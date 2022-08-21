Indianapolis, IN

A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home staging

Arnita M. Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ix7Wv_0hOvxkuK00
HER Home Design Store | One-stop shop for home interior design, remodeling, and home staging.| Image credit: Arnita M. Williams

HER Home Design Store is a residential home interior design company that provides affordable services to upgrade any room, remodel any bathroom or kitchen, stage any home, or provide consultation to add that special touch to any room that could become a conversation starter.

The owner, Keianna Rae Harrison-Williams is the "principal, lead interior designer, and remodeling superintendent," according to her website.

As a full-service interior design firm, the HER Home Design Store offers services for the home from top-to-bottom.

The retail showroom has an assortment of lighting, which includes chandeliers, table lamps, and floor lamps.

Home and kitchen accessories, textiles, wall art, furniture for the bedroom, dining room, home office, living room, and rec room designs and furnishings, are available to provide customized looks for any home decor.

The business has flooring from area rugs to luxury vinyl flooring, and specialty items, such as plants, stationery, and gift cards. It also has furnishings to design rooms for men to add that masculine touch.

Period designs of contemporary and modern, Boho Naturalist, luxury, and mid-century modern designs are also available.

To view additional home furnishings HER has to offer, visit www.herhomedesignstore.com.

The HER Home Design Store is located on the far northwest side of Indianapolis, at 7270 Georgetown Road | 46268.

The retail showroom and home design store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

To schedule a residential design consultation or home-staging services, call 317.377.4344.

HER Home Design Store says they are "Your one-stop-shop for all things HOME..."

