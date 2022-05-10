Fast Food Giants Face Forever Chemicals Litigation

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181RrM_0fZCZdHx00
Tada Images / Shutterstock

“Forever chemicals” just doesn’t sound good. Pretty much any context one could imagine the term to be used in doesn’t end well. That’s the case with PFAS, an acronym for “per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances” - the forever chemicals in issue here.

Three recent lawsuits about forever chemicals involve their use in fast-food packaging. What began with a Consumer Reports inquiry into fast food packaging quickly turned into a matter for the courts.

The report indicates that fast food giants such as McDonald’s and Burger King, who are defendants in these suits, used food packaging with PFAS. Some of the fast food companies Consumer Reports found were still using PFAS have claimed to have already phased them out.

The reasons these substances have been used for many years is because of the nature of fast food itself. There are over 9,000 substances that are considered to be PFAS and their purpose is to make packaging be able to better withstand wrapping something full of fat and grease. While we all have a pretty good sense of what we’re eating when we choose a fast food meal, many consumers find greasy packaging unpalatable, which is why so many chains still use PFAS.

As highlighted in a piece in Today, widespread use of these forever chemicals remains the rule rather than the exception:

“After testing over 100 food packaging products from 24 restaurant and grocery chains, Consumer Reports found PFAS in multiple types of packaging from every retailer in their research — including chains that promote healthier food, such as Cava and Sweetgreen.”

With so many fast food companies involved, some wonder why only McDonald’s and Burger King have been sued so far. A plausible theory is that hitting the businesses at the top of the fast food pyramid has the potential to send a message that will resonate through the entire industry.

Charlie Cartwright, a South Florida lawyer, elaborates on this notion:

“These lawsuits against two of the most powerful fast-food franchises in the world is a great example of consumer advocacy. While government agencies have recognized that the substances in the food packaging is dangerous, lawsuits such as these can help accelerate the pace of change.”

In an ideal world, the pace of legislative change would be fast enough that lawsuits wouldn’t be necessary as an accelerant. Yet the world isn’t ideal when it comes to fast food companies we trust with our dollars and our health doing the right thing for us and not just their bottom line.

As National Restaurant News reported:

“Attorneys say both the recent report and growing regulatory activity barring the use of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in consumer products will likely spark a rise in class-action filings.”

The Consumers Reports investigation found that McDonald's even had PFAS in containers that used paper from "responsible sources,” a designation that makes us as consumers let our guard down. And if anyone was hoping that the packaging that has these dangerous chemicals were found only in less popular products, sorry. At McDonald’s, the packaging for their wildly popular fries and chicken nuggets had among the highest levels of PFAS.

Part of the issue with PFAS is that we still don’t have a picture of how broad or deep the impact of these chemicals are on our bodies. A study cited in North Carolina Health News showed possible links in middle-aged women between PFAS and diabetes. The study showed that these chemicals stay in the body much longer than had been anticipated and could catalyze “a synergistic effect of multiple PFAS on diabetes risk.”

These lawsuits have the potential to help draw a necessary line in the sand for companies to follow the rules and make food-related decisions with consumer health front of mind. Unless that change in corporate mindset finally happens, we as consumers are going to be left guessing as to whether the food we’re being served and the packaging it’s served in is safe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fast food# forever chemicals# PFAS# Burger King# environment

Comments / 5

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

143 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Bergen County, NJ

A Bright Future for Community Colleges in Bergen County and New Jersey

Bergen Community College is the largest community college in New Jersey. With close to 20,000 students in total, as BCC is close to turning sixty years old, the school finds itself at the epicenter of a national movement.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Is the Dobbs Leak Evidence that the Supreme Court Has Lost Its Way?

On Monday night, Politico reported that the Supreme Court has reached a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and is set to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.

Read full story

Was the Omega Swatch Collaboration Authentic?

Watches are my groove. I’ve collected watches for over 40 years, have written extensively about them, and built an actual watch company. One of our watches was on GQ’s list last year of the best watches in the world under $500 and we’ve beaten the odds as a startup and survived now for close to five years.

Read full story
1 comments

New Dua Lipa Saga Shows Complexity of Song Copyright Law

It’s a pretty exceptional week for any musician when they are sued not once but twice in for multiple copyright violations in the same song. But this is Dua Lipa’s current reality, as she was sued by a reggae band and faces a second lawsuit regarding the same song, Levitating.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Price Fixing Retrial Again Fails to Fry Chicken Executives

Last week, a Colorado jury was unable, for a second time, to reach a verdict in the trial of ten chicken industry executives charged with price fixing. This second mistrial was preceded, in December, by the first mistrial of executives from several of the nation’s largest chicken manufacturers. The Department of Justice had sought convictions against executives of these massive chicken producers, alleging that they together conspired to fix the prices of chicken, a $95 billion annual business in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

What Are the Next Steps for the Tesla Lawsuit?

In February, California’s civil rights agency, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), sued Tesla in California Superior Court for violating the state’s Equal Pay Act and the Employment and Housing Act.

Read full story

Can a Health Startup Save Women’s Tennis?

It was a very, very bad night in Tennis Paradise. At the tournament simply known as Indian Wells, the grounds known as Tennis Paradise were abuzz with confusion and disappointment on Saturday as women’s tennis was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Read full story

Theranos Trial Round Two Set to Begin

The Elizabeth Holmes trial was always really known as the Theranos Trial. While Holmes was the protagonist, it was a made-for-Hollywood drama full of intrigue and deeply flawed characters. Now, almost three months after the founder/CEO was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy, we are about to go at it all again with the person who may have been making the lion’s share of the daily operational decisions at Theranos.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Is the SWIFT System So Important to Russia?

A SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) code is almost always required when you are party to an international money transfer. The SWIFT is what allows a specific bank account to be identified in an international banking transaction. Without the use of a SWIFT, generally, it is impractical or impossible to make an international transfer.

Read full story

What is the Supreme Court Shadow Docket?

Monday really wasn’t a gold star day in Supreme Court history. In a 5-4 decision, the Court took a big chunk out of the Voting Rights act by allowing Alabama to create an absurd gerrymander that will ensure future GOP election victories if it stands.

Read full story

The Rooney Rule and Race-Based Litigation for the NFL

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, did what should have been done every year since 2003 - sue the NFL for racism in their hiring practices. Four head coaching positions have been filled since the end of the NFL’s regular season. Those teams - the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears - all hired white head coaches.

Read full story
1 comments

The Realities of Celebrity Privacy Law in 2022

Part of the legacy of 2021 was both celebrity well-being and celebrity privacy being thrust into the spotlight. As we followed the successful evolution of the #FreeBritney movement, and watched the Britney documentaries built on the foundation of violating confidential communications, we couldn’t avoid thinking about these critical privacy issues.

Read full story
5 comments

Already in Court, Cardi B Faces Another Trial

While Cardi B won her defamation trial on Monday against YouTuber Tasha K, she faces another trial as early as next month, this time as a defendant. The plaintiff, Kevin Brophy Jr., has an elaborate and unique tattoo covering the entire expanse of his back. He alleges that Cardi B stole this image of the tattoo for the cover of her album, “Gangsta B* Music Vol. 1,” the debut 2016 mixtape that helped rocket her to stardom.

Read full story

Who Could Enforce a Mask Mandate on the Supreme Court?

In this active week of Supreme Court orders and oral arguments, one item that hit the news cycle is that Justice Sotomayor has chosen to participate in Supreme Court proceedings remotely, primarily because Justice Gorsuch refuses to wear a mask on the bench.

Read full story

Do You Want to Own Just 2.5% of Your Home in 2022?

You want to buy a condo. It costs $540,000 and you really don’t have much money on hand because of this thing called life. So a startup appears and says “Hey, friend! We have a solution!”:

Read full story
3 comments

Why Have So Many Top Women Lost Early In The First Week Of The WTA Season?

It would be a huge understatement to say that the short WTA off-season has been tumultuous. Between the drama surrounding who would be allowed into Australia and whether the virus would even permit the January tournaments on the continent to move forward, to the ongoing tragic saga of Peng Shuai, everyone on tour is glad be be back together and focused on tennis.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Tragic Philadelphia Fire Claims 13

In what will go down as a tragic day in Philadelphia history, 13 people have been killed in a fire in the city’s Fairmount District. The fire was in two units, 18 people living in one, 8 in the other. Of the 13 dead, 7 were children.

Read full story

Finding the Perfect Macchiato

I’m a coffee achiever. On every trip I’ve taken in over three million miles of pre-pandemic air travel, I’ve sought out and often found the world’s best coffee. My daily coffee drink is one of the most misunderstood and underappreciated coffee drinks - the espresso macchiato, more commonly known as simply a macchiato.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars Get Out of Urban Meyer’s Contract?

While you were sleeping, Urban Meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. For your edification and entertainment, I have created a three image photo essay to explain this mercy killing:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy