image of the tattoo for the cover of her album, “Gangsta B* Music Vol. 1,” the debut 2016 mixtape that helped rocket her to stardom.

Read full story

Who Could Enforce a Mask Mandate on the Supreme Court?

In this active week of Supreme Court orders and oral arguments, one item that hit the news cycle is that Justice Sotomayor has chosen to participate in Supreme Court proceedings remotely, primarily because Justice Gorsuch refuses to wear a mask on the bench.

Read full story

Do You Want to Own Just 2.5% of Your Home in 2022?

You want to buy a condo. It costs $540,000 and you really don’t have much money on hand because of this thing called life. So a startup appears and says “Hey, friend! We have a solution!”:

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy