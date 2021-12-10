The Journey Towards Increasingly Fair Jury Selection in New Jersey

Aron Solomon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeDAH_0dJPcGIG00
Mallory Brangan/Vox

In August, New Jersey’s Supreme Court made a progress report public on the issue of the state judiciary’s efforts to address racial disparities in the court system. One of the issues the court sees as among the most important is jury selection, specifically, the racial composition of juries, which often does not reflect the people who are required to appear in court before these juries.

The New Jersey State Bar Association wrote about this issue in 2020. In a piece aptly entitled “Selecting the Perfect Jury Without Bias,” the authors look at how the practice of jury selection has stayed far from the theory behind it. While all attorneys want a jury that they feel, from the selection process, will be as aligned with their side of the argument as possible:

The practice of jury selection, however, has come under scrutiny because of the potential for prosecutors to exclude jurors based on race.

Roy Konray, a trial lawyer at Team Law in New Jersey, observes that part of what has driven this is the peremptory challenge. A peremptory challenge is the right to challenge and remove a prospective juror without needing to give a reason.

Juries can be shaped in part by these challenges; where there is racial bias in jury selection, as there has been in New Jersey, the end result is juries often don’t even come close to matching the backgrounds of the people whose fate they are deciding.

In the 2020 New Jersey Action Plan for Ensuring Equal Justice, jury selection is the first point mentioned:

1. Supporting Juror Impartiality

The New Jersey Supreme Court is committed to the selection of fair and impartial juries that fully represent their communities. Having requested and considered public comments on draft proposals, the Court in July 2021 approved new jury selection questions and additions to model jury instructions to support juror impartiality and reduce the effects of implicit bias. These updated questions and instructions will be implemented later in 2021 in conjunction with a new juror orientation video on impartiality and implicit bias.

The Supreme Court in State v. Andujar (A-6-20) (decided July 13, 2021) announced a Judicial Conference on Jury Selection in late 2021. The Judicial Conference will examine implicit bias in jury selection, including but not limited to the potential effects of the allotment and exercise of peremptory challenges on juries and juror experiences in criminal trials. In State v. Dangcil (State v. Wildemar A. Dangcil A-56-20) (decided August 16, 2021), the Court also directed that juror demographic data be collected.

Anthony Gualano, a criminal lawyer at Team Law, argues that the Action Plan makes a lot of sense:

This is definitely forward motion for New Jersey. If the court system walks the walk to match this report’s talk, New Jersey could be an exceptionally good example for other states as to how to best enact juror impartiality changes.

The 2021 comments to the Action Plan add one more concrete element:

3. Requiring training on implicit bias and elimination of bias for all Judiciary employees.

The Court will evaluate a proposal to require all state court employees to complete a standardized training on recognition and elimination of explicit and implicit bias.

Given the paramount importance that must always be given to ensuring fairness and transparency in jury trials and jury selection, New Jersey is absolutely considering the right issues. How this will translate from idea to broad interpretation remains to be seen, yet the state’s courts should be acknowledged for this ongoing effort.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
New JerseyCourtsLawJuryRacism

Comments / 2

Published by

Aron Solomon, JD, is the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital, who has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was elected to Fastcase 50, recognizing the top 50 legal innovators in the world.

7 followers

More from Aron Solomon

Finding the Perfect Macchiato

I’m a coffee achiever. On every trip I’ve taken in over three million miles of pre-pandemic air travel, I’ve sought out and often found the world’s best coffee. My daily coffee drink is one of the most misunderstood and underappreciated coffee drinks - the espresso macchiato, more commonly known as simply a macchiato.

Read full story

Can Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars Get Out of Urban Meyer’s Contract?

While you were sleeping, Urban Meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. For your edification and entertainment, I have created a three image photo essay to explain this mercy killing:

Read full story

Is Fair Trade Coffee Fair?

As we coffee fanatics know, we are in what is known as coffee’s Third Wave. While some think of Third Wave coffee simply as the coffee scene post-2000, it’s more complex, just like anything in the coffee world is probably more complex than it needs to be.

Read full story

In An Ominous Sign for Roe, The Supreme Court Keeps Texas SB8 Intact

For Elizabeth Prelogar, her first full day at work in November, after being sworn in as Solicitor General of the United States, was a busy one. She began her first morning arguing the second of the morning’s two challenges to the Texas “heartbeat” abortion law - SB8 - before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Read full story

Fashion Giant H&M Walks the Supreme Court Runway

Many people love H&M because they see the massive Swedish fast-fashion retailer as stylish and inexpensive, allowing them to have a far more extensive wardrobe than if they had to buy similar styles elsewhere at significantly higher prices. But few people realize that the designs at H&M may not exclusively be their own.

Read full story

FOX Anchor Hands Facebook a Section 230 Setback in Court

In Sweden, there is an expression “Hepp Hepp!” - this loosely translates to “let’s go!” or “all aboard!” Karen Hepp, co-anchor of FOX’s Good Day Philadelphia, must be feeling the same thing this week, after the Third Circuit overturned a 2020 US District Court decision in her case against Facebook.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy