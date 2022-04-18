Was the Omega Swatch Collaboration Authentic?

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkVcP_0fCUDFN800
pio3/ Shutterstock

Watches are my groove. I’ve collected watches for over 40 years, have written extensively about them, and built an actual watch company. One of our watches was on GQ’s list last year of the best watches in the world under $500 and we’ve beaten the odds as a startup and survived now for close to five years.

As a watch expert, I have long admired both Swatch and Omega for different reasons. Few people know that both of these watch companies are actually part of one brand which, many people would also be surprised, is the Swatch brand rather than Omega. Swatch Group owns some of the world’s most prestigious and historically important watch brands today, including Omega, Blancpain, Breguet, and Longines.

In late March, Swatch released a special Omega x Swatch collaboration/re-issue available only in Swatch stores around the world. It’s called the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. The concept was to re-create some Omega‘s classic chronograph watches but with Swatch construction. So, they built something that looks exactly like some of the brilliant historical Omega chronograph watches, which would sell anywhere between $6,000 and $20,000 depending on exactly what model it was and whether it was new or vintage, but the collab sold at retail just a few days ago for under $300. These are truly beautiful watches with my personal favorite in the series being the Mission to the Moon, a stunning re-imagining of the classic Omega Speedmaster.

To the surprise of nobody who follows the watch industry as closely as I do, the watches literally sold out around the world within seconds. The same $300 watch that some lucky people found after waiting for hours in line at a Swatch store are listed on eBay for up to $10,000 (one sold earlier this month for over that amount). Online marketplaces such as StockX, where streetwear aficionados go to buy and sell their wares, also have these watches selling hourly for many multiples of their retail price. The demand for these watches is only going to go up, yet one thing may not have been anticipated by either Swatch or Omega or these legions of collectors.

The Chinese replica watch producers are able in 2022 to react to a brand release and copy those watches more quickly than they ever have. For the uninitiated, replica watches are a nice way of saying fake watches. Unlike those horrific fake Rolexes you’ve heard about that sell on New York’s Canal Street for $10, there are quality grades of fake watches these days. As someone who’s lived in Beijing and spent a lot of time in Hong Kong, I have seen and had on the quality of replica watches that even a jeweler wouldn’t be able to tell wasn’t the real thing. These aren’t $10 watches either - a top-grade replica Rolex can sell for over $1,000, which isn’t cheap but a lot less than the $10,000 the authentic one would sell for, if you can even find it.

One thing that I am also certain about is that in Chinese replica watch factories they will be, by the time you read this article, ready to ship perfect replicas of the Omega x Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection collab. In fact, given that these watches have a quite simple quartz rather than more complicated automatic movement, it’s really not going to be extremely difficult for these replica watch factories to create perfect replicas of this set of watches and get it on the wrists of watch lovers around the world.

Sure, this is obviously not unproblematic. Replica watches are illegal almost everywhere with potential penalties of over $200,000 for possessing a fake watch in places such as France. While many of the larger replica watch sites are regularly shut down by national authorities, common industry practice simply has them pop up a few days later under a modified URL with word spread through message boards where replica lovers hang out and by the expensive mailing lists maintained by these replica watch merchants. If you’re thinking that the replica watch market sounds like an industry in itself, you’ve hit the bullseye. It’s actually a billion dollar industry.

All of this leads us to an interesting philosophical and legal consideration: if this Swatch x. Omega was itself an “homage” (another term used in the replica industry as a synonym for fake) or a sort of self-replica of the original Omega chronographs, is that any more or less artificial, for lack of a better word, than a watch factory simply re-creating the exact same collaboration? In other words, did Swatch simply create a legal knockoff of these iconic Omega watches?

I wrote a piece almost a decade ago in which I inquired into the nature of authenticity of things. I remember being in factories in China and Vietnam where they make authentic products for brands we know and love and I actually saw materials being taken to make replica products. Some replica briefcases and handbags use some authentic materials. Some “fake” watches use real cases from the original watch. The problem for these industries and for us as consumers is that the delineation between real and fake isn’t as binary as we’d like it to be anymore.

I know that the best replica watches of this Omega x Swatch collab produced this month are going to be perfect in every way when they hit the market in a matter of days. Not a cent of the sale of these watches will go to Swatch Group and some of the money will certainly go to nefarious causes. But for those who fuel the demand for these replica products, particularly those who self-identify as serial replica collectors, their appetite for these hottest releases, whether real or less real, is insatiable.

This is exactly why Swatch Group made the wise announcement on April Fools’ Day, that in the foreseeable future they will dramatically increase the supply of these watches, so that people can “buy all the MoonSwatches they want.” This move is clearly in response to Swatch Group realizing that revenue generated by demand for these watches will either go to replica watch factories, online resellers, or, actually, to themselves.

So while the date for this broad online release is yet to be set, and there have definitely been some reported problems with the watches released through the stores, hype is something that can’t be ignored or controlled.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# watches# swatch# replica# knock off# intellectual property

Comments / 1

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

73 followers

More from Aron Solomon

New Dua Lipa Saga Shows Complexity of Song Copyright Law

It’s a pretty exceptional week for any musician when they are sued not once but twice in for multiple copyright violations in the same song. But this is Dua Lipa’s current reality, as she was sued by a reggae band and faces a second lawsuit regarding the same song, Levitating.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Price Fixing Retrial Again Fails to Fry Chicken Executives

Last week, a Colorado jury was unable, for a second time, to reach a verdict in the trial of ten chicken industry executives charged with price fixing. This second mistrial was preceded, in December, by the first mistrial of executives from several of the nation’s largest chicken manufacturers. The Department of Justice had sought convictions against executives of these massive chicken producers, alleging that they together conspired to fix the prices of chicken, a $95 billion annual business in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

What Are the Next Steps for the Tesla Lawsuit?

In February, California’s civil rights agency, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), sued Tesla in California Superior Court for violating the state’s Equal Pay Act and the Employment and Housing Act.

Read full story

Can a Health Startup Save Women’s Tennis?

It was a very, very bad night in Tennis Paradise. At the tournament simply known as Indian Wells, the grounds known as Tennis Paradise were abuzz with confusion and disappointment on Saturday as women’s tennis was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Read full story

Theranos Trial Round Two Set to Begin

The Elizabeth Holmes trial was always really known as the Theranos Trial. While Holmes was the protagonist, it was a made-for-Hollywood drama full of intrigue and deeply flawed characters. Now, almost three months after the founder/CEO was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy, we are about to go at it all again with the person who may have been making the lion’s share of the daily operational decisions at Theranos.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Is the SWIFT System So Important to Russia?

A SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) code is almost always required when you are party to an international money transfer. The SWIFT is what allows a specific bank account to be identified in an international banking transaction. Without the use of a SWIFT, generally, it is impractical or impossible to make an international transfer.

Read full story

What is the Supreme Court Shadow Docket?

Monday really wasn’t a gold star day in Supreme Court history. In a 5-4 decision, the Court took a big chunk out of the Voting Rights act by allowing Alabama to create an absurd gerrymander that will ensure future GOP election victories if it stands.

Read full story

The Rooney Rule and Race-Based Litigation for the NFL

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, did what should have been done every year since 2003 - sue the NFL for racism in their hiring practices. Four head coaching positions have been filled since the end of the NFL’s regular season. Those teams - the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears - all hired white head coaches.

Read full story
1 comments

The Realities of Celebrity Privacy Law in 2022

Part of the legacy of 2021 was both celebrity well-being and celebrity privacy being thrust into the spotlight. As we followed the successful evolution of the #FreeBritney movement, and watched the Britney documentaries built on the foundation of violating confidential communications, we couldn’t avoid thinking about these critical privacy issues.

Read full story
5 comments

Already in Court, Cardi B Faces Another Trial

While Cardi B won her defamation trial on Monday against YouTuber Tasha K, she faces another trial as early as next month, this time as a defendant. The plaintiff, Kevin Brophy Jr., has an elaborate and unique tattoo covering the entire expanse of his back. He alleges that Cardi B stole this image of the tattoo for the cover of her album, “Gangsta B* Music Vol. 1,” the debut 2016 mixtape that helped rocket her to stardom.

Read full story

Who Could Enforce a Mask Mandate on the Supreme Court?

In this active week of Supreme Court orders and oral arguments, one item that hit the news cycle is that Justice Sotomayor has chosen to participate in Supreme Court proceedings remotely, primarily because Justice Gorsuch refuses to wear a mask on the bench.

Read full story

Do You Want to Own Just 2.5% of Your Home in 2022?

You want to buy a condo. It costs $540,000 and you really don’t have much money on hand because of this thing called life. So a startup appears and says “Hey, friend! We have a solution!”:

Read full story
3 comments

Why Have So Many Top Women Lost Early In The First Week Of The WTA Season?

It would be a huge understatement to say that the short WTA off-season has been tumultuous. Between the drama surrounding who would be allowed into Australia and whether the virus would even permit the January tournaments on the continent to move forward, to the ongoing tragic saga of Peng Shuai, everyone on tour is glad be be back together and focused on tennis.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Tragic Philadelphia Fire Claims 13

In what will go down as a tragic day in Philadelphia history, 13 people have been killed in a fire in the city’s Fairmount District. The fire was in two units, 18 people living in one, 8 in the other. Of the 13 dead, 7 were children.

Read full story

Finding the Perfect Macchiato

I’m a coffee achiever. On every trip I’ve taken in over three million miles of pre-pandemic air travel, I’ve sought out and often found the world’s best coffee. My daily coffee drink is one of the most misunderstood and underappreciated coffee drinks - the espresso macchiato, more commonly known as simply a macchiato.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars Get Out of Urban Meyer’s Contract?

While you were sleeping, Urban Meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. For your edification and entertainment, I have created a three image photo essay to explain this mercy killing:

Read full story

Is Fair Trade Coffee Fair?

As we coffee fanatics know, we are in what is known as coffee’s Third Wave. While some think of Third Wave coffee simply as the coffee scene post-2000, it’s more complex, just like anything in the coffee world is probably more complex than it needs to be.

Read full story

In An Ominous Sign for Roe, The Supreme Court Keeps Texas SB8 Intact

For Elizabeth Prelogar, her first full day at work in November, after being sworn in as Solicitor General of the United States, was a busy one. She began her first morning arguing the second of the morning’s two challenges to the Texas “heartbeat” abortion law - SB8 - before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Read full story

The Journey Towards Increasingly Fair Jury Selection in New Jersey

In August, New Jersey’s Supreme Court made a progress report public on the issue of the state judiciary’s efforts to address racial disparities in the court system. One of the issues the court sees as among the most important is jury selection, specifically, the racial composition of juries, which often does not reflect the people who are required to appear in court before these juries.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy